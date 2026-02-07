Asylum Hearing for Family Whose 5-Year-Old Was ‘Arrested’ by ICE Expedited, Left Complains

It was January 22 when Rep. Ilhan Omar posted that ICE had just detained a five-year-old. Actually, ICE agents stayed with the child after his illegal alien father abandoned him and took off on foot. It was reported that ICE took the boy home, but his mother refused to open the door to take her son while there were ICE agents outside. The boy, Liam Conejo Ramos, best known for wearing a hat with bunny ears, was sent with his father to an ICE detention facility in Texas. On January 31, a judge ordered Liam and his father freed.

Advertisement

On Friday, HuffPost's Jennifer Bendery reported that Ramos' asylum hearing had been expedited and moved up to Friday morning, "meaning it's possible the 5-year-old and his family could be deported as soon as today." Rep. Joaquin Castro claimed "the Trump administration is trying to take him away again."

HAPPENING NOW: DHS expedited Liam Conejo Ramos' asylum hearing to this morning, meaning it's possible the 5-year-old and his family could be deported as soon as today.



Rep. Joaquin Castro: "The Trump administration is trying to take him away again." https://t.co/BpzvmISrCn — Jennifer Bendery (@jbendery) February 6, 2026

Ramos' parents, originally from Ecuador, were set for their asylum hearing in late Feb. DHS abruptly moved it up to THIS MORNING.



They are not in the U.S. illegally and have no criminal record. DHS is simply trying to end their asylum claims. — Jennifer Bendery (@jbendery) February 6, 2026

All asylum hearings should be moved up. Let's get this done.

From DHS on why they abruptly expedited Ramos' asylum hearing:



“These are regular removal proceedings. This is standard procedure and there is nothing retaliatory about enforcing the nation’s immigration laws. He will receive full due process."



(This is not standard procedure.) — Jennifer Bendery (@jbendery) February 6, 2026

UPDATE: The court granted Ramos' family a continuance at today’s asylum hearing, per school officials.



"Today’s ruling provides additional time and with that, continued uncertainty for a child and his family," says Zena Stenvik, superintendent of Columbia Heights public schools. — Jennifer Bendery (@jbendery) February 6, 2026

I don't know what happens next, but Liam and his family are not being deported today. — Jennifer Bendery (@jbendery) February 6, 2026

So, the family was given more time by the court to prove its asylum claim, and the boy and his family received due process. You'd think that would make the Left happy, but no.

Why would determining if he gets asylum sooner rather than later be retaliatory? — Gene Knights (@GeneKnights) February 7, 2026

Expedited Due Process! Great news; as they say, justice delayed is justice denied. — Frank Drebin (@Lekowitz) February 7, 2026

He has an asylum claim. Why don’t you want him to get his due process right away? I don’t understand. It’s almost like you really don’t want to process and you just want illegal aliens to stay here forever. https://t.co/RMiBw0Ws1v — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) February 7, 2026

Why wait until 2037 for your asylum hearing when you can have it tomorrow? — BocaDuke (@BocaDuk3) February 7, 2026

They do not want due process unless the outcome is predetermined in their favor. — bob from the houston area (@rugasco1) February 7, 2026

Because it’s a bullshit non valid claim. He’s from Ecuador. They went through 8 other countries to get here because they want free welfare — Christina Van Patten (@CPatten58581) February 7, 2026

This is the way. Flood the zone with asylum hearings so crazy judges can’t complain about due process. — Happy in FL (@HappyLifeFL) February 7, 2026

They deserve due process.

They get due process

Not like that!! — Gaeta1986 🍊 (@jameslaura86) February 7, 2026

Advertisement

"No not that kind of due process, the kind we can stretch out forever so nobody we brought illegally ever has to leave!" — BayneApu (@BaneApu) February 7, 2026

This is awesome! Expedited due process! What more could you ask for? — D (@dgr_874) February 7, 2026

Jennifer … is this not the due process so many seek? He has a hearing. If it goes one way… the family stays. If another, they return. They appear. Case is considered. Outcome determined. 🤷🏻 — Brian Hart (@BrianHart261940) February 7, 2026

No, they want their asylum hearings put off for at least a decade so they can settle in and then skip court when the time finally comes.

Why did Bendery never mention that the family's asylum claim could have been approved as early as Friday? Does she know something we don't?

***

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

Join Twitchy VIP today and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.