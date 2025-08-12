Rep. Delia Ramirez Tells Netroots Nation That ICE Is a Terrorist Organization

As Twitchy reported a week ago, Rep. Delia Ramirez traveled to Mexico City for the second annual Panamerican Congress. Other attendees from the U.S. included Reps. Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib. Ramirez caught conservatives' attention when she said in Spanish, "I'm a proud Guatemalan before I'm an American."

She didn't really say that, didn't she? Actually, when confronted, she doubled down, saying that honoring her Guatemalan ancestry only strengthens her commitment to America.

Making another trip this last weekend at Netroots Nation, Ramirez told the audience of lefties that ICE is a terrorist organization. She also told border czar Tom Homan that "we will continue to stand up for our rights," although who she meant by "we" is unclear—illegal aliens or members of Congress.

Anchor baby Rep Delia Ramirez (D) who’s married to a DACA recipient, calls ICE a “t*rrorist organization” pic.twitter.com/BbX0qHIw4P — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) August 12, 2025

So if ICE detains and deports Tren de Aragua gang members, ICE is the terrorist organization in that equation.

Yes, she's the daughter of illegal immigrants, and her husband is a DACA recipient, so you're welcome. We don't know how being born in Chicago makes one more Guatemalan than American.

She should be saying that from a different country. — Progressive New England (@ClownParty0000) August 12, 2025

Remove her from her committees.

Remove her from Congress.

Remove her from the United States.



If she loves Guatemala first, she should live there. — Heartland Grump (@heartland_grump) August 12, 2025

Of course she does. DHS is urging DACA recipients, like her husband, to self deport. I wonder if she will choose to go to Guatemala with him if he's deported? Magic 8-ball says "doubtful". — Dr. Midnight Lonevoice (@CirqueDuFolie) August 12, 2025

Only in America can you trash the people who keep it safe… while standing safely inside it. 🇺🇸🤦‍♀️ — Salt T (@Salt_T1) August 12, 2025

Barely on the border for inciting violence. — Kurt Nimphius' Hair (@Hcp1Hcp) August 12, 2025

The last we'd read, assaults on ICE agents were up 700 percent or so.

The Trump administration needs to DEPORT her DACA husband.



There’s no such thing as a “dreamer.”



DACA never went thru Congress and it’s past time to SHUT IT DOWN. — Sylvia Quinn (@quinn31960) August 12, 2025

Gosh Illinois, is there anyone in public office that is not a total radical, lunatic? — Deb (@dbdeby25) August 12, 2025

Thanks to gerrymandering, no.

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

