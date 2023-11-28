Keith Olbermann Announces His Departure From X Because Elon Musk Has Gone QAnon

This is one of those posts to bookmark, because you know Keith Olbermann will be back on X sooner than later. We remember the time he announced he was going to stop tweeting about politics, and that lasted a couple of weeks. Don't worry, you can find him on other social media platforms … just do a search for "douchebag."
After Musk's endorsement of the QAnon Pizzagate conspiracy theory, I won't be posting here any more. There are a couple of prescheduled promos for the Podcast, the last runs ~10PM I'm on the other socials under my name or some variation of Countdown With KO/Keith Olbermann.— Keith Olbermann⌚️ (@KeithOlbermann) November 28, 2023
https://t.co/opITOqk8RT pic.twitter.com/5jqhWMkUjx— John Ocasio-Rodham Nolte (@NolteNC) November 28, 2023
You journey to irrelevance is nearly complete.— PhotographicFloridian (@JackLinFLL) November 28, 2023
Not an airport… 👋🏼— Nerpho (@Nerpho74) November 28, 2023
… you don't have to announce your departures.
Damn Keith that’s too bad. Observing the dumpster fire which is your existence was a constant source of amusement.— Matt Bilinsky (@mattbilinsky) November 28, 2023
Is anyone running bets on his return date?— Famous Diarrhea (@FamousDiarrhea_) November 28, 2023
The problem with virtue signaling is that it does not last because there is no real principle behind it. pic.twitter.com/0brB2fHiBx— ledtear ن (@ledtear) November 28, 2023
Thanks Keith, you truly were the greatest train wreck we ever had the pleasure of witnessing— Havoc (@HavocInds) November 28, 2023
Be sure to follow Obermann on Threads or Mastodon or wherever he ends up with an ever-shrinking audience.
