Sen. and Used Car Salesman Bernie Moreno Fires Back at Fake Doctor Abdul El-Sayed

Sen. Bernie Moreno from Ohio stopped by Grand Rapids, Michigan, to campaign for Mike Rogers for Senate.

.@BernieMoreno in Grand Rapids: "This guy, Mike Rogers, is going to care about you and your family. This is what this race is about: America and Michigan first, or everybody else first.” Just 8 days to go — let’s get it done! https://t.co/fdXyRI3pLB — Mike Rogers (@MikeRogersForMI) October 27, 2026

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Never letting an opportunity pass to be obnoxious, Abdul El-Sayed had to make a crack about Moreno, who made his wealth as a major car dealer in Ohio.

Used car salesman sells used car. — Dr. Abdul El-Sayed (@AbdulElSayed) October 27, 2026

Hopefully, the fake doctor crawls back into his hole after next Tuesday.

Moreno fired back.

Yeah, I sold cars. You sell open borders, higher taxes, government run healthcare, antisemitism, sharia law, and policies that ship auto jobs to China. One of us understands the American Dream. The other wants to kill it. That’s why @MikeRogersForMI is going to kick your ass. — Bernie Moreno (@berniemoreno) October 27, 2026

@berniemoreno @MikeRogersForMI Bravo, Senator Moreno!! — Rachel Campos-Duffy (@RCamposDuffy) October 27, 2026

@berniemoreno @TamiP111 @MikeRogersForMI He lives in Michigan and he degrades car salesman? — Inglewood Jack (@Inglewoodjack99) October 27, 2026

@berniemoreno @MikeRogersForMI The guy bashes Mackinac Island AND car salesmen? Does El-Sayed even KNOW what state he's running in? — Heather Hunter (@heatherhunterdc) October 27, 2026

@berniemoreno @MikeRogersForMI This escalated way too fast honestly — Kevihaiceth 💹🧲 (@Kevihaiceth) October 27, 2026

@berniemoreno @SarahSelip @MikeRogersForMI Ouch. Abdul picked the wrong weight class for this fight. Economically illiterate and dangerous for America. — Brian Swensen (@BrianSwensen) October 27, 2026

@berniemoreno @MikeRogersForMI Nothing wrong with selling products people need. — Bret Weingart (@kbweingart) October 27, 2026

@berniemoreno @MikeRogersForMI I wonder what would happen to Michigan if the weren't any car salespeople — Rick (@kimball4) October 27, 2026

@berniemoreno @MikeRogersForMI Insulting a successful businessman and car dealership owner while trying to represent the car capital of the world... Shows @AbdulElSayed is really too stupid to be a U.S. Senator. — Mrs Malindo (@MrsMalindo) October 27, 2026

@berniemoreno @MikeRogersForMI I'd gladly vote for an American patriot used car salesman than a jihadi terrorist. — spartanqueen100 (@spartanqueen100) October 27, 2026

@berniemoreno @MaxNordau @MikeRogersForMI Fake doctor tries to sell fake cures. Vote Mike Rogers. — Sol Goodman (@claudech0de) October 27, 2026

@berniemoreno @MikeRogersForMI Michigan is the birthplace of automobiles and a lot of used car salesmen in Michigan might take offense Abdul... — Paul Wasilewski (@_PaulWasilewski) October 27, 2026

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@berniemoreno @the_jefferymead @MikeRogersForMI He is such an arrogant asshole to demean someone over being a prior car salesman. — MissLieDetector (@JessicaPyke81) October 27, 2026

@berniemoreno @SueConn73899798 @MikeRogersForMI Snobs El-Sayed and Obama like to degrade the average people — NStep (@NStepisme) October 27, 2026

@berniemoreno @sweethomemich @MikeRogersForMI Obama mocks the Cheesecake Factory. Abdul belittles the car sales industry. They think these jokes land because they hate middle-class Americans. And think everyone else does too. — @JoJoMichigan (@JoMichigan1) October 27, 2026

@berniemoreno @MikeRogersForMI Geez, first they make fun of a middle class restaurant, now middle class jobs? The elitism among the communists is so revealing. — Kathy Ultra MAGA 🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@KLUltraMaga) October 27, 2026

@berniemoreno @MikeRogersForMI Democrats are always claiming to be for the working man, then end up using a working man's profession as an insult. — Bricklebaum (@TegridyWeed1776) October 27, 2026

@berniemoreno @MikeRogersForMI Abdul claims to be for the working class, then uses a working class job as an insult. You can't make this stuff up, lol — A Roguish Ham ✝️ 🇺🇸 ☭⃠ Free 🇭🇰, 🇹🇼, Tibet (@ARoguishHam) October 27, 2026

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@berniemoreno @MikeRogersForMI AES and his Little Man Syndrome tantrums are exhausting. Nothing but a bully, no substance. — Julie Pappas (@JRPAPPAS) October 27, 2026

@berniemoreno @MikeRogersForMI Love my Senator @berniemoreno 🥰♥️ https://t.co/0XfGJ4WUFO — ❌CharliGirl❌ (@RyleighRueWhoo) October 27, 2026

@berniemoreno @MikeRogersForMI Dear @gop More of this instead of your typical chicken shit approach — Hillbilly TomFoolery 🇺🇸 🥋 (@HillBillyEarls) October 27, 2026

We all know what El-Sayed is selling, and we're not interested.

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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