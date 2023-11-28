Keith Olbermann Announces His Departure From X Because Elon Musk Has Gone QAnon

This is one of those posts to bookmark, because you know Keith Olbermann will be back on X sooner than later. We remember the time he announced he was going to stop tweeting about politics, and that lasted a couple of weeks. Don't worry, you can find him on other social media platforms … just do a search for "douchebag."

Advertisement

After Musk's endorsement of the QAnon Pizzagate conspiracy theory, I won't be posting here any more. There are a couple of prescheduled promos for the Podcast, the last runs ~10PM I'm on the other socials under my name or some variation of Countdown With KO/Keith Olbermann. — Keith Olbermann⌚️ (@KeithOlbermann) November 28, 2023

You journey to irrelevance is nearly complete. — PhotographicFloridian (@JackLinFLL) November 28, 2023

Not an airport… 👋🏼 — Nerpho (@Nerpho74) November 28, 2023

… you don't have to announce your departures.

Damn Keith that’s too bad. Observing the dumpster fire which is your existence was a constant source of amusement. — Matt Bilinsky (@mattbilinsky) November 28, 2023

Is anyone running bets on his return date? — Famous Diarrhea (@FamousDiarrhea_) November 28, 2023

The problem with virtue signaling is that it does not last because there is no real principle behind it. pic.twitter.com/0brB2fHiBx — ledtear ن (@ledtear) November 28, 2023

Thanks Keith, you truly were the greatest train wreck we ever had the pleasure of witnessing — Havoc (@HavocInds) November 28, 2023

Be sure to follow Obermann on Threads or Mastodon or wherever he ends up with an ever-shrinking audience.

***