Tammy Duckworth: Bombing Drug Boats Leads to U.S. Military Occupation of Dem Cities on Election Day

This past week, the U.S. Military bombed a small boat that was smuggling drugs from Venezuela to America. Refusing to celebrate the Americans saved from potential fentanyl overdoses, Democrats instead fumed at President Donald Trump for obliterating international narco-terrorists. The fiend! Seeing an opportunity to expand on Democrat insanity, U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth says the boat bombing means Trump is now likely to use the military to interfere with upcoming elections. Um, wut?
Hear her for yourself. (WATCH)
Duckworth: Trump using military against drug-smuggling narcoterrorists is setting the conditions for occupying US cities to interfere in the next election.— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) September 5, 2025
This batsh*t rhetoric is what’s currently passing for mainstream Democrat/legacy media discourse. pic.twitter.com/dfJoOrxU89
She's a DemocRat from Illinois...nuf said— Holland Branch Glen (@HBG_Dani) September 5, 2025
Durbin, Johnson, Pritzker — a real who’s who of radical nutjobs— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) September 5, 2025
There’s something about Illinois that causes Democrats to turn into raving mad imbeciles. Or, that could just be their default setting.
Democrats have made no secret that they fear ICE being anywhere near the polls on Election Day.
I am all for very visible ICE agents near all polling places though.— Matt Wright (@mattwr) September 5, 2025
The only way that would affect an election would be to ensure illegals don’t try to vote.— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) September 5, 2025
Is that what she’s worried about?
It’s obvious they fear illegal aliens will stay home and not vote in the upcoming elections; otherwise, there’s no other logical reason to oppose ICE being there.
Recommended
One poster sarcastically says Duckworth could be correct.
Tammy Duckworth must be right because Jessica Tarlov and lefty media are always quoting polls that show Democrats are super popular and Trump is deep under water.— Texas Boomer (@marklindesr) September 5, 2025
Or are they lying out the wazoo?
The latter.— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) September 5, 2025
So let me get this straight—Trump targets drug cartels, and Democrats scream “military coup”? These people would rather protect fentanyl pipelines than American cities. Total clown show.— Matthew Newgarden (@a_newgarden) September 5, 2025
That’s exactly what they would prefer to do instead of joining with Trump to protect Americans.
Commenters are still shocked by how Duckworth started a point A and ended up at point WTF?
Absolutely no words...— RD (@rodericdeane) September 5, 2025
Hoax du jour.— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) September 5, 2025
Funny how she has zero facts to back this preposterous claim.— Drew Bai (@Silvrback983) September 5, 2025
Democrat/Legacy media cpmplex. Facts not required.— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) September 5, 2025
All of these Democrat talking points are coordinated..expect to hear the same BS all weekend..— Bryan W Cross (@BryanWCross1) September 5, 2025
Yep. It’s already out there.— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) September 5, 2025
Hopefully, the Democrat network trio of Margaret Brennan, Kristen Welker, and Martha Raddatz will pose this nonsense to Secretary of State Marco Rubio or Vice President JD Vance on their respective Sunday shows. We need that laugh.
