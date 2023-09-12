It's so ON! Toxic, anti-theist tool learns the HARD WAY you do NOT come for Christians or their children

In the mix of insane and horrible yesterday that we see every September 11 because horrible people tweet really horrible stuff on that horrible day, we missed this nugget from toxic troll, and self-proclaimed atheist Tim Wise.

Seems Tim thinks Christianity is the REAL terrorism and that Christian parents should lose their children.

Notice, these cowards always come for the Christians ... not any other faith.

Take a look:

Terrorism is telling your children that they must believe x, y or z thing, or else they will go to hell and be burned in a lake of fire forever. If you believe and teach that, your kids should be forcibly wrenched from your care and raised by anyone else. Literally anyone else. — Tim Wise (@timjacobwise) September 11, 2023

Literally anyone else.

Perverts. Predators. Sure, why not?

Now, Christians are used to getting attacked and honestly put up with a lot of nonsense, but you do NOT come for their children. You just don't.

Look, a radical leftist wants the government to take your kids away for thinking the wrong thoughts. I'd like a full list of everything you've told your kids so we can judge if you should keep them. — MyOpinion (@MyOpinionSI) September 11, 2023

We wouldn't be more surprised if we woke up tomorrow morning with our heads sewn to the carpet.

Stay away from the kids, degenerate. — Arthur Berk 👑 ✝️ 👑 (@arthur_ber84872) September 11, 2023

All of them.

Not very wise, are you? — Kieran (@photosbykieran) September 12, 2023

We thought maybe his last name was ironic.

Guess not.

Except you. 🤡 — Chris Tsotsoros (@ctsotsoros) September 12, 2023

That's a big ol' pass, weirdo.

Yup.

"Man Feels So Strongly About Something That He Tweets About It While Not Actually Taking Any Real-World Action" — Definitely Not Taylor (@Taysway2A) September 12, 2023

The tolerant Left, ladies and gentlemen. — Sean Collier (@HeOfThePants) September 12, 2023

The never change.

***

Related:

'HOLY S**T': Sen. John Kennedy reads directly from banned books and LOL the LOOK on LGBTQ faces (watch)

Libs of TikTok BRUTALLY trolls Dick Durbin for lying his arse off about sexual content in schools (watch)

BOMBSHELL --> Whistleblower says CIA rewarded analysts with BIG BUCKS to change COVID origins conclusion

***

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.