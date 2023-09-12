Former Rep. Lee Zeldin says there's ZERO evidence of Biden wrongdoing, except …
Liberal Activist Accidentally Exposes Biden's Censorship Regime
Weirdo alert: John Fetterman bizarrely mocks GOP impeachment inquiry into Joe Biden (watch...
'WITCH HUNT'! Chuck Schumer sure sounds DIFFERENT now that it's an impeachment inquiry...
Biden Lies About His Whereabouts on the Day After 9/11
Joe Biden is a grifting liar who LIES but impeachment is a self...
David Frum BECLOWNS himself defending Biden with his 'drug-addicted CHILD' and HOOBOY so...
It's so ON! Toxic, anti-theist tool learns the HARD WAY you do NOT...
'Black girls read too!' Dem Rep. Cori Bush ASTONISHED library includes Black authors
WATCH: Harry Sisson uses 9/11 as a backdrop to decry GOP politicians not...
Aaron Ruper is SHOCKED to hear such filth on the Senate floor, but...
Bar patrons ELATEDLY counting on free tabs after Aaron Rodgers injury have to...
'LEAVE BIDEN ALONE'! Harry Sisson is absolutely appalled at the audacity of Republicans...
'HOLY S**T': Sen. John Kennedy reads directly from banned books and LOL the...

BREAKING: Keith Olbermann REMAINS a festering boil on the butt of humanity with AWFUL Aaron Rodgers post

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  3:00 PM on September 12, 2023
Twitchy/Meme

This effin' guy. Seriously.

We know we know, writing about him only gives him the attention he so desperately needs but we suppose we hope at some point he'll realize making the majority of Americans hate him is no way to really make a name for himself. 

Eventually, even people who hate you get bored of you.

And even though this editor bleeds orange (GO BRONCOS!), Aaron Rodgers' injury was so damn sad. 

Especially after the lovely opening for the Jets. 

He really is.

No, sorry, calling Keith an awful person is an insult to awful people everywhere.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Recommended

'HOLY S**T': Sen. John Kennedy reads directly from banned books and LOL the LOOK on LGBTQ faces (watch)
Sam J.

Literally.

And we're not even sorry for saying so.

***

Related:

Toxic, anti-theist troll Tim Wise picks a fight with Christian parents and it does NOT go well for him

'HOLY S**T': Sen. John Kennedy reads directly from banned books and LOL the LOOK on LGBTQ faces (watch)

Libs of TikTok BRUTALLY trolls Dick Durbin for lying his arse off about sexual content in schools (watch)

BOMBSHELL --> Whistleblower says CIA rewarded analysts with BIG BUCKS to change COVID origins conclusion

***

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.

Tags: KEITH OLBERMANN NFL

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'HOLY S**T': Sen. John Kennedy reads directly from banned books and LOL the LOOK on LGBTQ faces (watch)
Sam J.
Weirdo alert: John Fetterman bizarrely mocks GOP impeachment inquiry into Joe Biden (watch)
Grateful Calvin
Former Rep. Lee Zeldin says there's ZERO evidence of Biden wrongdoing, except …
Brett T.
Liberal Activist Accidentally Exposes Biden's Censorship Regime
Twitchy Staff
'WITCH HUNT'! Chuck Schumer sure sounds DIFFERENT now that it's an impeachment inquiry into BIDEN (watch)
Sam J.
It's so ON! Toxic, anti-theist tool learns the HARD WAY you do NOT come for Christians or their children
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
'HOLY S**T': Sen. John Kennedy reads directly from banned books and LOL the LOOK on LGBTQ faces (watch) Sam J.