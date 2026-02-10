Congresswoman Can’t Respect ICE, Inheritors of the Klan Hood and the Slave Patrol

'Just a Decision to Steal': FL Teachers Union Execs Sentenced to Prison After...
Brett T. | 4:30 PM on February 10, 2026
Meme

Democrats at a hearing of the House Homeland Security Committee managed to embarrass themselves and the country in front of Todd Lyons, acting director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement, and Rodney Scott, commissioner of Customs and Border Protection. As we reported earlier, Rep. LaMonica McIver of New Jersey, who is facing federal charges for assaulting an ICE agent, asked Lyons,  "Do you think you're going to hell?" Lyons told Rep. Dan Goldman, who said ICE deserved to be called the Gestapo, to visit the Holocaust Museum for an education.

Rep. Delia Ramirez got in on the action as well, telling the representatives of ICE and the Border Patrol that has "no respect for the inheritors of a Klan hood and a slave patrol."

The post continues:

…  on masks to terrorize communities of color. I have no respect for the inheritors of the Klanhood and the slave patrol.”

Delia is an ANCHOR BABY who shouldn’t even have citizenship. And now she’s trying to open the flood gates for more America-hating illegals to pour in and anchor themselves here.

I can’t WAIT for birthright citizenship to be a thing of the past.

The best part is that the administration officials, like all of the members of the Trump administration, don't bend, and they don't apologize. 

She certainly makes the case for ending birthright citizenship.

She has more respect for illegal alien murderers and rapists than she does for ICE and the Border Patrol.

***

Editor's Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

