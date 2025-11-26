Hakeem Jeffries Hit With Flashback as He Prays for the National Guard Members Who Were Shot

More Military Demoralization Courtesy of Far-Left Operatives
Brett T. | 6:00 PM on November 26, 2025
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

As Twitchy reported earlier, two National Guardsmen from West Virginia were shot and killed near the White House on Wednesday afternoon. The suspect is in custody, and Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser has confirmed that this was a targeted shooting.

Greg Price reminded us that Sen. Elissa Slotkin of the Seditious Six went on TV earlier this week and suggested that the National Guard was going to be shooting at civilians. Sen. Mark Kelly has also issued a statement.

Before it was known that the two had died, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries posted that he was praying for them.

MS NOW's Ken Dilanian observed that some people objected to people walking around a U.S. city in uniforms. The "we're all trying to find the guy who did this" meme is coming in handy this afternoon.

The post continues:

Jeffries said, "President Trump’s plan to federalize Washington, D.C.’s local police department and unleash the National Guard on the city’s youth and homeless population has no basis in law and will put the safety of the people of our Nation’s capital in danger."

We can't be sure of the motive of the shooter, but some members of Congress and the media did their best to demonize the National Guard troops sent into D.C. to get crime under control.

Again, we don't know the shooter's motive, but it would be hard to believe that all of the rhetoric about President Trump's "Gestapo" terrorizing American cities helped motivate the shooter. 

We do welcome the prayers, however.

Tags:

CRIME DOMESTIC TERRORISM HAKEEM JEFFRIES WASHINGTON

