Looks like the Socialists are setting up for a 'mostly peaceful protest' in NYC today

If there's one thing that Socialists can be relied on it's to be on the wrong side of every issue that pops up in the news. This holds true today as well as any other as the New York City chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America prepares to hold a rally in solidarity with the Palestinian terrorists who have been parading bodies through the streets of Israel and wantonly killing civilians for the last day and a half.

Advertisement

🗣️🗣️🗣️ Tomorrow, October 8, at 1PM. Times Square.



In solidarity with the Palestinian people and their right to resist 75 years of occupation and apartheid.



🇵🇸FREE PALESTINE! https://t.co/1N67nS56GZ — NYC-DSA 🌹 (@nycDSA) October 7, 2023

NYC-DSA isn't some small fringe group with no power either, as Ryan James Girdusky reminds us; they're a group with real power in the New York political scene:

Reminder: AOC, Rashida Tlaib, Cori Bush, and Jamaal Bowman are all affiliated with the DSA https://t.co/XFb6wsHfG3 — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) October 7, 2023

Queens Councilwoman Vickie Paladino goes into greater detail here on the power and membership of the group. It's a long post so we're not going to transcribe it in its entirety here but it's well worth the read.

With horrifying images of murdered women & children still streaming in, the DSA are planning a protest in support of the terrorists responsible for these ongoing atrocities.



Mind you, this is not some fringe group in New York -- the DSA put @AOC into office; arguably the most… https://t.co/WzYL3pAEuo — Councilwoman Vickie Paladino (@VickieforNYC) October 8, 2023

But surely this all is intended to be a peaceful protest, right? Yeah, about that...

We're certain that they're encouraging their members to 'wear a mask', 'don't post pictures' and to never 'discuss stuff that may or may not have happened' during the protest because they plan to hold a big peaceful kumbaya rally, holding hands and singing protest songs or whatever.

Socialists in solidarity with barbarism. Great. — Christina Hoff Sommers (@CHSommers) October 7, 2023

Move there and fight with them you cowards. — The Jorster (@jorster) October 7, 2023

Put their money where their mouth is? They'd never!

Which of the rapes/murders/kidnappings of civilians in Israel today do you feel you have the most solidarity with? — Magills (@magills_) October 7, 2023

I hope every stereo system within ten city blocks starts blasting the Dreidel Song at full volume on infinite repeat while you're there. — Cecelia (@Ceceliaism) October 7, 2023

Someone with the know-how to make this happen could likely make a fortune selling tickets to watch that!

Advertisement

Gross - you are all horrible people — Zach Schofel ⚒ (@zachschofel) October 7, 2023

And they don't even seem interested in hiding it.

So if you should find yourself in the New York City area today around 1 PM maybe don't make your way to Times Square. Unless you want to see a typical Democratic 'mostly peaceful protest' in action, that is.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!