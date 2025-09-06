The Politics of Dancing: Man Opts to Bust a Move in Breakdancing Protest...
JB Pritzker Says Trump Sending National Guard to Chicago is a Prelude to Election Interference

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 11:55 PM on September 06, 2025
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

The DNC has sent out a memo for all Democrats to push the same fake narrative around President Donald Trump’s efforts to bring law and order to blue cities. Democrats are trying to convince gullible voters that having the National Guard and ICE in their cities is a prelude to Trump taking over elections in 2026 and 2028.

Here’s Illinois Governor JB Pritzker pushing this nonsense with fellow Democrat Jen Psaki on MSNBC. (WATCH)

Correct. Trump could actually increase voters at the polls by getting Democrat-enabled crime under control. Just another benefit of Chicagoans no longer living in fear.

Posters say this is just Pritzker and other Democrats trying to deflect from how dangerous their cities are.

They have to lie because telling the truth means they'd have to accept Trump’s help.

Commenters say the Democrats’ opposition is all about projection.

It will most likely be all over the Sunday shows with ‘journalists’ eating it up with a spoon.

Posters wonder why Democrats keep mentioning election interference and illegal aliens in the same breath.

Democrats seem to be telegraphing that illegal aliens participate in elections. If that’s true, then having ICE at the polls is a must. Thanks for the tip, Democrats!

