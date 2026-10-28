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Abdul El-Sayed Says We're Being Actively Bullied by the Dumbest People in the Room (Nepo-Baby Trump)

Brett T. Follow @TwitchyBrett
Oct 28, 2026 7:00 PM
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Abdul El-Sayed Says We're Being Actively Bullied by the Dumbest People in the Room (Nepo-Baby Trump)
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We're not sure if this is a new clip from the Democrat Senate candidate from Michigan, who is being actively bullied by Twitchy's Just Mindy, who insists on calling him Stepstool Abdul El-Sayed or Abdul Elf-Sayed. We're also not sure who "we" is in this context, but El-Sayed says that we are being bullied by the dumbest person in the room, President Donald Trump, because he was a nepo baby who craved attention and had to use bullying tactics to get it. 

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… it. But the man is an idiot. Just a fool”

Hasan Piker's best buddy (they keep their friendship on the down-low now) is a nepo baby. And El-Sayed may be a doctor (*cough cough*), but he's done some foolish things, like hitting his opponent for owning a home in Florida when he owns rental properties in Ann Arbor, Bangalore, and Dubai, or insulting car salespeople in Michigan of all places, or hanging out at a barbershop to pander to the black vote. Anyway, he's just going for shock value. It's all he's got.

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We all hope and pray that. If this is him before he's even taken office, imagine him once he takes off the mask as a senator.

***

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Twitchy continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics ABDUL EL-SAYED | DEMOCRAT PARTY | DONALD TRUMP | MICHIGAN

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