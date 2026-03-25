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Bearded Lady and Her Sidekick Busted: Couple Charged After Poo-Swastika Attack on Republican Field Office

justmindy
justmindy | 12:25 PM on March 25, 2026
meme

The important part of this story is two crazy Leftists vandalized a Republican field office in Illinois. They did a whole bunch of stuff with swastikas and feces (yuck) and acted like idiots. Nothing is surprising with Leftists these days. TDS broke their tiny brains. The hilarious part of the story is the mugshots.

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Mam, it appears you have a little something on your chin?

Did they escape from the carnival to pull off this act of vandalism?

Totally understandable, honestly. 

That's a kind way of saying it.

This is a fair assumption, but you know what they say about assuming?

Hopefully, she didn't huff and puff too much because with all that poop they were using, that could be dangerous to your lungs. Just saying.

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What are those??

You would think she would know how to shave at her big age.

And also hairy.

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ANTISEMITISM CRIME DOMESTIC TERRORISM ILLINOIS REPUBLICAN PARTY

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