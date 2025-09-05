Tammy Duckworth: Bombing Drug Boats Leads to U.S. Military Occupation of Dem Cities on Election Day

This past week, the U.S. Military bombed a small boat that was smuggling drugs from Venezuela to America. Refusing to celebrate the Americans saved from potential fentanyl overdoses, Democrats instead fumed at President Donald Trump for obliterating international narco-terrorists. The fiend! Seeing an opportunity to expand on Democrat insanity, U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth says the boat bombing means Trump is now likely to use the military to interfere with upcoming elections. Um, wut?

Hear her for yourself. (WATCH)

Duckworth: Trump using military against drug-smuggling narcoterrorists is setting the conditions for occupying US cities to interfere in the next election.



This batsh*t rhetoric is what’s currently passing for mainstream Democrat/legacy media discourse. pic.twitter.com/dfJoOrxU89 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) September 5, 2025

She's a DemocRat from Illinois...nuf said — Holland Branch Glen (@HBG_Dani) September 5, 2025

Durbin, Johnson, Pritzker — a real who’s who of radical nutjobs — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) September 5, 2025

There’s something about Illinois that causes Democrats to turn into raving mad imbeciles. Or, that could just be their default setting.

Democrats have made no secret that they fear ICE being anywhere near the polls on Election Day.

I am all for very visible ICE agents near all polling places though. — Matt Wright (@mattwr) September 5, 2025

The only way that would affect an election would be to ensure illegals don’t try to vote.



Is that what she’s worried about? — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) September 5, 2025

It’s obvious they fear illegal aliens will stay home and not vote in the upcoming elections; otherwise, there’s no other logical reason to oppose ICE being there.

One poster sarcastically says Duckworth could be correct.

Tammy Duckworth must be right because Jessica Tarlov and lefty media are always quoting polls that show Democrats are super popular and Trump is deep under water.

Or are they lying out the wazoo? — Texas Boomer (@marklindesr) September 5, 2025

The latter. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) September 5, 2025

So let me get this straight—Trump targets drug cartels, and Democrats scream “military coup”? These people would rather protect fentanyl pipelines than American cities. Total clown show. — Matthew Newgarden (@a_newgarden) September 5, 2025

That’s exactly what they would prefer to do instead of joining with Trump to protect Americans.

Commenters are still shocked by how Duckworth started a point A and ended up at point WTF?

Absolutely no words... — RD (@rodericdeane) September 5, 2025

Hoax du jour. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) September 5, 2025

Funny how she has zero facts to back this preposterous claim. — Drew Bai (@Silvrback983) September 5, 2025

Democrat/Legacy media cpmplex. Facts not required. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) September 5, 2025

All of these Democrat talking points are coordinated..expect to hear the same BS all weekend.. — Bryan W Cross (@BryanWCross1) September 5, 2025

Yep. It’s already out there. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) September 5, 2025

Hopefully, the Democrat network trio of Margaret Brennan, Kristen Welker, and Martha Raddatz will pose this nonsense to Secretary of State Marco Rubio or Vice President JD Vance on their respective Sunday shows. We need that laugh.

