After Shooting, Ken Dilanian Says Some People May Object to People Walking Around in Uniforms

Brett T. | 5:30 PM on November 26, 2025
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

As Twitchy reported earlier, a suspect is in custody after two National Guardsmen were shot near the White House. One was shot in the head; both were said to be in critical condition, but West Virginia Governor Patrick Morrisey has since confirmed that both have died from their injuries. The mainstream media, which speculates all the time, wants to be careful about suggesting that the National Guardsmen were targeted. They don't have to speculate anymore:

Advertisement

Still, these cable news talking heads have to fill up time, and so we get hot takes, like MS NOW's "Fusion" Ken Dilanian, noting that some people might object to people walking around in uniforms in an American city. Where might that rhetoric have come from, considering that every Democrat blue-city mayor and their governors objected to people walking around in uniforms? It's not like their objections dominated the mainstream media news cycle for weeks.

The full quote:

"[O]f course, you know, there's so much controversy happening in the United States right now with ICE, who are also wearing uniforms and wearing masks. And so there's, you don't know, people walking around with uniforms in an American city. There are some Americans that might object to that. And so apparently this shooting has happened."

Dem Sen. Elissa Slotkin Trips Over Her Recent Nat'l Guard Warning During Today's Mega-Ratioed Reaction
Doug P.
Advertisement

The post continues:

… Americans that might object to that. And so apparently, this shooting has happened."

Holy smokes.

Just when you think the media can't get worse, they do.

ABC News wasn't much better, speculating about "political flashpoints" like the ICE raids and the conflict in Gaza.

Advertisement

The full quote:

"Focus will turn to whether these guardsmen were specifically targeted. If that's the case, it would fit with what we've been hearing from law enforcement officials for a number of months now that some political flashpoints in the country, whether that's immigration policies by the administration, the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict, even amid a tenuous cease fire, those kinds of flashpoints have made people in uniform, be they military, law enforcement, government officials, people in uniform have increasingly been targets, and that is going to be one focus of the investigation going forward."

***

Advertisement

Advertisement

