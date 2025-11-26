More Military Demoralization Courtesy of Far-Left Operatives
'Seditious Six' Dem's Warning About Nat'l Guard Has Earned Renewed Scrutiny After the DC Shooting

Doug P. | 5:10 PM on November 26, 2025
AP Photo/Paul Sancya, Pool

As we told you earlier, there's a horrible story unfolding in Washington DC as more is being learned about the shooting of two members of the National Guard in that city. A suspect is now in custody and President Trump has posted this to Truth Social:

It's now being reported that the two members of the National Guard who were shot have died

Videos showing Democrats inflaming the rhetoric about ICE, the National Guard and other officers are now getting renewed attention, and for good reason. 

"Seditious Six" Democrat Sen. Elissa Slotkin said this just a few days ago: 

California Gov. Gavin Newsom last month added this clear attempt to inflame the situation: 

These Democrats know what they're doing. If this particular shooter wasn't prompted to act by these particular Dems, at some point another might be. 

The Left's TDS has real world consequences. 

The entire "disobey illegal orders" thing from the Seditious Six reeked of an op and even Putin himself might have advised those Dems to make it a little less obvious. 

*****

