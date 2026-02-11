Rep. Jayapal's Demand of Pam Bondi Makes It VERY Clear the Epstein Files...
Predictable Horror: Trans Shooter Leaves 10 Dead in Canadian School Massacre
Minn. Media Has Another Banner 'Journalism' Day Spinning ICE's Arrest of a Meth...
Epic WIN: Trump’s Bold Moves Ignite Private Sector Hiring While Shutting Down the...
How Low Can They Go? Lefty 'Morgan Freeman' Equates Masked Man Stalking Elderly...
Stephen Miller Flashes Back to 'Stunning Visuals' From Biden's Border Invasion That Trump...
Scott Jennings (and MANY Others) Mock Axios for REFUSING to Give Trump Credit...
Axios Repeats the Democrat Lie That the SAVE Act Would Prevent 'Millions of...
Beshear: 'DeSantis Is the Worst!' Translation: Notice Me, I'm Riding Daddy's Coattails Whi...
Duh Moment at WaPo: Fired Employees Baffled by Turned-Off Computers and Door Badges
Born in America, Trained in America, Sold Out to Commie China: NBC Can't...
Joy Reid Says MSNBC Hosts Were Not Allowed to Lie Due to Journalistic...
VIP
Lame Claim: Governor Tim Walz Says Forget the Feds, Prosecuting Fraud in Minnesota...
Scott Jennings Says Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear Proved He’s No Moderate Democrat While...

Western Lensman Found the ONLY Demographic That Opposes Voter ID Requirements

Doug P. | 11:55 AM on February 11, 2026
Twitter

The Democrats are in a panic over the SAVE Act and specifically voter ID requirements that are racist, except when that's made a necessity in order to attend a Democrat's campaign event:

Advertisement

Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Ga., asked attendees at a campaign event Saturday to show government-issued photo ID, even while opposing similar standards for voters in federal elections.

Email confirmation information for an Ossoff rally in Atlanta detailed that "a matching government-issued ID will be verified against the RSVP list by name to enter."

Rep. Mike Collins, R-Ga., who is running against Ossoff for a Senate seat in 2026, blasted what he called a double standard.

Or photo ID requirements are of course not a problem when it comes to ICE agents:

But for some reason photo ID requirements for voting are a grave threat to the very fabric of our nation, according to Democrats.

As @WesternLensman noted, the Dems are so far out of touch with the rest of the country on this issue that they've become their own separate demographic:

Recommended

Predictable Horror: Trans Shooter Leaves 10 Dead in Canadian School Massacre
justmindy
Advertisement

Even more laughable is when a Democrat will claim Republicans want voter ID so they can cheat. The level of projection is off the charts. 

Democrats like to say "we need to be more like all these European countries," but for some reason that STOPS when we get to the issue of voter ID.

*****

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress, which is why the Democrats are desperate to stop any measure that will make it harder for them to cheat.

Help Twitchy continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Predictable Horror: Trans Shooter Leaves 10 Dead in Canadian School Massacre
justmindy
Duh Moment at WaPo: Fired Employees Baffled by Turned-Off Computers and Door Badges
justmindy
Epic WIN: Trump’s Bold Moves Ignite Private Sector Hiring While Shutting Down the Bureaucratic Blob
justmindy
Minn. Media Has Another Banner 'Journalism' Day Spinning ICE's Arrest of a Meth Dealer
Doug P.
How Low Can They Go? Lefty 'Morgan Freeman' Equates Masked Man Stalking Elderly Woman to ICE
justmindy
Attorney Freezes When Asked How His Client Returned to $2.3 Million Mansion She’d Been Squatting In
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Predictable Horror: Trans Shooter Leaves 10 Dead in Canadian School Massacre justmindy
Advertisement