'Congresista' Delia Ramirez Tells Stephen Miller Not to Get Too Comfortable With His New Job Title

As Twitchy reported, Democrats supported their Election Day sweep by posting about affordability and how we could look forward to cheaper gas and groceries. Wait, no, they didn't. They posted "LAWYER UP" and "They are going to need to plant new forests for all the subpoenas we'll be printing." They've had Elon Musk in their sights for a while, but after Friday's announcement that Stephen Miller was going to be taking over as White House chief of staff, they turned their ire on him. "Congresista" and proud anchor baby Delia Ramirez, who has described ICE as the inheritors of the Klan hood and the slave patrol, called the SAVE America Act "racist, misogynist trash," and introduced legislation that would completely dismantle DHS, abolish ICE, and replace it with the “Department of Community Safety,” told Miller not to get too comfortable in his new job, as he faced accountability for all the pain he has caused.

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Miller, don't get too comfortable with your new title. Part of the benefits package for your promotion is accountability for all the pain you have caused. — Congresswoman Delia C. Ramirez (@repdeliaramirez) November 6, 2026

@repdeliaramirez You’re getting deported — Max 📟 (@MaxNordau) November 7, 2026

@repdeliaramirez Denaturalize and deport this bitch to Guatemala! @StephenM w00t — Jack 🇺🇸 🦅 (@thunderhead527) November 6, 2026

@repdeliaramirez Is threatening WH staff part of your job now? You can’t do a damn thing about it. STFU — The Media Is Our Enemy (@MeganSmiles) November 7, 2026

@repdeliaramirez Your threats are illegal. YOU should be the one lawyering up. — Spitfire (@RealSpitfire) November 6, 2026

@repdeliaramirez Attacking political opponents seems to be your only goal. How very communist of you. — Z (@insatiablevine) November 6, 2026

@repdeliaramirez Democrats are terrified of Stephen Miller's competence. — Photo of John Wayne (@ThatOldCoyote) November 6, 2026

@repdeliaramirez You don’t have as much power as you think dumb commie. — JJ🕊️ (@jesseyjay94) November 6, 2026

@repdeliaramirez Translation: democrats don’t like Stephen Miller. She can’t directly threaten him so she makes vague statements. Suck it up buttercup — S C Memolo (@SenseNotNoise) November 6, 2026

@repdeliaramirez Fortunately, he committed no crimes. Pre-school playground rules aren't enforceable in the real world, chica. — ninjaquick (@danramblesand) November 7, 2026

@repdeliaramirez You don't have the votes for removal. Keep going with the show trials. Better than having to fix affordability, huh? Can't wait til 2028. — readingmylifeaway (@AliceCaterpill1) November 6, 2026

@repdeliaramirez One rage bait post and no replies from the congresswoman, which is typical for all people who post like this. They can't explain their positions. They just want partisan vengeance. — Scott Thomas (@srthomas32) November 6, 2026

@repdeliaramirez He will chew you up and spit you out. You are never going to be able to touch him. Stop embarrassing yourself. Midwit @TheDemocrats — LouiseThemis (@LouiseThemis) November 6, 2026

@repdeliaramirez No one's afraid of you bitch. We've seen y'alls "tough guy" routine before. Love how you're all immediately showing your cards too. Smart 🥴 — Birdie (@LilBirdie210) November 6, 2026

@repdeliaramirez You should resign. — The Constitutional Conservative (@TheCCShowcast) November 6, 2026

@repdeliaramirez How many threatening posts have you made? Ballpark? 🤔 — GrammyBridge (@GrammyBridge) November 7, 2026

@repdeliaramirez Find all her illegal relatives and deport them. Federal law is supreme — Henry Tudor (@tudortemper) November 7, 2026

@repdeliaramirez You have ZERO say in who Trump appoints chief-of-staff. Eat a bag of d**ks. — Nathaniel Hawthorne's Ghost (@Hawthorne_Ghost) November 7, 2026

@repdeliaramirez Bring it bitch. Patriots engaged. — Flatlander in Tennessee (@LadyDi19791) November 6, 2026

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@repdeliaramirez And you think Democrats and leftists are going to be holding him "accountable"? What if we simply don't allow you to do anything? — Alt-Market (@AltMarket1) November 6, 2026

Ramirez capped off a week of empty threats with another empty threat. We're still not sure why she's even still here when she considers herself a Guatemalan first and an American second.

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