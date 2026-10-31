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Rep. Maxwell Frost Disgusted by Swastikas Painted Near Early Voting Site

Brett T. Follow @TwitchyBrett
Oct 31, 2026 9:00 PM
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Rep. Maxwell Frost Disgusted by Swastikas Painted Near Early Voting Site
Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

Hey, swastikas. We agree with Florida Rep. Maxwell Frost when he says it's disgusting to key swastikas into Tesla Cybertrucks. We're sure he was also disgusted when two crazed leftists vandalized a Republican field office in Illinois with swastikas and feces. Drop Site News reporter Ryan Grim said this summer that Republicans make themselves look ridiculous by claiming former Maine Senate candidate Graham Platner had a Nazi tattoo, because when most people hear that, they assume it's a swastika. When people found out it was just an SS Totenkopf, boy, did the GOP look stupid.

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Frost posts that he was absolutely disgusted to see that someone had painted swastikas on trees near an early voting site near Orange County.

Gabrielle Russon reports for Florida Politics:

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is investigating five swastikas painted on trees near the Taft Community Center, one of the county’s early voting sites, after Orange County Supervisor of Elections Karen Castor Dentel spotted them herself while visiting the site.

“These symbols represent a history of hatred, antisemitism, and violence. Their presence in our community is deeply disturbing and unacceptable,” Castor Dentel said. “Hatred has no place in our community, and it has no place in our elections.”

The Sheriff’s Office spokesperson said the swastikas had been removed.

“The circumstances surrounding the incident and the intent of whoever was responsible are not known. However, the significance of these symbols and their potential impact on members of the community should not be overlooked,” Castor Dentel’s Office said.

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This is so tedious. Remember when there was a big deal made of a burning cross being left in a Chicago park this summer, and police arrested an Asian Antifa member?

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Twitchy continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | ANTISEMITISM | FLORIDA

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