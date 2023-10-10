WOW: KJP slams members of Congress siding with Hamas, Twitter wants names

POLITICO: US calls for 'proportionate Israeli response' to massacre
Amy Curtis  |  4:15 PM on October 10, 2023

You know what they say about stopped clocks and blind pigs and all that? Every once in a while, they get something right.

This afternoon in a press briefing, Karine Jean-Pierre had this to say about members of Congress who are siding with Hamas:

Here is the full exchange:.

@PhilipWegmann"There have been some members of Congress that have called for a cease fire and they have not now gone as far as backing the administration's call for support for Israel."

KJP: "So, look, I've seen some of those statements this weekend and we're going to continue to be very clear. We believe they're wrong. We believe they're wrong. We believe they are repugnant and disgraceful. Our--our condemnation belongs with terrorists that have brutally murdered, raped, kidnapped hundreds--hundreds of Israelis. There can be no equivocation about that. There's not two sides here. There's not two sides. President Biden has been clear on where he has stood. You heard him directly today. You heard from him Saturday on this. There's been multiple statements from this President. He's taking action to provide additional support to ensure that Israel has what they need to defend themselves."

Wow.

And here is Wegmann on this question and answer session:

She made it very clear. Wonder why?

Something is driving this, because it's a forceful statement from someone who isn't afraid to carry the administration's water and lie through her teeth.

Very notable.

That was our face, too.

Others would like to see KJP name names:

We all know why. The fact the question was even asked and answered the way it was is a miracle.

Oh, of course they wouldn't. They can certainly link Republican congressmen to their slave-holding ancestors, though.

We know which ones. They're all Democrats. Which is why they won't be named at the podium.

She should. She won't, but she should.

That won't happen, but a girl can hope.

Democrats. They're all Democrats.

Hey, positive reinforcement works. Might as well try it with the White House.

A very wee bit, but we'll take it where we can get it.

Yep.

Right under the bus with the Squad. Not gonna lie, this tweet made us giggle, which is much needed these days.

And we're sure the Squad will respond to this, and we're ready for it.

***

