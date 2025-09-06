JB Pritzker Says Trump Sending National Guard to Chicago is a Prelude to Election Interference

The DNC has sent out a memo for all Democrats to push the same fake narrative around President Donald Trump’s efforts to bring law and order to blue cities. Democrats are trying to convince gullible voters that having the National Guard and ICE in their cities is a prelude to Trump taking over elections in 2026 and 2028.

Here’s Illinois Governor JB Pritzker pushing this nonsense with fellow Democrat Jen Psaki on MSNBC. (WATCH)

THE SCRIPT: Pritzker tells Psaki that Trump sending the Nat Guard into Chicago is just a pretext for interfering in upcoming elections:



“They could take control of the ballot box."



Democrats and its media PR arm have moved this propaganda into the relentless repetition phase. https://t.co/tmJy16BytU pic.twitter.com/7iO61cq8Vy — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) September 6, 2025

No. He’s going to clean up the misery that’s been pervading over Chicago for decades so the constituents no longer feel hopeless, just in time for the elections. When he does let’s see how folks will vote. — John Wooten (@Wootenjr95) September 6, 2025

Correct. Trump could actually increase voters at the polls by getting Democrat-enabled crime under control. Just another benefit of Chicagoans no longer living in fear.

Posters say this is just Pritzker and other Democrats trying to deflect from how dangerous their cities are.

He wants to switch the narrative once again away from how bad things are in his state! Pathetic! — Kathleen Winchell ❤️🤍💙🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@KathleenWinche3) September 6, 2025

They make stuff up, intended to scare people into voting for them. — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) September 6, 2025

Doomsday is always just around the corner — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) September 6, 2025

Always. They don't have anything else, except opposing Trump. Even if that means making stuff up. — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) September 6, 2025

They have to lie because telling the truth means they'd have to accept Trump’s help.

Commenters say the Democrats’ opposition is all about projection.

Besides the obvious “got the memo” coordination, it’s incredible how they invariably project what they do or desperately want to do onto

Republicans. — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) September 6, 2025

Democrats have a lot gall talking about elections after the fraud they pulled in 2020.



If arresting criminals and criminal aliens alters the election, the elections were never legitimate. — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) September 6, 2025

Unbelievable! This is their new agenda and talking point! Ugg — Ava Grace (@AvaGrace9211) September 6, 2025

And so the weekend Dem narrative has dropped. 🙄 — SK (@SteCK1878) September 6, 2025

It will most likely be all over the Sunday shows with ‘journalists’ eating it up with a spoon.

Posters wonder why Democrats keep mentioning election interference and illegal aliens in the same breath.

Why would rounding up illegal aliens interfere with elections? 🤔 — Daniel Knauf 👹🌎 (@daniel_knauf) September 6, 2025

That’s the million-dollar question. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) September 6, 2025

Is Pritzker worried that illegal aliens might not be able to vote? — Michael P. Gerace (@TheSocialWar1) September 6, 2025

Democrats seem to be telegraphing that illegal aliens participate in elections. If that’s true, then having ICE at the polls is a must. Thanks for the tip, Democrats!

