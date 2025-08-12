Rachel Morin's Illegal Alien Killer Sentenced to Life in Prison Without Parole
The Left Is Eating Chuck Schumer and His Fictional 'Bailey' Family, So I...
NOT How This Works! Cincinnati Leaders Demand White Beating Victim Be Charged With...
Schifftier Than We THOUGHT! New Declassified Docs Expose the REAL Reason Why Adam...

Rep. Delia Ramirez Tells Netroots Nation That ICE Is a Terrorist Organization

Brett T. | 6:30 PM on August 12, 2025
Netroots Nation

As Twitchy reported a week ago, Rep. Delia Ramirez traveled to Mexico City for the second annual Panamerican Congress. Other attendees from the U.S. included Reps. Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib. Ramirez caught conservatives' attention when she said in Spanish, "I'm a proud Guatemalan before I'm an American."

Advertisement

She didn't really say that, didn't she? Actually, when confronted, she doubled down, saying that honoring her Guatemalan ancestry only strengthens her commitment to America.

Making another trip this last weekend at Netroots Nation, Ramirez told the audience of lefties that ICE is a terrorist organization. She also told border czar Tom Homan that "we will continue to stand up for our rights," although who she meant by "we" is unclear—illegal aliens or members of Congress. 

So if ICE detains and deports Tren de Aragua gang members, ICE is the terrorist organization in that equation.

Yes, she's the daughter of illegal immigrants, and her husband is a DACA recipient, so you're welcome. We don't know how being born in Chicago makes one more Guatemalan than American.

The last we'd read, assaults on ICE agents were up 700 percent or so.

Thanks to gerrymandering, no.

***

Editor's Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

