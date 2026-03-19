CBS News Still Reports That ICE 'Arrested' a 5-Year-Old; Family's Asylum Claim Denied

Back in January, Rep. Ilhan Omar said it was "absolutely vile" that ICE had just detained a 5-year-old boy. They didn't detain him, and they certainly didn't arrest him. They looked after him after his illegal alien father made a run for it and abandoned him. The media and Kamala Harris perpetuated the narrative that ICE had used the child as "bait." Both DHS and the school superintendent said that ICE took the boy to his mother, but she refused to open the door to take him in. His father then said he'd like his son to stay with him, and so the two were sent to an ICE detention facility together. On January 31, a judge ordered Liam Conejo Ramos and his father freed.

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His family's asylum hearing was expedited, which upset the Left. "The Trump administration is trying to take him away again," whined Rep. Joaquin Castro.

On Wednesday, a federal judge denied the family's asylum claim. Note that CBS News still claims that the boy was arrested.

A federal judge has denied the asylum claim for the family of Liam Conejo Ramos, a 5-year-old Minnesota boy whose arrest by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers in January gained national attention.



According to a statement from Columbia Heights Public School… pic.twitter.com/YigHXHurMY — CBS News (@CBSNews) March 19, 2026

The post continues:

… where Ramos attends school, an immigration judge "ended the asylum claims of the family of Liam Conejo Ramos," describing it as a "heartbreaking" development.

He was not arrested. That’s a lie. — Oscar Hancock (@OscarHancock15_) March 19, 2026

An immigration judge has denied Liam Conejo Ramos and his family’s asylum claim, their attorney confirmed. https://t.co/PIbxzuDh5S — ABC News (@ABC) March 19, 2026

Rep. Angie Craig of Minnesota is livid:

Denying Liam Ramos and his family asylum is not only cruel, it’s political retribution. This decision should be overturned. Liam’s family came to this country in search of a better life. That’s the American Dream - something the Trump Administration seems to have forgotten.… — Angie Craig (@RepAngieCraig) March 19, 2026

They are economic migrants who opted to not seek to immigrate to the US lawfully.



They should be treated as all other similar economic migrants. https://t.co/XmLaoZmA70 — Shipwreckedcrew (@shipwreckedcrew) March 19, 2026

That's not how asylum works. Just because you really, really want to be here is not a reason for an asylum claim. — Q (@Quirk22) March 19, 2026

Here for the ratio and also to point out that the asylum case had no merit. — Bill Glahn (@billglahn) March 19, 2026

They lied about asylum because Democrats and leftwing NGOs have told them to do exactly that. They, like millions of other illegals and "asylum seekers", are only here to get free stuff.



I wish them a safe journey back to their country. — 𝔻𝕠𝕔𝕥𝕠𝕣 𝔽𝕒𝕥𝕖 (@georg3) March 19, 2026

Democrats always want "due process" if it gets them the outcome they want, otherwise they want to break the law to get the outcome they want. — Wisco_Knight Returns (@Wisco__Knight) March 19, 2026

Asylum from what? His claim wasn't legitimate, and he had no right to stay in the US illegally. — J Nolte (@jnoak76) March 19, 2026

Let’s follow this to its logical conclusion. There was not a valid asylum case, but you want to allow in anyone to improve their financial situation. So completely open borders? Just making sure I understand your position. — Chris Kracht (@ckracht3) March 19, 2026

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Can you provide us details of their asylum claim? Coming here for a better life isn't grounds for asylum. — Jill Patton (@designscapes77) March 19, 2026

The search for a better life is not a valid asylum claim. The family could have self-deported and come back legally if they wanted to pursue the American dream so badly.

Progressives and the media got so much mileage out of the hat with bunny ears he was wearing, along with the claim that he was used as bait and then arrested.

Due process has been served.

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Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

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