Tammy Duckworth: Bombing Drug Boats Leads to U.S. Military Occupation of Dem Cities on Election Day

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 11:35 PM on September 05, 2025
AP Photo/Ben Curtis

This past week, the U.S. Military bombed a small boat that was smuggling drugs from Venezuela to America. Refusing to celebrate the Americans saved from potential fentanyl overdoses, Democrats instead fumed at President Donald Trump for obliterating international narco-terrorists. The fiend! Seeing an opportunity to expand on Democrat insanity, U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth says the boat bombing means Trump is now likely to use the military to interfere with upcoming elections. Um, wut?

Hear her for yourself. (WATCH)

There’s something about Illinois that causes Democrats to turn into raving mad imbeciles. Or, that could just be their default setting.

Democrats have made no secret that they fear ICE being anywhere near the polls on Election Day.

It’s obvious they fear illegal aliens will stay home and not vote in the upcoming elections; otherwise, there’s no other logical reason to oppose ICE being there.

One poster sarcastically says Duckworth could be correct.

That’s exactly what they would prefer to do instead of joining with Trump to protect Americans.

Commenters are still shocked by how Duckworth started a point A and ended up at point WTF?

Hopefully, the Democrat network trio of Margaret Brennan, Kristen Welker, and Martha Raddatz will pose this nonsense to Secretary of State Marco Rubio or Vice President JD Vance on their respective Sunday shows. We need that laugh.

Editor's Note: Thanks to President Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's leadership, the warrior ethos is coming back to America's military.

