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Sen. and Used Car Salesman Bernie Moreno Fires Back at Fake Doctor Abdul El-Sayed

Brett T. Follow @TwitchyBrett
Oct 27, 2026 10:00 PM
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Sen. and Used Car Salesman Bernie Moreno Fires Back at Fake Doctor Abdul El-Sayed
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Sen. Bernie Moreno from Ohio stopped by Grand Rapids, Michigan, to campaign for Mike Rogers for Senate.

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Never letting an opportunity pass to be obnoxious, Abdul El-Sayed had to make a crack about Moreno, who made his wealth as a major car dealer in Ohio.

Hopefully, the fake doctor crawls back into his hole after next Tuesday.

Moreno fired back.

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We all know what El-Sayed is selling, and we're not interested.

***

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Twitchy continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | ABDUL EL-SAYED | BERNIE MORENO | GOP | MICHIGAN | MIKE ROGERS

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