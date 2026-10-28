Abdul El-Sayed Says We're Being Actively Bullied by the Dumbest People in the Room (Nepo-Baby Trump)

We're not sure if this is a new clip from the Democrat Senate candidate from Michigan, who is being actively bullied by Twitchy's Just Mindy, who insists on calling him Stepstool Abdul El-Sayed or Abdul Elf-Sayed. We're also not sure who "we" is in this context, but El-Sayed says that we are being bullied by the dumbest person in the room, President Donald Trump, because he was a nepo baby who craved attention and had to use bullying tactics to get it.

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Abdul El-Sayed: “We are being actively bullied by the dumbest people in the room. Donald Trump is an idiot. He has one genius which is getting attention. Because his dad never gave him enough, because he was a nepo baby, he craved attention and used the bullying tactics to get it. But the man is an idiot. Just a fool” — Marco Foster (@MarcoFoster_) October 28, 2026

The post continues:

… it. But the man is an idiot. Just a fool”

Hasan Piker's best buddy (they keep their friendship on the down-low now) is a nepo baby. And El-Sayed may be a doctor (*cough cough*), but he's done some foolish things, like hitting his opponent for owning a home in Florida when he owns rental properties in Ann Arbor, Bangalore, and Dubai, or insulting car salespeople in Michigan of all places, or hanging out at a barbershop to pander to the black vote. Anyway, he's just going for shock value. It's all he's got.

@MarcoFoster_ El-Sayed is more like a midwit sneak. The issue I have with him is that he is a DSA Dem Party carjacker. He takes their money and has their support but sneakily pretends he's not them. Weak Dems let these DSA people in the tent. They must lose and be ejected from the party. — A Logical Liberal (@loglib1) October 28, 2026

@MarcoFoster_ Crashing out. El Sayed is an empty v-neck tee shirt. — V (@V35000) October 28, 2026

@MarcoFoster_ Why don’t you tell us who are the smart ones in currently in office for the Democrats ? Go ahead I will wait! — theforeignpatriot (@BigEdfrom) October 28, 2026

@MarcoFoster_ Let’s see if people are stupid enough to elect this Islamist. — John polk (@JnPolkj) October 28, 2026

@MarcoFoster_ You will never see him discussing his policies on a show. Why? Because he can't explain them or detail how he'll fund them. Instead, he resorts to attacks—that's his entire strategy. He's a fraud. — Re-Coyle (@DeniseCoyle1320) October 28, 2026

@MarcoFoster_ This guy’s rants are even dumber than that of AOC’s. — Thalassophile (@thalassophile63) October 28, 2026

@MarcoFoster_ AOC says the same about Musk. Coincidence? — Pepe Martinez (@PepeKarispe) October 28, 2026

@MarcoFoster_ This man has made hate videos with Hasan Piker targeting the American way of life. You could be liberal, left-wing, or whatever you call yourselves, but you live in the USA, and people like him do not think like us. — Roxie (@Roncg324) October 28, 2026

@MarcoFoster_ This guy has nothing.. he’s lost his game, and will wind up kicked to the curb by the DNC, sitting on the side of a rural Michigan highway mumbling something about Trump to no one in particular… in the middle of February wearing his tough guy tee … and it will be snowing — Oscar Hancock (@OscarHancock15_) October 28, 2026

@MarcoFoster_ Whatever. His dad was never in the Muslim Brotherhood, was not a jihadi. — Terry Croslow (@CroslowTerry) October 28, 2026

@MarcoFoster_ Bullied? Please watch this guy’s sister go full anti-American in her speech. Michigan beta males and dumbass liberal women will vote for this crap — runnyeggs (@Thums1977) October 28, 2026

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@MarcoFoster_ His only means of getting attention is crying about Trump. This short, pudgy wannabe terrorist will soon return to the obscurity he so richly deserves. — Rogue on a Ridge (@RidgRnr79) October 28, 2026

@MarcoFoster_ America trying to see what you're made of and you crumble. Now you're just crashing out. Too weak to be a leader. Also talking badly about the most powerful people in the world , terrible idea. I wouldn't let this guy run my bathwater. — Justin E Preston (@Justin_Preston_) October 28, 2026

@MarcoFoster_ I hope and pray that he is never elected to any position in US government — Stan Silverman (@Stanman98075) October 28, 2026

We all hope and pray that. If this is him before he's even taken office, imagine him once he takes off the mask as a senator.

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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