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CBS News Still Reports That ICE 'Arrested' a 5-Year-Old; Family's Asylum Claim Denied

Brett T. | 6:30 PM on March 19, 2026
Meme

Back in January, Rep. Ilhan Omar said it was "absolutely vile" that ICE had just detained a 5-year-old boy. They didn't detain him, and they certainly didn't arrest him. They looked after him after his illegal alien father made a run for it and abandoned him. The media and Kamala Harris perpetuated the narrative that ICE had used the child as "bait." Both DHS and the school superintendent said that ICE took the boy to his mother, but she refused to open the door to take him in. His father then said he'd like his son to stay with him, and so the two were sent to an ICE detention facility together. On January 31, a judge ordered Liam Conejo Ramos and his father freed.

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His family's asylum hearing was expedited, which upset the Left. "The Trump administration is trying to take him away again," whined Rep. Joaquin Castro.

On Wednesday, a federal judge denied the family's asylum claim. Note that CBS News still claims that the boy was arrested.

The post continues:

… where Ramos attends school, an immigration judge "ended the asylum claims of the family of Liam Conejo Ramos," describing it as a "heartbreaking" development.

Rep. Angie Craig of Minnesota is livid:

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The search for a better life is not a valid asylum claim. The family could have self-deported and come back legally if they wanted to pursue the American dream so badly. 

Progressives and the media got so much mileage out of the hat with bunny ears he was wearing, along with the claim that he was used as bait and then arrested.

Due process has been served.

***

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

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Tags:

DHS ICE ILHAN OMAR ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION KAMALA HARRIS

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