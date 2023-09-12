BREAKING: Keith Olbermann REMAINS a festering boil on the butt of humanity with AWFUL Aaron Rodgers post

This effin' guy. Seriously.
Another #SuddenLisfranc due to failure to vaccinate 💉💉💉💉💉💉 https://t.co/2p08Deh1Wa— Keith Olbermann⌚️ (@KeithOlbermann) September 12, 2023
We know we know, writing about him only gives him the attention he so desperately needs but we suppose we hope at some point he'll realize making the majority of Americans hate him is no way to really make a name for himself.
Eventually, even people who hate you get bored of you.
And even though this editor bleeds orange (GO BRONCOS!), Aaron Rodgers' injury was so damn sad.
Especially after the lovely opening for the Jets.
You’re an awful person. https://t.co/p1uIfNpXT0— Will Cain (@willcain) September 12, 2023
He really is.
No, sorry, calling Keith an awful person is an insult to awful people everywhere.
It’s like you’re trying to get literally everyone to see you as the absolute garbage human being that you are.— Jason Rantz on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) September 12, 2023
Table 3 needs bread, Keith— Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) September 12, 2023
HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA
Literally nobody likes you pic.twitter.com/PFOoGYwXEH— Five Times August (@FiveTimesAugust) September 12, 2023
Literally.
And we're not even sorry for saying so.
