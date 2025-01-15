CNN Poll: Biden Leaves Office With His Approval Rating at Its Lowest

COPE and SEETHE: Antifascist Podcaster Is SO MAD About Pete Hegseth He Wants...
Brett T.  |  7:30 PM on January 15, 2025
Twitchy

From the last-week PR push we've been getting from the @POTUS X account, you'd think that Joe Biden would be leaving office as the most popular president in history. Biden is handing over to Donald Trump the strongest economy in the world, with him contributing more than 16 million new jobs. Violent crime is at a 50-year low. Wages are up and inflation continues to come down. He signed the most significant climate law ever, the Inflation Reduction Act, along with the first major gun safety law in nearly 30 years.

It's astounding how Democrats didn't run Biden for reelection on that record because they knew he was going to lose to Donald Trump.

CNN has a new poll out, and senior media analyst Brian Stelter reveals that Biden will leave office with the lowest approval rating of his presidency.

How could that be? CNN reports:

President Joe Biden will leave office with his approval rating remaining at the lowest level of his term and his favorability rating close to his personal low, according to a new CNN poll conducted by SSRS. Americans broadly view Biden’s four years in office more as a failure than as a success, with his administration doing little to turn around persistent negativity about the state of the country generally or about its economy.

Overall, 36% of US adults say they approve of the way Biden handled the presidency, matching his previous low mark in CNN polling during his term, with even fewer rating his performance positively on immigration (31%), foreign affairs (32%) or the economy (33%).

Biden’s favorability rating, a measure of personal feelings rather than job performance, stands at 33% favorable to 58% unfavorable, just one point off his previous low in CNN polling since he became vice president under Barack Obama in 2009 (he reached that 32% in June 2023). His favorability rating has been mired in the low 30s for much of the past two years.

This can only be explained by all of the disinformation being spread on X and other social media platforms, making people think crime is up and real wages are down.

Jimmy Carter's recent passing reminded us all that not even his presidency was as bad as Biden's. Biden saved Carter from being remembered as the worst president of our lifetimes.

Nancy Pelosi wanted his face carved into Mount Rushmore.

It's true. This is the best he could manage with a fully cooperative media backing him up.

You just know Biden believes he couldn't have beaten Trump if he weren't forced out of the race.

***

