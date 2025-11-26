Shocking Shooting: National Guard Members Targeted Near White House, Suspect in Custody

In terrible breaking news, a National Guardsman has been shot outside of the White House.

🚨 BREAKING: Two National Guard members reportedly SHOT near the White House. Chaotic scene right now.



This is horrible. Pray they make it out alive 🙏



Shooter is being hunted down.



The violence has to stop. pic.twitter.com/nSyAzoglfu — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 26, 2025

🚨 BREAKING: INFURIATING image released of our brave National Guardsman who was shot in the head outside the White House.



Unbelievable this is happening, and the Left will still find a way to demonize the troops because President Trump is their Commander.



A SURGE in force is… pic.twitter.com/WWoiOO9WEl — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 26, 2025

🚨 BREAKING: A SUSPECT IS IN CUSTODY after National Guard members were shot outside the White House.



Thank God.



CAPITAL PUNISHMENT, as SOON as it's proven this suspect committed this act of evil.



DC POLICE: "The scene is secured. One suspect is in custody." pic.twitter.com/oMh177oo1e — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 26, 2025

It seems the suspect is in custody. That is a small silver lining.

🚨 BREAKING: PRESIDENT TRUMP has been briefed on the shooting of National Guard members near the White House. He's currently in Florida.



DEATH PENALTY. SWIFT. Outrageous moment for every American who cares about the troops. pic.twitter.com/VPKJmjSLUu — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 26, 2025

The President has been briefed. President Trump is dedicated to protecting America's troops so he will ensure justice is swift.

Elon was right. Bring back hangings https://t.co/ok7N4mdtcu — Democrat Plague (@DemocratPlague) November 26, 2025

“Some people may object to people walking AROUND IN UNIFORMS”

Ken Dilanian of MSNBC…these people are out of control. Shooting national guard is OBJECTING NOW. https://t.co/A5zefJcK3F — Johnny St.Pete (@JohnMcCloy) November 26, 2025

The Left has lost its collective mind.

It's absolutely outrageous how our brave troops are being targeted right near the White House. It's time for swift justice and no tolerance for this nonsense. DEATH PENALTY should be on the table for those attacking our servicemen and women. This isn't just an attack on them,… — rowdyamerican (@rowdyamerican69) November 26, 2025

This should be absolutely unacceptable to any United States citizen.

Prayers to the National Guard shot in Washington DC today. No matter WHO did it, death penalty — Jimmy Lee (@CEOJimmyLee) November 26, 2025

Amen!

Pretty sure this is a result of the liberals' rhetoric about all things Trump does to secure our cities and our country. — Brent Calver 🇺🇸 (@brent_calver) November 26, 2025

Time will tell.