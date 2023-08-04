UNHINGED Keith Olbermann TRASHES Megyn Kelly in an INSANE Twitter rant

As it is a day that ends in Y on Twitter, Keith Olbermann behaved like a maniac and made a fool of himself going after conservative firebrand Megyn Kelly.

Or: @megynkelly went from a highly-paid moronic asshole who got a lot of money from an @nbc executive who never really bothered to examine and her work and only hired her for her looks and then everybody at nbc found out she was a moronic asshole the end — Keith Olbermann⌚️ (@KeithOlbermann) August 4, 2023

And for the record: the criticism here is of the executive, not @megynkelly His name was Andy Lack and he was notorious for doing this. Most of them looked like one of his ex-wives at different stages in her life. — Keith Olbermann⌚️ (@KeithOlbermann) August 4, 2023

So, apparently Megyn Kelly only was successful because she looked like some network executive's ex wife? That's an interesting spin on reality.

I don't even want to imagine the creepy pathologies at play in this cretin's head that led him to this kind of skevvy public submissive thirst-posturing to get @megynkelly's attention.



Yikes. Just, yikes. https://t.co/Xf07GdNQeW — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) August 4, 2023

I think he was projecting. But yes, high yikes factor with that one. — Rudi_with_a_Permit (@toxicAmeriCAN) August 4, 2023

Perhaps, in the sense he doesn't believe women can be successful based on their abilities, but nobody hired Keith for his good looks. We can be sure of that.

I expect Keith Olbermann to begin transitioning any day now. — Elvis Trump (@Elvis_Trump) August 4, 2023

Perhaps, he will transition to a normal human being next.

Speaking of falls from grace, How’re things in crazy town keith? https://t.co/qYqR7Hv31l — Egregious R Philbin (@The_Deac0n) August 4, 2023

He apparently has been elected Mayor.

Megyn will not date you, Keith. She’s not interested in soy boys 🤡 — Tony Owens (@Tony_OwensTx) August 4, 2023

Well, she's also married, but even if she wasn't, Keith wouldn't be on the list of suitors.

That’s sexist — Dzhuel Hempton (@taktikalmajik) August 4, 2023

You are just an awful, jealous sad person — anselrsa22 (@abmadgra) August 4, 2023

You’re a weird guy — American Ajax (@AjaxAmerican) August 4, 2023

When has that stopped Keith?

You are quite the one to critique someone imploding — LeRoy Lewis (@LeroyLewisBased) August 4, 2023

It's a massive case of projection, but at least Keith is good for a laugh today.

Time for another booster shot Keith pic.twitter.com/RzHELrxScQ — ointTheJoint 🇺🇸 (@skimaskjoke) August 4, 2023

Yikes! That's a jump scare!

OR…@megynkelly is KILLING it being an independent journalist working for HERSELF on her OWN terms who no longer has to pretend to care about what a$$hats like you think 😏 — SarahSSC (@ssc_sarah) August 4, 2023

Keith is jealous Megyn is still relevant and all he has is ranting on Twitter or X or whatever Elon is calling it today.

You're a very angry man. — The Feaz (@Feaz87) August 4, 2023

Coming from the guy who has been canned by more cable channels than Tucker. I would trust Matt Lauer with my daughter than you with the news. — Haan Yolo 🐻 (@IYAAYAS_AF) August 4, 2023

Yikes! Unfortunately for Keith, that basically sums up where he stands in the public eye these days. Well deserved.

