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'Congresista' Delia Ramirez Tells Stephen Miller Not to Get Too Comfortable With His New Job Title

Brett T. Follow @TwitchyBrett
Nov 07, 2026 10:00 PM
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'Congresista' Delia Ramirez Tells Stephen Miller Not to Get Too Comfortable With His New Job Title
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As Twitchy reported, Democrats supported their Election Day sweep by posting about affordability and how we could look forward to cheaper gas and groceries. Wait, no, they didn't. They posted "LAWYER UP" and "They are going to need to plant new forests for all the subpoenas we'll be printing." They've had Elon Musk in their sights for a while, but after Friday's announcement that Stephen Miller was going to be taking over as White House chief of staff, they turned their ire on him. "Congresista" and proud anchor baby Delia Ramirez, who has described ICE as the inheritors of the Klan hood and the slave patrol, called the SAVE America Act "racist, misogynist trash," and introduced legislation that would completely dismantle DHS, abolish ICE, and replace it with the “Department of Community Safety,” told Miller not to get too comfortable in his new job, as he faced accountability for all the pain he has caused.

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Ramirez capped off a week of empty threats with another empty threat. We're still not sure why she's even still here when she considers herself a Guatemalan first and an American second.

***

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News Topics CONGRESS | DEMOCRAT PARTY | DHS | ICE | STEPHEN MILLER

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