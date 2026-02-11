Western Lensman Found the ONLY Demographic That Opposes Voter ID Requirements

The Democrats are in a panic over the SAVE Act and specifically voter ID requirements that are racist, except when that's made a necessity in order to attend a Democrat's campaign event:

Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Ga., asked attendees at a campaign event Saturday to show government-issued photo ID, even while opposing similar standards for voters in federal elections. Email confirmation information for an Ossoff rally in Atlanta detailed that "a matching government-issued ID will be verified against the RSVP list by name to enter." Rep. Mike Collins, R-Ga., who is running against Ossoff for a Senate seat in 2026, blasted what he called a double standard.

Or photo ID requirements are of course not a problem when it comes to ICE agents:

Is this a joke? pic.twitter.com/Lp3kBNw1Ev — ✮ Conservative Dude ✮ (@swterry911) February 5, 2026

But for some reason photo ID requirements for voting are a grave threat to the very fabric of our nation, according to Democrats.

As @WesternLensman noted, the Dems are so far out of touch with the rest of the country on this issue that they've become their own separate demographic:

Elected Democrats are the only demographic in the country that opposes Voter ID.



Everyone understands exactly why that is. pic.twitter.com/CvayLgO1iM — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 10, 2026

Even more laughable is when a Democrat will claim Republicans want voter ID so they can cheat. The level of projection is off the charts.

Democrats have coordinated messaging today saying Voter ID is racist and they’ll block the SAVE Act in the Senate



Countries that require an ID to vote:



UK

Mexico

Brazil

India

Russia

Japan

Italy

Chile

Spain

Germany

Poland

Malta

Israel

Latvia

France

Peru

Austria

Ireland

Greece… pic.twitter.com/DG4CGxJLfH — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) February 2, 2026

Democrats like to say "we need to be more like all these European countries," but for some reason that STOPS when we get to the issue of voter ID.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress, which is why the Democrats are desperate to stop any measure that will make it harder for them to cheat.

