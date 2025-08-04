Congresswoman Reportedly Tells Audience She's 'A Proud Guatemalan Before I'm an American'

This editor picked up the language-learning app Babbel during a recent sale, and though he'd prefer to learn French, he picked Central American Spanish, figuring if the country is going to be taken over by illegal aliens from Central America, he'd better be prepared. His Spanish isn't good enough to translate this, although it's reported that Democrat Rep. Delia Ramirez told an audience at the second annual Panamerican Congress this weekend that she's a proud Guatemalan before she's an American.

The Daily Caller reports:

Several left-wing American lawmakers traveled to Mexico City over the weekend to attend a summit aimed at challenging U.S. global dominance, organized by the director of an openly anti-capitalist and anti-American organization. The second annual Panamerican Congress, which took place from Friday through Sunday, brought together leftist “delegates” from around the Americas, including Democrat lawmakers such as Reps. Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib of Minnesota, according to the event website. The summit was organized by the leader of Progressive International — a radical left-wing group that describes capitalism as a “virus” that must be “eradicated” — in partnership with Morena, Mexico’s ruling left-wing party.

Sounds on-brand for Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib. This comes just a couple of weeks after Maine Rep. Deqa Dhalac told an audience her mission is to help "our country of Somalia" before catching herself.

Just last month, Omar said, "We are turning into one of the worst countries on earth." Why did tens of millions of illegal immigrants surge to the border during the Biden administration? Or is illegal immigration responsible for turning the U.S. into one of the worst countries on earth?

Again, this editor can't verify the translation, but he's also not at all suspicious that it's incorrect. We've been hearing similar sentiments from too many naturalized politicians lately.

