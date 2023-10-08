Looks like the Socialists are setting up for a 'mostly peaceful protest' in NYC today

DRAAAG her! Megyn Kelly takes Ilhan Omar to the woodSHED for 'disgusting, dishonest'...
Coucy
Coucy  |  12:30 PM on October 08, 2023

If there's one thing that Socialists can be relied on it's to be on the wrong side of every issue that pops up in the news. This holds true today as well as any other as the New York City chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America prepares to hold a rally in solidarity with the Palestinian terrorists who have been parading bodies through the streets of Israel and wantonly killing civilians for the last day and a half.

NYC-DSA isn't some small fringe group with no power either, as Ryan James Girdusky reminds us; they're a group with real power in the New York political scene:

Queens Councilwoman Vickie Paladino goes into greater detail here on the power and membership of the group. It's a long post so we're not going to transcribe it in its entirety here but it's well worth the read.

But surely this all is intended to be a peaceful protest, right? Yeah, about that...

We're certain that they're encouraging their members to 'wear a mask', 'don't post pictures' and to never 'discuss stuff that may or may not have happened' during the protest because they plan to hold a big peaceful kumbaya rally, holding hands and singing protest songs or whatever. 

Put their money where their mouth is? They'd never!

Someone with the know-how to make this happen could likely make a fortune selling tickets to watch that!

And they don't even seem interested in hiding it.

So if you should find yourself in the New York City area today around 1 PM maybe don't make your way to Times Square. Unless you want to see a typical Democratic 'mostly peaceful protest' in action, that is.

***

Tags: HAMAS ISRAEL NEW YORK CITY SOCIALISM

