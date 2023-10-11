The Anti-Defamation League gets roasted for its take on who it CLAIMS are the ones celebrating Hamas

The Anti-Defamation League (or ADL) has once again found itself on the receiving end of pushback on Twitter. The ADL, which defines itself as 'an international Jewish non-governmental organization based in the United States that specializes in civil rights law and combats antisemitism and extremism' has often found itself crosswise with many on the right in recent years for, as their critics claim, acting not in the best interests of the Jewish community as a whole but rather as a social advocacy organization to promote specific liberal causes well outside of their original bailiwick. This isn't even entirely just a right/left issue as the ADL has increasingly found itself butting heads with people like Elon Musk, who certainly doesn't define himself as a 'conservative' in any traditional sense. Anyways, suffice to say that the tweet the ADL issued from their main account yesterday isn't going to assuage anyone's fears about them possibly being institutionally captured.

White supremacist leaders are openly celebrating Hamas’s attack on Israel, cheering explicit depictions of violence against Israelis and promoting brutality against Jews worldwide. Read more from our Center on Extremism: https://t.co/ynZPhgKZs9 — ADL (@ADL) October 10, 2023

Yes... white supremacist leaders like the notable white supremacists at Black Lives Matter Chicago, LA Times reporter Adam Elmahrek, and the New York City chapter of The Democratic Socialists of America. All noted fans of David Duke. This of course isn't to say that there aren't any white supremacists who are supporting this move by Hamas terrorists, but as with anything the narrative is set by what you choose to focus on and the ADL's choice makes clear what narrative they'd prefer to be set and what narrative they'd prefer to be overlooked.

The ADL shut down replies to their post, but not before one person managed to slip in under the wire and get off a response, and he chose well:

It's a Black and White issue. pic.twitter.com/tcMU2FWX8e — Sir Brian of London (@brianoflondon) October 11, 2023

But one of the joys of tweets is that, while you can shut down responses, there isn't at this time any way to shut down quote tweets.

Good job ADL in digging up three obscure white supremacist trolls cheering on Hamas.



Definitely of more important than what Leftist centerpiece orgs like DSA and BLM have to say. https://t.co/UbPnv9GRRC — Coddled affluent professional (@feelsdesperate) October 11, 2023

Agree with you @ADL about the white supremacists, I've blocked 100+ today. But, had you noticed other groups celebrating Hamas this week at numerous colleges, labor unions, and BLM groups? Big rally in Dearborn tonight chanting "from the river to the sea"

1/2 https://t.co/sVLzOrJBha — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) October 11, 2023

Anybody else out there celebrating it? https://t.co/7ZfQAO0IOP — Kaya (@sisterinferior) October 11, 2023

Was it just this afternoon when I said I hoped they learned from these last few days who was the real problem?



They, in fact, did *not* learn.



🤦‍♀️ https://t.co/Ge9SB1yRa1 — Whatever (@MIFrenchieMom) October 11, 2023

In a time when even White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre is specifically calling out Democratic members of congress who have seemed to support Hamas over Israel it's mind-boggling that the ADL would make this messaging chouce. Let's hope they turn this around, and fast.

