UNHINGED Keith Olbermann TRASHES Megyn Kelly in an INSANE Twitter rant

justmindy  |  7:56 PM on August 04, 2023

As it is a day that ends in Y on Twitter, Keith Olbermann behaved like a maniac and made a fool of himself going after conservative firebrand Megyn Kelly.

So, apparently Megyn Kelly only was successful because she looked like some network executive's ex wife? That's an interesting spin on reality.

Perhaps, in the sense he doesn't believe women can be successful based on their abilities, but nobody hired Keith for his good looks. We can be sure of that.

Perhaps, he will transition to a normal human being next.

Sam J.

He apparently has been elected Mayor.

Well, she's also married, but even if she wasn't, Keith wouldn't be on the list of suitors.

When has that stopped Keith?

It's a massive case of projection, but at least Keith is good for a laugh today.

Yikes! That's a jump scare!

Keith is jealous Megyn is still relevant and all he has is ranting on Twitter or X or whatever Elon is calling it today.

Yikes! Unfortunately for Keith, that basically sums up where he stands in the public eye these days. Well deserved.

