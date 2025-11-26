Flashback: Gov. JB Pritzker Said Trump Sent in the National Guard to Take Control of 2026 Elections

John Pavlovitz Blames Trump and Hegseth for Putting Guard 'In Harm's Way'
Brett T. | 8:30 PM on November 26, 2025
AP Photo/Erin Hooley

As West Virginia Gov. Patrick Morrisey confirmed, the two National Guardsmen who were ambushed and shot in a targeted attack near the White House have died. A lot of politicians are posting that they're sending their prayers, but we're running low on "Shame on you" graphics to go with the flashbacks to what these same people said about the Guard being deployed.

Sen. Elissa Slotkin of the Seditious Six just said on TV Sunday that the Guard might get nervous and start firing on American citizens. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries was reminded that he said President Donald Trump's "power grab" was to "unleash the National Guard on the city’s youth and homeless population" and that the Guard's presence would "put the safety of the people of our nation’s capital in danger." 

We don't yet have the shooter's motive, but all of the rhetoric around the National Guard being Trump's Gestapo almost certainly played a part. Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker, who fought to keep the National Guard out of Chicago, said their deployment wasn't about fighting crime at all but rather "sowing fear and intimidation and division" as in the "early days of the Nazi regime."

In September, he told MSNBC's Jen Psaki that "Operation Midway Blitz" was just a ploy by Trump to interfere with or even prevent the 2026 elections. “They could take control of the ballot box," he told Psaki. 

Here's a flashback of Pritzker on Face the Nation saying the same thing: that Trump had deployed the National Guard to "take control" of the midterm elections.

Amy Klobuchar Just Posted the Most Devastating Anti-Biden Chart of the Year… and Blamed Trump
justmindy
The far-left crazies like him. It's, as the left likes to claim, stochastic terrorism … he just needed someone else to pick up the gun.

***

