Bearded Lady and Her Sidekick Busted: Couple Charged After Poo-Swastika Attack on Republican Field Office

The important part of this story is two crazy Leftists vandalized a Republican field office in Illinois. They did a whole bunch of stuff with swastikas and feces (yuck) and acted like idiots. Nothing is surprising with Leftists these days. TDS broke their tiny brains. The hilarious part of the story is the mugshots.

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BREAKING 🚨: Republican offices in Arlington Heights, IL were just vandalized with Nazi symbols and feces by Brock McNerney, 72, and Moisette McNerney, 69.



Trump Derangement Syndrome literally has Democrats making swastikas out of their own excrement. — Frank McCormick (@CBHeresy) March 25, 2026

Mam, it appears you have a little something on your chin?

Did they escape from the carnival to pull off this act of vandalism?

I... Stared at this picture for way too long 🤨 — Sour Patch Mom ن (@sourpatchlyds) March 25, 2026

Totally understandable, honestly.

That person on the left looks kind of odd — ANJI USA PASSION🇺🇲🙏😘 (@usa_anji) March 25, 2026

That's a kind way of saying it.

Did she get some on her chin? 😳 — Heidi Liberty (@heidi_liberty76) March 25, 2026

I just assumed she was a bearded lady. — Frank McCormick (@CBHeresy) March 25, 2026

This is a fair assumption, but you know what they say about assuming?

Not by the hair of her chinny- chin-chin 🐷🐷🐷🐺 — Ultra MEGA MAGA Boss Lady (@AmericanGal2021) March 25, 2026

Hopefully, she didn't huff and puff too much because with all that poop they were using, that could be dangerous to your lungs. Just saying.

They look like absolute ghouls. And what the F—K is up with her (I think) face? — Sir Crunchwrap EXTREME™️ (@XeyedNpainless_) March 25, 2026

Oh look.



Joe Cocker and



Elderly Johnny Knoxville . pic.twitter.com/RndSqBktcw — American Wolf (@AmericanWolf24) March 25, 2026

What are those??





You’d think by that age they’d have grown out of whatever juvenile rebellion they’ve been carrying around since their teens. — jron (@jronnychi) March 25, 2026

You would think she would know how to shave at her big age.

Does the woman have whiskers on each side of the chin like some kind demon, asking for a friend? — Musings of a nobody (@JustaCi54400863) March 25, 2026

See? These are the deranged lunatics that we Illinoisans are surrounded by. And people wonder why I'm MAGA. https://t.co/K8FPYJp7kl — Kim Chee (@kim_chee27) March 25, 2026

And also hairy.

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