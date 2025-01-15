CNN Poll: Biden Leaves Office With His Approval Rating at Its Lowest

From the last-week PR push we've been getting from the @POTUS X account, you'd think that Joe Biden would be leaving office as the most popular president in history. Biden is handing over to Donald Trump the strongest economy in the world, with him contributing more than 16 million new jobs. Violent crime is at a 50-year low. Wages are up and inflation continues to come down. He signed the most significant climate law ever, the Inflation Reduction Act, along with the first major gun safety law in nearly 30 years.

Advertisement

It's astounding how Democrats didn't run Biden for reelection on that record because they knew he was going to lose to Donald Trump.

CNN has a new poll out, and senior media analyst Brian Stelter reveals that Biden will leave office with the lowest approval rating of his presidency.

New CNN poll: "President Joe Biden will leave office with his approval rating remaining at the lowest level of his term" — 36% — "and his favorability rating close to his personal low." — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) January 15, 2025

How could that be? CNN reports:

President Joe Biden will leave office with his approval rating remaining at the lowest level of his term and his favorability rating close to his personal low, according to a new CNN poll conducted by SSRS. Americans broadly view Biden’s four years in office more as a failure than as a success, with his administration doing little to turn around persistent negativity about the state of the country generally or about its economy. Overall, 36% of US adults say they approve of the way Biden handled the presidency, matching his previous low mark in CNN polling during his term, with even fewer rating his performance positively on immigration (31%), foreign affairs (32%) or the economy (33%). … Biden’s favorability rating, a measure of personal feelings rather than job performance, stands at 33% favorable to 58% unfavorable, just one point off his previous low in CNN polling since he became vice president under Barack Obama in 2009 (he reached that 32% in June 2023). His favorability rating has been mired in the low 30s for much of the past two years.

This can only be explained by all of the disinformation being spread on X and other social media platforms, making people think crime is up and real wages are down.

Gee I wonder why — Stephe96 (@Stephe96) January 15, 2025

It's because he was terrible. — Military Aviation and Firearms (@JohnSchmuck5) January 15, 2025

Shocking his approval rating is that high. — Maryland Born/Ohio Proud 🇺🇸 (@lawrence_haugh) January 15, 2025

Biden is gone; he should be in memory care and it is a disservice to the country that he remained in office with his facilities greatly diminished. His approval should be zero. — E (@EPSedlock) January 15, 2025

Yet he continues to lie and gaslight everyone about his term, which was the worst term in the last 200 years. — Chad ™️ (@traip95) January 15, 2025

Jimmy Carter's recent passing reminded us all that not even his presidency was as bad as Biden's. Biden saved Carter from being remembered as the worst president of our lifetimes.

Thought dems said he was the best POTUS since FDR?



He was compared to Washington just a few months ago.



By pundits such as yourself. — 𝔻𝕦𝕥𝕔𝕙 𝔻𝕒𝕝𝕥𝕠𝕟 (@dutchdalton992) January 15, 2025

Nancy Pelosi wanted his face carved into Mount Rushmore.

A well deserved record. — Andrew Slough (@andyjss) January 15, 2025

Because his administration sucks ass — Benjamin Schigel (@GabrielGoodhead) January 15, 2025

"36%"



Well deserved. — mallen2024 (@mallen20243) January 15, 2025

Just think how low it would be if we had an honest media — John D Yoder (@ReYoder71) January 15, 2025

Advertisement

If he were a CEO he would’ve been fired by Q2 2021. For better or worse, his name is in the history books now. — RGAnderson1992 (@RAnderson1992) January 15, 2025

He's been truly awful in so many ways. — Fredo (@FredKernisky) January 15, 2025

Still too high — Bryightleliegh the Strong (@bryightleliegh) January 15, 2025

All this despite your constant lies about how great the economy is — SW Florida Conservative (@SWFLConserv) January 15, 2025

And that's despite you and the rest of leftwing media relentlessly cheerleading for him the past four years and denying his declining mental fitness until he publicly imploded. — BillHobson (@BillHobson1) January 15, 2025

It's true. This is the best he could manage with a fully cooperative media backing him up.

You just know Biden believes he couldn't have beaten Trump if he weren't forced out of the race.

***