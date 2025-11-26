'Seditious Six' Dem's Warning About Nat'l Guard Has Earned Renewed Scrutiny After the DC Shooting

As we told you earlier, there's a horrible story unfolding in Washington DC as more is being learned about the shooting of two members of the National Guard in that city. A suspect is now in custody and President Trump has posted this to Truth Social:

Advertisement

President Trump on the shooting of two National Guardsman in DC. He says both are critically wounded. pic.twitter.com/6397IpKIJu — Kellie Meyer (@KellieMeyerNews) November 26, 2025

It's now being reported that the two members of the National Guard who were shot have died.

Videos showing Democrats inflaming the rhetoric about ICE, the National Guard and other officers are now getting renewed attention, and for good reason.

"Seditious Six" Democrat Sen. Elissa Slotkin said this just a few days ago:

Sen. Elissa Slotkin went on TV last Sunday and claimed that National Guardsmen were going to start shooting at American civilians.



Two Guardsmen have now been wounded after being shot on the streets in DC. pic.twitter.com/lKKrqxYFWu — Greg Price (@greg_price11) November 26, 2025

California Gov. Gavin Newsom last month added this clear attempt to inflame the situation:

Gavin Newsom too— last month he said that National Guard troops in cities were "right out of the dictator's handbook."



Today, two national Guard troops from West Virginia were killed in DC. pic.twitter.com/1wtgFVuvw7 — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) November 26, 2025

These Democrats know what they're doing. If this particular shooter wasn't prompted to act by these particular Dems, at some point another might be.

She absolutely knew what she was doing.



She'll lie that she didn't, but we all know she did. — Andrew Follett (@AndrewCFollett) November 26, 2025

The Left's TDS has real world consequences.

CIA operative turned U.S. Senator pushed her psyop, joined by five other Democrats, and it ultimately led to two National Guardsmen being shot.



This is exactly what Democrats wanted. https://t.co/ezUz7lM4VS — Anthony Sisk (@AnthonyJSisk) November 26, 2025

Michigan's Senator Slotkin cannot be reelected.

She is violent, dangerous, and anti-American. https://t.co/mbu0jq08bE — Sandy 〽️ (@RightSandy) November 26, 2025

Never forget that Sen. Slotkin is a former CIA analyst.



Toppling governments, fomenting unrest, and inciting mass violence is the M.O. of the most ideological rank and file in the intelligence agencies. https://t.co/LGZZFMO3xm — Nick Solheim (@NickSolheim) November 26, 2025

The entire "disobey illegal orders" thing from the Seditious Six reeked of an op and even Putin himself might have advised those Dems to make it a little less obvious.

*****

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic insanity.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.