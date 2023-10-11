Here's the latest count of how many times Biden emailed about his son's...
BLM doubles down on now-deleted pro-Palestine tweet, and it does not go well...
Mary Lou Retton FIGHTS for a different kind of victory as she battles...
It looks like the NY Times decided 'terrorists' was too strong a word...
NYU Student Bar Association president CONTINUES to 'Find Out' after 'Messing Around'
Megan McArdle decries cancel culture after backlash against Harvard’s Hamas letter
Here's what Rep. Rashida Tlaib had to say when a reporter asked about...
'You are trash.' The Onion's faceplant on Israel joke once again proves how...
Hot take: Fictional characters can’t consent because they don't have 'agency'
Jennifer Rubin Says Biden's remarks on Hamas today were an example of amazing...
TikTok clown says colonizers in the dis-United States are going to be next
'Are your people dead? Good.' Pro-Palestinian celebrant is the worst of humankind
'The Atlantic' published a critical Kamala Harris piece and Leftists are seeing red
Journalists on the ground in Israel are confirming accounts of beheaded infants

The Anti-Defamation League gets roasted for its take on who it CLAIMS are the ones celebrating Hamas

Coucy
Coucy  |  11:00 AM on October 11, 2023
Meme screenshot

The Anti-Defamation League (or ADL) has once again found itself on the receiving end of pushback on Twitter. The ADL, which defines itself as 'an international Jewish non-governmental organization based in the United States that specializes in civil rights law and combats antisemitism and extremism' has often found itself crosswise with many on the right in recent years for, as their critics claim, acting not in the best interests of the Jewish community as a whole but rather as a social advocacy organization to promote specific liberal causes well outside of their original bailiwick. This isn't even entirely just a right/left issue as the ADL has increasingly found itself butting heads with people like Elon Musk, who certainly doesn't define himself as a 'conservative' in any traditional sense. Anyways, suffice to say that the tweet the ADL issued from their main account yesterday isn't going to assuage anyone's fears about them possibly being institutionally captured.

Advertisement

Yes... white supremacist leaders like the notable white supremacists at Black Lives Matter Chicago, LA Times reporter Adam Elmahrek, and the New York City chapter of The Democratic Socialists of America. All noted fans of David Duke. This of course isn't to say that there aren't any white supremacists who are supporting this move by Hamas terrorists, but as with anything the narrative is set by what you choose to focus on and the ADL's choice makes clear what narrative they'd prefer to be set and what narrative they'd prefer to be overlooked.

The ADL shut down replies to their post, but not before one person managed to slip in under the wire and get off a response, and he chose well:

But one of the joys of tweets is that, while you can shut down responses, there isn't at this time any way to shut down quote tweets.

Recommended

Megan McArdle decries cancel culture after backlash against Harvard’s Hamas letter
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

In a time when even White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre  is specifically calling out Democratic members of congress who have seemed to support Hamas over Israel it's mind-boggling that the ADL would make this messaging chouce. Let's hope they turn this around, and fast.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: ADL

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Megan McArdle decries cancel culture after backlash against Harvard’s Hamas letter
Amy Curtis
BLM doubles down on now-deleted pro-Palestine tweet, and it does not go well for them
Amy Curtis
NYU Student Bar Association president CONTINUES to 'Find Out' after 'Messing Around'
Coucy
Here's what Rep. Rashida Tlaib had to say when a reporter asked about Hamas atrocities in Israel
Doug P.
Mary Lou Retton FIGHTS for a different kind of victory as she battles a rare form of pneumonia
ArtistAngie
It looks like the NY Times decided 'terrorists' was too strong a word to describe Hamas
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Megan McArdle decries cancel culture after backlash against Harvard’s Hamas letter Amy Curtis
Advertisement