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Rep. Delia Ramirez Introduces Legislation to Replace DHS With the ‘Department of Community Safety’

Brett T. Follow @TwitchyBrett
Oct 14, 2026 10:00 PM
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Rep. Delia Ramirez Introduces Legislation to Replace DHS With the ‘Department of Community Safety’
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Rep. Delia Ramirez is the self-proclaimed "proud anchor baby" who told Netroots Nation that ICE is a terrorist organization and declared the SAVE America Act "racist, misogynistic trash" supported by white supremacists. This week, she introduced her Reimagining Safety Act, which would abolish ICE and Customs and Border Protection and reinvest the money in a newly established Department of Community Safety.

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… of entry at land borders, airports, and sea ports. This would result in completely open borders with no federal agency left to screen or detain people coming into the country both legally and illegally.

Ramirez's press release reads:

"Every person dead in detention, shot or killed by ICE and CBP, every neighbor deported to a third country, every family separated, every community FEMA failed, every miscarriage due to substandard care, every dissenter wrongfully branded, targeted, and persecuted as ‘terrorist,’ and every threat against our elections by Trump, Markwayne, and Miller is a reason DHS must be dismantled and something new must take its place. There are more than a million reasons to take action today.”

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There are more than 10 million reasons not to abolish ICE, owing just to the Biden administration's open border.

Last year, Ramirez famously spoke at a summit in Mexico City, where she told the audience in Spanish: "I'm a proud Guatemalan before I'm an American."

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If the Supreme Court were as beholden to President Donald Trump as the Left says it is, we could tackle the problem of anchor babies finding their way into positions of power.

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Twitchy continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics ICE | DHS | ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

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