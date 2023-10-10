WOW: KJP slams members of Congress siding with Hamas, Twitter wants names

You know what they say about stopped clocks and blind pigs and all that? Every once in a while, they get something right.

This afternoon in a press briefing, Karine Jean-Pierre had this to say about members of Congress who are siding with Hamas:

WOW -- KJP absolutely slams members of Congress siding with Hamas as not only wrong, but publishing statements that "are repugnant and disgraceful."



.@PhilipWegmann: "There have been some members of Congress that have called for a cease fire and they have not now gone as far as… pic.twitter.com/bmrxme8pmO — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) October 10, 2023

Here is the full exchange:.

@PhilipWegmann: "There have been some members of Congress that have called for a cease fire and they have not now gone as far as backing the administration's call for support for Israel."



KJP: "So, look, I've seen some of those statements this weekend and we're going to continue to be very clear. We believe they're wrong. We believe they're wrong. We believe they are repugnant and disgraceful. Our--our condemnation belongs with terrorists that have brutally murdered, raped, kidnapped hundreds--hundreds of Israelis. There can be no equivocation about that. There's not two sides here. There's not two sides. President Biden has been clear on where he has stood. You heard him directly today. You heard from him Saturday on this. There's been multiple statements from this President. He's taking action to provide additional support to ensure that Israel has what they need to defend themselves."

Wow.

And here is Wegmann on this question and answer session:

WH @PressSec tells me "we've seen some of those statements" from members of Congress equivocating Hamas terror with previous Israeli actions



"We believe they are wrong, we believe they are are repugnant, and we believe they are disgraceful"



"There are not two sides here." — Philip Melanchthon Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) October 10, 2023

She made it very clear. Wonder why?

Guess they completed the internal polling — Sweet Willy Rollbar, excitable boy (@vorozab) October 10, 2023

Something is driving this, because it's a forceful statement from someone who isn't afraid to carry the administration's water and lie through her teeth.

Very notable.

That was our face, too.

Others would like to see KJP name names:

Did you ask to clarify which members, exactly? If not, why not? — Shaner (@shaner5000) October 10, 2023

We all know why. The fact the question was even asked and answered the way it was is a miracle.

I guarantee you that if those members had an (R) after their name they wouldn't remain anonymous... pic.twitter.com/GHu9zgIxWg — Usually Right (@normouspenis) October 10, 2023

Oh, of course they wouldn't. They can certainly link Republican congressmen to their slave-holding ancestors, though.

We know which ones. They're all Democrats. Which is why they won't be named at the podium.

Name them. Call them out by name. https://t.co/yEPnqbIoy5 — Small Fringe Shoshi 🚚🚛🚜💨 (@shoshido) October 10, 2023

She should. She won't, but she should.

Say their names and expel them from the party. There is no room for terrorist sympathizers in American politics. https://t.co/53opmlFW8L — Jason Anger (@JasonJAnger) October 10, 2023

That won't happen, but a girl can hope.

Name them @PressSec. Who are they and what party do they represent? https://t.co/Q86prDY8r2 — Brother Seamus (@WaynePelota) October 10, 2023

Democrats. They're all Democrats.

She couldn't even call them out by name. Give me a break. The fact that she passed the minimum bar shouldn't be grounds for accolades. — WestCoastWarrior (@warrior_coast) October 10, 2023

Hey, positive reinforcement works. Might as well try it with the White House.

Wow! A wee bit of moral clarity from the WH https://t.co/cFSIhaqpmF — Adam Klein (@stellamydog) October 10, 2023

A very wee bit, but we'll take it where we can get it.

AKA the Squad — Brady (@Bradymjmc) October 10, 2023

Yep.

The wheels on the bus go thumpity, thump, thump - right over the Squad. https://t.co/aQZ9mGDbzo — Whatever (@MIFrenchieMom) October 10, 2023

Right under the bus with the Squad. Not gonna lie, this tweet made us giggle, which is much needed these days.

And we're sure the Squad will respond to this, and we're ready for it.

***

