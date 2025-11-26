After Shooting, Ken Dilanian Says Some People May Object to People Walking Around in Uniforms

As Twitchy reported earlier, a suspect is in custody after two National Guardsmen were shot near the White House. One was shot in the head; both were said to be in critical condition, but West Virginia Governor Patrick Morrisey has since confirmed that both have died from their injuries. The mainstream media, which speculates all the time, wants to be careful about suggesting that the National Guardsmen were targeted. They don't have to speculate anymore:

NEW: Two National Guard members are in critical condition after Washington D.C. Mayor Bowser says they were shot in a "targeted attack". — Tom Winter (@Tom_Winter) November 26, 2025

Still, these cable news talking heads have to fill up time, and so we get hot takes, like MS NOW's "Fusion" Ken Dilanian, noting that some people might object to people walking around in uniforms in an American city. Where might that rhetoric have come from, considering that every Democrat blue-city mayor and their governors objected to people walking around in uniforms? It's not like their objections dominated the mainstream media news cycle for weeks.

The full quote:

"[O]f course, you know, there's so much controversy happening in the United States right now with ICE, who are also wearing uniforms and wearing masks. And so there's, you don't know, people walking around with uniforms in an American city. There are some Americans that might object to that. And so apparently this shooting has happened."

What's Dilanian's point ? That the fact the National Guard are in uniform gives someone the right to ambush and murder them ? 🤬 — Dave (@DilligafDave01) November 26, 2025

The post continues:

… Americans that might object to that. And so apparently, this shooting has happened." Holy smokes. Just when you think the media can't get worse, they do.

And where would they have gotten that idea?😠 — Kenny Cook (@Cook2Kenneth) November 26, 2025

The media will literally blame the weather before they blame the ideology that fosters disrespect and violence against law enforcement. THIS IS WHY WE DON’T TRUST THE NARRATIVE!! — The Undercurrent (@NotTheirScript) November 26, 2025

The great rationalization machine has been dropped into gear. — Gold Smith (@GoldSmith625773) November 26, 2025

@MSNOWNews is political violence justified? — Chad Mogg Esq. (@chadmogger) November 26, 2025

This is just incredible. But not surprising. So basically the National Guardsmen deserved it. Got it. — IsThisRealLife (@TXStrong11) November 26, 2025

Scared of the Guard but not the deadly criminals wandering the city. — Robert Johnson (@RobertJ87653564) November 26, 2025

They’ve been pushing people over the edge with their insane rhetoric for months now.



Not surprising someone listened. — blanky mcblank (@f4z6nxjqvx) November 26, 2025

ABC News wasn't much better, speculating about "political flashpoints" like the ICE raids and the conflict in Gaza.

The full quote:

"Focus will turn to whether these guardsmen were specifically targeted. If that's the case, it would fit with what we've been hearing from law enforcement officials for a number of months now that some political flashpoints in the country, whether that's immigration policies by the administration, the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict, even amid a tenuous cease fire, those kinds of flashpoints have made people in uniform, be they military, law enforcement, government officials, people in uniform have increasingly been targets, and that is going to be one focus of the investigation going forward."

He does this every time. He is a massive hack and a horrible human. — Penny (@pennyelizabeths) November 26, 2025

