Keith Olbermann Announces His Departure From X Because Elon Musk Has Gone QAnon

Brett T.  |  6:30 PM on November 28, 2023
Twitchy

This is one of those posts to bookmark, because you know Keith Olbermann will be back on X sooner than later. We remember the time he announced he was going to stop tweeting about politics, and that lasted a couple of weeks. Don't worry, you can find him on other social media platforms … just do a search for "douchebag."

… you don't have to announce your departures.

Be sure to follow Obermann on Threads or Mastodon or wherever he ends up with an ever-shrinking audience.

***

Tags: ELON MUSK KEITH OLBERMANN QANON

