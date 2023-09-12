David Frum BECLOWNS himself defending Biden with his 'drug-addicted CHILD' and HOOBOY so...
It's so ON! Toxic, anti-theist tool learns the HARD WAY you do NOT come for Christians or their children

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  2:25 PM on September 12, 2023
Twitchy

In the mix of insane and horrible yesterday that we see every September 11 because horrible people tweet really horrible stuff on that horrible day, we missed this nugget from toxic troll, and self-proclaimed atheist Tim Wise.

Seems Tim thinks Christianity is the REAL terrorism and that Christian parents should lose their children.

Notice, these cowards always come for the Christians ... not any other faith.

Take a look:

Literally anyone else.

Perverts. Predators. Sure, why not?

Now, Christians are used to getting attacked and honestly put up with a lot of nonsense, but you do NOT come for their children. You just don't. 

We wouldn't be more surprised if we woke up tomorrow morning with our heads sewn to the carpet.

All of them.

We thought maybe his last name was ironic.

That's a big ol' pass, weirdo.

Yup.

The never change.

***

