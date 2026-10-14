Rep. Delia Ramirez Introduces Legislation to Replace DHS With the ‘Department of Community Safety’

Rep. Delia Ramirez is the self-proclaimed "proud anchor baby" who told Netroots Nation that ICE is a terrorist organization and declared the SAVE America Act "racist, misogynistic trash" supported by white supremacists. This week, she introduced her Reimagining Safety Act, which would abolish ICE and Customs and Border Protection and reinvest the money in a newly established Department of Community Safety.

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NEW: Rep. Delia Ramirez (D-IL) has just introduced her new legislation that would completely dismantle DHS, abolish ICE, and replace it with the “Department of Community Safety”. The bill would also abolish CBP, which means getting rid of Border Patrol & customs officers at ports of entry at land borders, airports, and sea ports. This would result in completely open borders with no federal agency left to screen or detain people coming into the country both legally and illegally. Details on the “Reimagining Safety Act” from Rep. Ramirez’s press release: — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) October 13, 2026

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… of entry at land borders, airports, and sea ports. This would result in completely open borders with no federal agency left to screen or detain people coming into the country both legally and illegally.

Ramirez's press release reads:

"Every person dead in detention, shot or killed by ICE and CBP, every neighbor deported to a third country, every family separated, every community FEMA failed, every miscarriage due to substandard care, every dissenter wrongfully branded, targeted, and persecuted as ‘terrorist,’ and every threat against our elections by Trump, Markwayne, and Miller is a reason DHS must be dismantled and something new must take its place. There are more than a million reasons to take action today.”

There are more than 10 million reasons not to abolish ICE, owing just to the Biden administration's open border.

A reminder, an overwhelming amount of the drugs & fentanyl smuggled into the U.S. come into the country via vehicles at ports of entry with Mexico. Ramirez wants to eliminate the agency responsible for screening those vehicles & seizing the narcotics. (CBP). Total free for all. — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) October 13, 2026

@BillMelugin_ They should call it the "Death To America" act. Bc that's what it is. — Lane Violator Deetz (@tahDeetz) October 14, 2026

@BillMelugin_ This just continues to show us the midterms aren’t just about who controls Congress. They’re about who enforces federal law. Rep. Ramirez wants to abolish ICE and CBP. So who would execute deportation orders and investigate smugglers? Renaming government isn’t a security plan. — Mehek Cooke🇺🇸 (@MehekCooke) October 13, 2026

@BillMelugin_ Vote like your life depends on it, because it does. — Congressman Rudy Yakym (@RepRudyYakym) October 13, 2026

@BillMelugin_ @SpeakerJohnson should have moved to expel this bitch the moment she publicly announced her higher allegiance to Guatemala than the United States. — Red Dot in a Blue Dot in a Red State (@reddotaustintx) October 13, 2026

Last year, Ramirez famously spoke at a summit in Mexico City, where she told the audience in Spanish: "I'm a proud Guatemalan before I'm an American."

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@BillMelugin_ Another reminder why we must end anchor babies illegal birth citizenship scam in this country. — Ultra MEGA MAGA Boss Lady (@AmericanGal2021) October 13, 2026

@BillMelugin_ When you let a literal anchor baby get elected this is what happens. — 👣ℙ𝕖𝕕𝕣𝕠'𝕤 𝕄𝕦𝕤𝕥𝕒𝕔𝕙𝕖🇺🇲 (@OfAthenry) October 13, 2026

@BillMelugin_ @dfrwca Translating her verbal mumbo jumbo into comprehensible language: let’s get rid of all law enforcement and turn our country into the worlds largest Holiday Inn. Result: millions of new Democrat voters and the destruction of our society. Vote red if you want to prevent this. — Robert Lapinski (@RobLaArizonaSJB) October 13, 2026

@BillMelugin_ Typical woke insanity. "Invest in the community." She has no idea what that means. — T Wolf 🌁 (@Twolfrecovery) October 13, 2026

@BillMelugin_ A "Department of Community Safety" to replace DHS. Renaming border security does not make the cartels disappear. This is the Democrat platform now. — ThePatriot (@ThePatriotTea) October 13, 2026

@BillMelugin_ @MZHemingway In other words without stating the bill's outcome if it became law: dismantle the border completely. — Chip Reno (@thechipreno) October 14, 2026

@BillMelugin_ I don't care how ineffective and retarded many establishment GOP politicians are, I'm not dumb enough to vote for the communist party that wants to completely dismantle the borders of my home and replace me with third worlders who will destroy my nation. — UPog ✝️📜🇺🇸 (@notsryamerica17) October 13, 2026

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@BillMelugin_ Replacing Border Patrol with a Department of Community Safety is like replacing a defensive line with Walmart greeters. Very friendly, very welcoming, and nobody gets tackled. — Tony Shannon (@MTonyShannon) October 13, 2026

@BillMelugin_ Reimagining safety by eliminating safety. Another brilliant leftist plan. These people are so stupid it hurts. — Jake West - A friendly ghost. (@JakeIsHere5x5) October 13, 2026

If the Supreme Court were as beholden to President Donald Trump as the Left says it is, we could tackle the problem of anchor babies finding their way into positions of power.

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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