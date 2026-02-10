Congresswoman Can’t Respect ICE, Inheritors of the Klan Hood and the Slave Patrol

Democrats at a hearing of the House Homeland Security Committee managed to embarrass themselves and the country in front of Todd Lyons, acting director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement, and Rodney Scott, commissioner of Customs and Border Protection. As we reported earlier, Rep. LaMonica McIver of New Jersey, who is facing federal charges for assaulting an ICE agent, asked Lyons, "Do you think you're going to hell?" Lyons told Rep. Dan Goldman, who said ICE deserved to be called the Gestapo, to visit the Holocaust Museum for an education.

Rep. Delia Ramirez got in on the action as well, telling the representatives of ICE and the Border Patrol that has "no respect for the inheritors of a Klan hood and a slave patrol."

Rep. Delia Ramirez-- whose parents are illegal aliens from Guatemala-- tells ICE Director Todd Lyons and Border Patrol Commissioner Rodney Scott that they are worse than the KKK and slave patrols. pic.twitter.com/RuGK5r4GMM — Greg Price (@greg_price11) February 10, 2026

🚨 WTF?! Rep. Delia Ramirez, whose parents are ILLEGALS from Guatemala, is now comparing ICE agents to the KKK



Democrats are BEGGING people to start kiIIing agents in the streets with this kind of rhetoric.



“I have as much respect for you as I do for the last white men who put… pic.twitter.com/yxNm5z8297 — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) February 10, 2026

… on masks to terrorize communities of color. I have no respect for the inheritors of the Klanhood and the slave patrol.” Delia is an ANCHOR BABY who shouldn’t even have citizenship. And now she’s trying to open the flood gates for more America-hating illegals to pour in and anchor themselves here. I can’t WAIT for birthright citizenship to be a thing of the past.

The best part is that the administration officials, like all of the members of the Trump administration, don't bend, and they don't apologize.

These people are insane — Nic Z (@z649278) February 10, 2026

Wait til she finds out she is in the party that started the KKK. — BAMA6919 (@BAMA6919) February 10, 2026

As a democrat, she is keenly aware of the KKK and slave patrols. It’s in the DNA of the Democrat party. — Calamity Jules (@CalamityJules2) February 10, 2026

Yes, I'm sure her knowledge of history is vast. — Burning Madolf (@BurningMadolf) February 10, 2026

ICE isn't the new KKK ... it's the modern inverse: the KKK hunted to keep people enslaved inside the country; ICE hunts to send people back outside it. One enforced captivity, the other enforces exit. That's not heritage of terror ... it's the architectural opposite of it. — Benjamin Sam (@BenjaminSa67603) February 10, 2026

This is reckless and dangerous. You can criticize policy without dehumanizing agents or tossing around KKK comparisons. Democrats keep lighting matches, then acting shocked. — JoelAwe (@Joe1Awe) February 10, 2026

Comparing ICE to the KKK is inflammatory BS and it’s meant to delegitimize basic law enforcement. You want to debate policy? Fine. But stop torching the people doing the job, then acting shocked when the temperature rises. — rowdyamerican (@rowdyamerican69) February 10, 2026

She's straight up advertising for chaos at this point. Dems want to burn it all down. — Luca Taner (@LucaTaner) February 10, 2026

This isn't shocking in any way.

They've gone rogue and are inciting violence with their consistent rhetoric. — Patriot Nonna 🗽 (Nikki) (@Patriot_Nonna) February 10, 2026

What the hell is going on in these meetings? They’re not even asking questions. They’re just doing their vitriol. — J (@jojomamma) February 10, 2026

These aren't serious people and should be treated as such. — Mike Schmike (@spankthekids) February 10, 2026

By the way I have no respect for this woman or her criminal illegal alien parents. Deport her with her parents! — Kay Sheil (@Kay20207495Kay) February 10, 2026

there’s no way this person should be a representative in our country if her parents were illegal aliens. Even if she was born here to two legal aliens, she should not be in Congress or a citizen. Anchor babies have to go too — IdahoandAmerica1st (@idahoandUsa1st) February 10, 2026

Deport and denaturalize her, end birthright citizenship — Strife Talking (@StrifeTalking) February 10, 2026

She certainly makes the case for ending birthright citizenship.

This only purpose of this whole charade is so Democrats can get their sound bites and rile up their idiot constituents. — PeteM1961 (@PeterMM61) February 10, 2026

She has more respect for illegal alien murderers and rapists than she does for ICE and the Border Patrol.

