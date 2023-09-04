CEO is seeing a lot of hate speech on X lately, which is...
FBI has found 1,200 pages related to the unlawful targeting of 'radical traditionalist'...
Biden biographer says he has insecurities about being 'perceived as stupid'
Joe Biden notes that his successor, the great real estate builder, didn't build...
Elon Musk is facing a parent's nightmare and it explains why he rightfully...
POLITICO reporter: GOP will try to impeach Joe Biden on evidence that doesn't...
Report: Racists tried to vilify a school for hosting a playdate specifically excluding...
Good question! DeSantis wonders why corporate media is so incurious about Maui catastrophe
Vanity Fair: Ron DeSantis wants to turn college campuses into ideological battlefields (ag...
Heritage Foundation's Roger Severino tells of yet ANOTHER time Joe Biden was dishonest
Tammy Bruce has a reality check for George Stephanopoulos (who's 'stunned' by Biden...
CNBC's 10 worst states list is an eyerolling left wing checklist
Roseanne Barr reminds Rob Reiner 'free and fair' means voters pick (not just...
Wait, WHO has to approve Nat'l Archives' release of pseudonym emails before Oversight...

Elon Musk to sue the Anti-Defamation League?

Aaron Walker  |  10:31 PM on September 04, 2023
Britta Pedersen/Pool via AP

Big things are happening on TSMSFKA Twitter (The Social Media Site Formerly Known As Twitter), to the point that Musk has now threatened to sue the Anti-Defamation League. The ADL’s primary, original mission is good, calling out and countering antisemitism, but in recent years they have strayed from that course into being more of a general leftist organization and, allegedly. into censorship.

This led to a clash between Musk and the ADL, which started to come out into the open in this conversation:

That eventually led to this announcement:

As if that isn’t enough, it seems that there might be a ‘Twitter Files’ style dump (although we guess it will be called ‘X Files’ because now Twitter is X?). That discussion started here:

Libs of TikTock responded:

Recommended

CEO is seeing a lot of hate speech on X lately, which is neither 'free' nor protected speech
Brett T.

Which resulted in this:

We don’t see an answer to her question yet.

There’s not enough popcorn in the world for that.

We are not sure about Musk’s prospects for success in a defamation lawsuit. He will probably have to prove actual malice which in this context means he would not only have to prove the allegations false (and we don't know which allegations they will singe out), but that the ADL members knew it was false, or they had a reckless disregard for the truth or falsity of the allegations. That is a steep hill to climb, but it is not impossible: For instance, Johnny Depp beat Amber Turd Heard on exactly that legal standard. Still, we tend to think just releasing the data would be more effective. It certainly will have more of an impact in the short term.

Still, there was much rejoicing over the announcement of a suit:

Of course, there always has to be that guy:

*rolls eyes*

The whole post says:

Note: Nazi accounts, racist accounts, and antisemitic accounts that were once suspended were restored on Twitter. Ad companies left the platform - but Elon, being Elon doesn't understand that there has been a massive spike in hate speech since his purchase of Twitter because he's become a champion of the far right.  Elon states that he's a free speech absolutist and has given racists nearly free reign since taking control of this platform.

No one said billionaires were the smartest people.

Elon, fix your Nazi problem - how could you have Nazi'n that coming?

Freedom of speech is stupid is a hell of a take, bud … but you do you.

Except we don’t recall him saying anything ugly or outrageous about Jews.

He is one of several voices who thinks Musk will have a hard time with discovery, but that seems to be nothing but an expression of prejudice. After all, they have no idea what discover will show, so it is nothing more than pre-judging the matter: Judging the matter before they had all relevant information. 

Maybe they don’t like Musk because he is an African American?

Dean claims to be a lawyer. Lawyers are required to pass Constitutional Law.

That is another common attack. But what Musk has said is that he supports free speech as far as the law allows. Defamation suits have been allowed in the law since before this country was its own republic. This author isn’t a fan of them, but this is pretty ordinary within even the systems with the most robust protections for freedom of expression.

They shouldn’t be removed. The way to combat bigotry isn’t to silence the bigot. It is to engage with that person and answer any reasonable questions. Of course, some won’t listen, but reasonable people will and antisemites will remain marginalized. But no free person should be afraid of discourse.

Imagine thinking that the ADL represented all Jews.

Seriously, this is precisely how you get people saying ‘the Jews killed Christ.’ This author’s faith holds that a group of people including some Romans and some Jews killed his savior about two millennia ago. But the average, modern Jew (or Roman/Italian) has zero responsibility for that, because guilt isn’t collective or inherited. Indeed, the action itself was not collective.

And the ADL likewise doesn’t represent all Jews, so whether they are good or bad, it falls on their members regardless of their religion, not all Jews. Morally, the credit or blame is individual. There was no election among all Jews (in America or globally) that made the ADL their spokespersons and the fact that they have attacked Jews, like Chaya Raichik (who runs Libs of TikTok) shows that they can’t plausibly be claimed to speak for all jews. So to pretend that Musk is attacking all Jews isn’t antisemitic, but it shows an inappropriate collectivity in one’s thinking that can easily lead to bigotry.

In any case, it might be a few weeks before we start to see any document dump on the ADL, but stay tuned here for it. And maybe order some extra popcorn.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: ADL ELON MUSK TWITTER TWITTER FILES

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

CEO is seeing a lot of hate speech on X lately, which is neither 'free' nor protected speech
Brett T.
LOL! 'A friend just sent me this pic from Burning Man' meme is too funny not to share
FuzzyChimp
Joe Biden notes that his successor, the great real estate builder, didn't build a damn thing
Brett T.
Biden biographer says he has insecurities about being 'perceived as stupid'
Brett T.
FBI has found 1,200 pages related to the unlawful targeting of 'radical traditionalist' Christians
Brett T.
Roseanne Barr reminds Rob Reiner 'free and fair' means voters pick (not just him and his friends)
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
CEO is seeing a lot of hate speech on X lately, which is neither 'free' nor protected speech Brett T.