Shocking Shooting: National Guard Members Targeted Near White House, Suspect in Custody

justmindy
justmindy | 3:20 PM on November 26, 2025
Townhall Media

In terrible breaking news, a National Guardsman has been shot outside of the White House.

It seems the suspect is in custody. That is a small silver lining.

The President has been briefed. President Trump is dedicated to protecting America's troops so he will ensure justice is swift. 

The Left has lost its collective mind.

This should be absolutely unacceptable to any United States citizen. 

Amen!

Time will tell. 

