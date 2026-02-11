Rep. Delia Ramirez Calls SAVE Act 'Racist, Misogynistic Trash' Supported by White Supremacists

Salvadoran Illegal Soccer Coach Faces New Child Abuse Charges After Alleged Murder of...
Brett T. | 6:30 PM on February 11, 2026
Meme

Wow, Democrats are really tripling down on stopping the SAVE Act, even though 71 percent of Democratic voters support requiring photo ID to vote. The only demographic in the United States that opposes it is elected Democrats.

RNC Research calls Rep. Delia Ramirez "seriously unwell," and we'd be hard-pressed to argue with that. Ramirez caught conservatives' attention last summer when she said in Spanish at the Panamerican Congress in Mexico City, "I'm a proud Guatemalan before I'm an American." Then she went to Netroots Nation and told the audience of lefties that ICE is a terrorist organization.

On Tuesday, at a hearing of the House Homeland Security Committee, Ramirez told the heads of ICE and CBP, "I have as much respect for you as I do for the last white men who put on masks to terrorize communities of color. I have no respect for the inheritors of the Klan hood and the slave patrol." 

She really is full of hot takes, and, arguing against the "white supremacist" SAVE Act, said it was "racist, misogynist trash."

Is she sure she wouldn't be happier in Guatemala?

Her parents were illegal immigrants. She's an anchor baby.

Is it racist to ask for voter ID in Guatemala?

***

 

