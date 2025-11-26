'Seditious Six' Dem's Warning About Nat'l Guard Has Earned Renewed Scrutiny After the...
THERE It Is! The 'Seditious Six' Really Shouldn't Be So Predictable

Both National Guardsmen Shot While on Duty in Washington D.C. Have Tragically Died

Eric V.
Eric V. | 4:45 PM on November 26, 2025
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

West Virginia Governor Patrick Morrisey announced that the two National Guardsmen who were shot in Washington, D.C., today have both tragically lost their lives.

The Governor's complete statement:

It is with great sorrow that we can confirm both members of the West Virginia National Guard who were shot earlier today in Washington, DC have passed away from their injuries. These brave West Virginians lost their lives in the service of their country. We are in ongoing contact with federal officials as the investigation continues.

Our entire state grieves with their families, their loved ones, and the Guard community. West Virginia will never forget their service or their sacrifice, and we will demand full accountability for this horrific act.

The two West Virginia Guardsmen were on duty near the White House when they were shot. A suspect has reportedly been taken into custody, and the investigation is ongoing. Officials have not released any information on the suspect or a motive for the murders.

The FBI is leading the investigation into the murders of the two Guardsmen who gave their lives while serving their country.

The identities of the fallen National Guardsmen have not been released. We continue to pay for them and their families.

Lest We Forget

