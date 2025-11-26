Hakeem Jeffries Hit With Flashback as He Prays for the National Guard Members Who Were Shot

As Twitchy reported earlier, two National Guardsmen from West Virginia were shot and killed near the White House on Wednesday afternoon. The suspect is in custody, and Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser has confirmed that this was a targeted shooting.

Greg Price reminded us that Sen. Elissa Slotkin of the Seditious Six went on TV earlier this week and suggested that the National Guard was going to be shooting at civilians. Sen. Mark Kelly has also issued a statement.

Before it was known that the two had died, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries posted that he was praying for them.

Praying for the National Guard members wounded in this horrific shooting.



Thankful for the brave law enforcement officers and first responders who swiftly apprehended a suspect.



There is no place for violence in America. — Hakeem Jeffries (@RepJeffries) November 26, 2025

MS NOW's Ken Dilanian observed that some people objected to people walking around a U.S. city in uniforms. The "we're all trying to find the guy who did this" meme is coming in handy this afternoon.

FLASHBACK: Earlier this year, House Democrat Leader Hakeem Jeffries attacked the National Guard, saying that it was President Trump's plan to "unleash" the Guard on the "youth and homeless population" in DC and he called it an "unjustified power grab."



Jeffries said, "President… https://t.co/9pB5M36QZ1 pic.twitter.com/0dFN1UnEfi — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) November 26, 2025

The post continues:

Jeffries said, "President Trump’s plan to federalize Washington, D.C.’s local police department and unleash the National Guard on the city’s youth and homeless population has no basis in law and will put the safety of the people of our Nation’s capital in danger."

You caused it. Asshole — Louis (@louis3288) November 26, 2025

We can't be sure of the motive of the shooter, but some members of Congress and the media did their best to demonize the National Guard troops sent into D.C. to get crime under control.

Then why does your party's rhetoric keep causing it, Hakeem? — Damani Felder (@TheDamaniFelder) November 26, 2025

Your words ring hollow. — Ida (@HeidiSnow381) November 26, 2025

You own this. — Salty Dawg (@Spindrift76) November 26, 2025

Your party endorses violent behavior. — MatthewJshow (@MatthewJshow) November 26, 2025

Yet your rhetoric continues to fuel it. — Explosions of Bullshit (@ExplosionsOf_BS) November 26, 2025

Instead of praying, please curtail your own rhetoric that may have contributed to this event. — POPSMAGROIN (@popsmagroin) November 26, 2025

This is the result of violent rhetoric constantly spewing out of Democrat leaders mouths! You should all be ashamed of yourselves and resign immediately! Indict the "Seditious Six" — WrinkleWormG (@WrinklewormG) November 26, 2025

If you are serious, you and your party colleagues would quit inciting it. You are a complete hypocrite. — American Gramma Bear (@KathySc09724333) November 26, 2025

Again, we don't know the shooter's motive, but it would be hard to believe that all of the rhetoric about President Trump's "Gestapo" terrorizing American cities helped motivate the shooter.

We do welcome the prayers, however.

