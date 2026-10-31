Rep. Maxwell Frost Disgusted by Swastikas Painted Near Early Voting Site

Hey, swastikas. We agree with Florida Rep. Maxwell Frost when he says it's disgusting to key swastikas into Tesla Cybertrucks. We're sure he was also disgusted when two crazed leftists vandalized a Republican field office in Illinois with swastikas and feces. Drop Site News reporter Ryan Grim said this summer that Republicans make themselves look ridiculous by claiming former Maine Senate candidate Graham Platner had a Nazi tattoo, because when most people hear that, they assume it's a swastika. When people found out it was just an SS Totenkopf, boy, did the GOP look stupid.

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Frost posts that he was absolutely disgusted to see that someone had painted swastikas on trees near an early voting site near Orange County.

Absolutely disgusting. Nazi’s are NOT welcomed in Central Florida. We say NO to white supremacy, bigotry, antisemitism and voter intimidation. No one should ever feel threatened for exercising their right to vote. https://t.co/nSIVqcPxRi — Congressman Maxwell Alejandro Frost (@RepMaxwellFrost) October 30, 2026

Gabrielle Russon reports for Florida Politics:

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is investigating five swastikas painted on trees near the Taft Community Center, one of the county’s early voting sites, after Orange County Supervisor of Elections Karen Castor Dentel spotted them herself while visiting the site. “These symbols represent a history of hatred, antisemitism, and violence. Their presence in our community is deeply disturbing and unacceptable,” Castor Dentel said. “Hatred has no place in our community, and it has no place in our elections.” The Sheriff’s Office spokesperson said the swastikas had been removed. “The circumstances surrounding the incident and the intent of whoever was responsible are not known. However, the significance of these symbols and their potential impact on members of the community should not be overlooked,” Castor Dentel’s Office said.

@RepMaxwellFrost https://t.co/GK5fvHl6HO — Beacon of Freedom 🇺🇲 (@mwathey) October 31, 2026

@RepMaxwellFrost Are you new here? These are a hoax every single time — Tom Woods (@ThomasEWoods) October 31, 2026

@RepMaxwellFrost How long did it take for you to draw that swastika? Compared to most hoaxes, you did a nice job. — RAMZPAUL (@ramzpaul) October 31, 2026

@RepMaxwellFrost $100 it was a democrat that painted these trees. Same thing every time! — Mick In RI🇺🇸 (@MickInTheIsland) October 31, 2026

@RepMaxwellFrost Where was the SPLC when this happened? https://t.co/C64hzX5V33 — John_Ruth🇺🇸 (@Holden_Ford1976) October 31, 2026

@RepMaxwellFrost Another Jussie Smollet copycat. Nobody else does this. USAID is no longer paying for hate crimes on a larger scale so you have to go out and do this piddly shit for attention. Fuck off. — Yacht Rock Girl 🛥️ 🇺🇸 (@NotSilentDoGood) October 31, 2026

@RepMaxwellFrost And then they yelled “This is MAGA Country!!!” — The Healthy Movement (@TheHealthyMvmnt) October 31, 2026

@RepMaxwellFrost 100% this was done by a Democrat — Robert Bortins (@TheRobertBshow) October 31, 2026

@RepMaxwellFrost Why did you spray paint all those trees man? Please remove that RACIST imagery from my community. — Zach Rivers (@ZachRiversReal) October 31, 2026

@RepMaxwellFrost Dems ran an actual Nazi — Ryan Rada (@Rmrada1) October 31, 2026

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@RepMaxwellFrost We all know the call was coming from inside the house — deja vu (@yourm0msface) October 31, 2026

@RepMaxwellFrost Its a leftist, EVERY SINGLE TIME — Sandman (@Infidel50) October 31, 2026

@RepMaxwellFrost If we’re just going by recent data, this is almost guarenteed to be a hoax. — GunTotingTemplar (@556Templar) October 31, 2026

@RepMaxwellFrost Definitely fake. Painted by a leftist. It’s ALWAYS fake. — Troll Life (@TrollingUfrvr) October 31, 2026

@RepMaxwellFrost I’ll wager my house that it was a Democrat. No chance it was anything else. — C Ward (@CD50000) October 31, 2026

@RepMaxwellFrost My goodness, you Dems need a new playbook... this crap is so over done now, not too many people are falling for these stupid hoaxes anymore. — Lane B (@LaneB7777) October 31, 2026

@RepMaxwellFrost Hahahahah these people have never met a swastika hoax they didn't gush over. I don't think anyone in history loved finding swastikas more than todays Democrats. Well maybe one guy... — Skeeter (@skeeterhawkins) October 31, 2026

@RepMaxwellFrost Democrat graffiti “artists” spreading propaganda for their team. Alinsky would be proud. — Tinfoil Explorer (@SPCXMacGuffin) October 31, 2026

@RepMaxwellFrost Exactly how many times do leftists have to pull this hoax bullshit before you communists consider that maybe it’s time to recognize that the race war you’re praying for isn’t happening. — theWOKEHOLICS (@theWokeholics) October 31, 2026

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@RepMaxwellFrost There is a 99.9% chance that was done by a liberal — August West 🇺🇸 (@RondureGyre) October 31, 2026

@RepMaxwellFrost What’s the over under on a leftist being the one that actually did this? — Nick Freitas (@NickJFreitas) October 31, 2026

This is so tedious. Remember when there was a big deal made of a burning cross being left in a Chicago park this summer, and police arrested an Asian Antifa member?

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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