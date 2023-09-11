Keith Olbermann strikes out exploiting 9/11 to attack Bush and even Lefties aren't having it today

Of all Keith Olbermann’s daily reminders of how awful Lefty commentators were in the 2000s, one day every year truly stands out. Unable to control his need for the worst kind of attention, Olbermann decided that the 22nd anniversary of 9/11 was the perfect time to dig up his favorite long-lost pastime, hating President George W. Bush.

For 22 years the man whose negligence and intellectual laziness contributed to it happening, and whose malfeasance turned the tragedy and the mourning into our disaster in Iraq has gotten credit for this.



It's mind-boggling and pathetic https://t.co/DpGx8UHWks — Keith Olbermann⌚️ (@KeithOlbermann) September 11, 2023

It was in response to Jake Wilkins, Comms for @Axios, who shared a special memory of a united America when President George W. Bush threw the first pitch at the Yankees game after 9/11.

I know it's football season right now, but there may never be a greater sports moment than George Bush throwing out the first pitch at Yankees Stadium after 9/11.#WeRemember pic.twitter.com/kNqxwEYiFw — Jake Wilkins (@JakeWilkns) September 11, 2023

As one user commented to Wilkins:

so many forget the importance of this event.

Yes it was JUST a baseball game

But it was the first event after 9/11 in NY. The game showed the world, Don't Mess with us- you can't stop us. — little brown dog (@Dualchgwp) September 11, 2023

Seeing a fellow Lefty take a moment to put politics aside and remember the brief moment when all Americans united together over our shared tragedy, however, was just too much. He had to correct such a horrendous error!

On a day that represents so much emotion, pain, and a longing for a united country, people just were not having it from Keith.

This tweet says so much about you. For one, it shows how out of touch you are with your political opposition to think that we'd run to the defense of George W. freaking Bush. And the irreverence you've displayed on such a tragic day for Americans because you think the wrong… — Amie Whatserface (@AmieWohrer) September 11, 2023

Bathtub boy using 9/11 for a political attack.



Stay classy Keith!



The Falling Man

Richard Drew



This is one of the great photographs in the history of the medium. Its power is in the simplicity of the work and the context in which it was taken. When I view this work, I am… pic.twitter.com/srKysCvuOG — RGallegos (@gallegosr) September 11, 2023

Also, an important reminder of history.

Dude was in office for less than 9 months. Nearly every step of the planning and staging were done under Clinton, and under a system that had tons of blind spots that were in place before Bush got there.

Who let Bin Laden slide after the '93 attack again? — ColdCathodeMan (@ColdCathodeMan) September 11, 2023

Although the Left seems to enjoy nothing more than taking culturally significant moments and turning them into personal political rants, seeing one of their own at least attempting to share positivity was certainly a moment of hope. Sadly, Olbermann just couldn’t DEAL. We must hate each other, and always remember why it’s so important to keep hating each other! RAR!

Still, despite many of his fellow Lefties joining in on the hate, lots of people chose to remember the good.

So agree. He effortlessly throws it right across home plate. Proud moment🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 — Beth Estes, #DeSantis2024, #DumpTrump #MuteTPUSA (@bethestesfitnes) September 11, 2023

Such a sweet extremely sweet moment in what and always will be such a tragic time and day on 9/11 i will never understand why that day happened why soo many innocent people tragically lost their lives and just why it came to that sadly i don't nor will i — Joe,s true self (@JosephS69861612) September 11, 2023

He was far from a perfect president, particularly in his second term, but he rose to the task at 9/11 and I am so very grateful we had strong leadership with him. He brought such comfort at a difficult time. — leslied114 (@leslied114) September 11, 2023

I have no love fur this man, but this was an incredible moment, among many incredible moments in the days that followed. — Miam 🟧 (@makeitamystery) September 11, 2023

Keep hating Keith!

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP !