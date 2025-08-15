Bizarre Tucker Carlson Guest Hides Her Stephanopoulos Sibling Secret Behind Her Israel Hat...
Gavin Newsom Admits ICE Pushback Is Because Illegal Aliens Are In Voting Booths and Polling Places

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 11:35 AM on August 15, 2025
AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

Democrat Governor Gavin Newsom’s California-sized meltdowns are as hilarious as they are revealing. The oily-haired idiot needs to shut up. On Thursday, his constantly moving mouth had him spilling the frijoles on why Democrats hate ICE and why the protection of illegal aliens is so important to their party’s hold on power in the Golden State. Those reasons? Illegal aliens are voting in elections!

Hear Newsom yourself. (WATCH)

Don’t doubt your ears. That’s what we heard, too!

Of course, Gavin’s uncharacteristic honesty caught the attention of the interim U.S. Attorney for the Central District of California. Oopsie-doodle!

If foreigners are voting in our elections, it means stationing ICE at California polling places is a must.

Commenters are laughing at Newsom trying to be tough. He’s softer than room temperature butter. Wait, is that what he uses on his hair?

Stand back, he might jazz hand you to death!

Posters have noticed that Newsom’s behavior is becoming more deranged and erratic.

Sounds like a terminal case of Trump Derangement Syndrome, which is especially prevalent among California Democrats. Have you seen Eric Swalwell and Adam Schiff lately?

Commenters say Democrats are losing their minds because common sense is making a comeback under President Donald Trump.

Advertisement

As we said previously, based on Newsom’s admission, ICE needs to be at every polling location in areas with large illegal alien populations to prevent voter fraud. Thanks for the tip, Gavin!

