Colombian National Used Stolen Identity to Vote and Receive $400,000 in Federal Benefits
VIP
Why Florida's English-Only Driver's Test Policy Is a Win for Everyone ... Except...
3 Doors Down Frontman Brad Arnold Has Died After a Battle With Cancer
Woman With Autism Testifies She Wasn’t Trying to Interfere With ICE, Which Brought...
Arrested Student Ties Don Lemon to Organization of Church Disruption
Mob of Liberal White Women Demand Minneapolis Yoga Studio Do Something About ICE
Chuck Schumer FINALLY Rendered Speechless When Cornered About His 'Jim Crow' ID Laws...
Minneapolis Police Tear Down More Anti-ICE Barricades
Another Shutdown Looms & The AMA Caves On Gender Surgery
Olympic ‘Women’s’ Boxing ‘Champion’ Imane Khelif Admits the Obvious And Conservatives Take...
Mike Eruzione Has Advice for Olympic Snowboarder With Mixed Emotions About Representing th...
'More Pink Slips, Bezos!' WaPo HL Blames JD Vance for Skater Nearly Missing...
Who Wants to Tell 'Em? Teachers Abandon School to Indoctrinate Students With Trump...
Laid Off Reporter Who Led a Protest Outside the WaPo Building Had a...

Asylum Hearing for Family Whose 5-Year-Old Was ‘Arrested’ by ICE Expedited, Left Complains

Brett T. | 8:00 PM on February 07, 2026
Twitter

It was January 22 when Rep. Ilhan Omar posted that ICE had just detained a five-year-old. Actually, ICE agents stayed with the child after his illegal alien father abandoned him and took off on foot. It was reported that ICE took the boy home, but his mother refused to open the door to take her son while there were ICE agents outside. The boy, Liam Conejo Ramos, best known for wearing a hat with bunny ears, was sent with his father to an ICE detention facility in Texas. On January 31, a judge ordered Liam and his father freed.

Advertisement

On Friday, HuffPost's Jennifer Bendery reported that Ramos' asylum hearing had been expedited and moved up to Friday morning, "meaning it's possible the 5-year-old and his family could be deported as soon as today." Rep. Joaquin Castro claimed "the Trump administration is trying to take him away again." 

All asylum hearings should be moved up. Let's get this done.

Recommended

Woman With Autism Testifies She Wasn’t Trying to Interfere With ICE, Which Brought Receipts
Brett T.
Advertisement

So, the family was given more time by the court to prove its asylum claim, and the boy and his family received due process. You'd think that would make the Left happy, but no.

Advertisement

No, they want their asylum hearings put off for at least a decade so they can settle in and then skip court when the time finally comes.

Why did Bendery never mention that the family's asylum claim could have been approved as early as Friday? Does she know something we don't?

***

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

Join Twitchy VIP today and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

Tags:

ICE ILLEGAL ALIEN ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Woman With Autism Testifies She Wasn’t Trying to Interfere With ICE, Which Brought Receipts
Brett T.
Colombian National Used Stolen Identity to Vote and Receive $400,000 in Federal Benefits
Brett T.
Arrested Student Ties Don Lemon to Organization of Church Disruption
Brett T.
3 Doors Down Frontman Brad Arnold Has Died After a Battle With Cancer
Eric V.
Mob of Liberal White Women Demand Minneapolis Yoga Studio Do Something About ICE
Brett T.
Chuck Schumer FINALLY Rendered Speechless When Cornered About His 'Jim Crow' ID Laws BS
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Woman With Autism Testifies She Wasn’t Trying to Interfere With ICE, Which Brought Receipts Brett T.
Advertisement