Rep. Delia Ramirez Calls SAVE Act 'Racist, Misogynistic Trash' Supported by White Supremacists

Wow, Democrats are really tripling down on stopping the SAVE Act, even though 71 percent of Democratic voters support requiring photo ID to vote. The only demographic in the United States that opposes it is elected Democrats.

RNC Research calls Rep. Delia Ramirez "seriously unwell," and we'd be hard-pressed to argue with that. Ramirez caught conservatives' attention last summer when she said in Spanish at the Panamerican Congress in Mexico City, "I'm a proud Guatemalan before I'm an American." Then she went to Netroots Nation and told the audience of lefties that ICE is a terrorist organization.

On Tuesday, at a hearing of the House Homeland Security Committee, Ramirez told the heads of ICE and CBP, "I have as much respect for you as I do for the last white men who put on masks to terrorize communities of color. I have no respect for the inheritors of the Klan hood and the slave patrol."

She really is full of hot takes, and, arguing against the "white supremacist" SAVE Act, said it was "racist, misogynist trash."

Seriously unwell Democrat Rep. Delia Ramirez calls people who support commonsense voter ID "racist, misogynistic trash.”



83% of Americans support voter ID laws, including 82% of Latino Americans and 76% of Black Americans.



Rep. Delia Ramirez just called them all "trash." pic.twitter.com/UqYwbwt1Tm — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 11, 2026

Is she sure she wouldn't be happier in Guatemala?

Hilarious how far Democrats will go to keep illegals voting.



Calling women stupid is quite the gambit. — Snarknado ⚓️ 🇺🇸 (@ZannSuz) February 11, 2026

These Democrats are facing an existential crisis because they can't win if they don't cheat — Bricked AI (@theretardedai) February 11, 2026

She realizes that if the corruption of the election process is completed she will lose the support of all the illegal immigrants that voted her into office. — TerryPrentice (@Terry1667064) February 11, 2026

Without racially toned rhetoric they have nothing to say — 🇺🇸ColonelMAGAMark🇺🇸 (@ColonelMark4) February 11, 2026

Did the Democrats have a contest to see who could come up with the stupidest reason the Voter ID is bad? It sure seems so. — Charles Warren (@cwarren2000) February 11, 2026

Has ANYONE read the damn thing? No impact on existing voter registrations pic.twitter.com/I5urTSsrNe — Speaking My Mind (@Speak_my_mind) February 11, 2026

They can't come up with a new schtick? The same old talking points over and over. — JGP (@JGPAmerican62) February 11, 2026

They are literally throwing all their shit against the wall at once hoping one turd sticks. Its hilarious. Grasp at straws and come up empty yet again. And destroying their party in front of whole wide world. — Tommy Anderson (@Tommy3anderson) February 11, 2026

Dumb can’t be fixed. Her parents must be real losers? — PantherDawg (@DawgPather27979) February 11, 2026

Her parents were illegal immigrants. She's an anchor baby.

And here’s another one! All these women democrat representatives are insane, they’re really a national security threat. Unhinged from reality. — Bill B (@Bordeau603) February 11, 2026

She' s just been ranting & show boating for attention. Embarrassing representative. — kate (@buckley_kate) February 11, 2026

She’s misogynistic for assuming women can’t get a real ID and racist for assuming people of any particular race are incapable of getting ID. — GBtablereads2 (@GBTablereads2) February 11, 2026

I don't remember ANY bill having this much public support and the people we hired to vote on it stabbing us in the back! — Backwards World (@Backwards_W0rld) February 11, 2026

Is it racist to ask for voter ID in Guatemala?

***

