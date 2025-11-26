Flashback: Gov. JB Pritzker Said Trump Sent in the National Guard to Take Control of 2026 Elections

As West Virginia Gov. Patrick Morrisey confirmed, the two National Guardsmen who were ambushed and shot in a targeted attack near the White House have died. A lot of politicians are posting that they're sending their prayers, but we're running low on "Shame on you" graphics to go with the flashbacks to what these same people said about the Guard being deployed.

Sen. Elissa Slotkin of the Seditious Six just said on TV Sunday that the Guard might get nervous and start firing on American citizens. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries was reminded that he said President Donald Trump's "power grab" was to "unleash the National Guard on the city’s youth and homeless population" and that the Guard's presence would "put the safety of the people of our nation’s capital in danger."

We don't yet have the shooter's motive, but all of the rhetoric around the National Guard being Trump's Gestapo almost certainly played a part. Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker, who fought to keep the National Guard out of Chicago, said their deployment wasn't about fighting crime at all but rather "sowing fear and intimidation and division" as in the "early days of the Nazi regime."

In September, he told MSNBC's Jen Psaki that "Operation Midway Blitz" was just a ploy by Trump to interfere with or even prevent the 2026 elections. “They could take control of the ballot box," he told Psaki.

Here's a flashback of Pritzker on Face the Nation saying the same thing: that Trump had deployed the National Guard to "take control" of the midterm elections.

J.B. Pritzker claimed that President Trump's deployment of the National Guard was an "attack on the American people" and will be used to "stop the 2026 elections."



Two Guardsmen are now dead about being shot on the streets in DC. pic.twitter.com/XWkqwbNn6R — Greg Price (@greg_price11) November 26, 2025

How many more people will the left incite to kill at this point? https://t.co/JbTFCyAq7N — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) November 26, 2025

They 100% knew what the continued use of rhetoric like this would result in. This is what they want. — Matthew Russell (@m_russell187) November 26, 2025

Two Guardsmen are dead doing the job he refuses to do. The danger was never Trump. It's the politicians who treat security like a scandal until the bodies hit the pavement — TheSilentMajority (@XS1lentMaj0rity) November 26, 2025

Democrats did absolutely everything they could to actively encourage the murder of these two Guardsmen... — Andrew Follett (@AndrewCFollett) November 26, 2025

Democrat politicians need to be jailed. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) November 26, 2025

Whom is he attempting to appeal to? — C.S. Ramza II (@Ramza_2) November 26, 2025

The far-left crazies like him. It's, as the left likes to claim, stochastic terrorism … he just needed someone else to pick up the gun.

They not only incite this horrific behavior, they seem to continue getting away with it. — But it's a Dry Heat (@DogsBczPplSuck) November 26, 2025

