Gavin Newsom Admits ICE Pushback Is Because Illegal Aliens Are In Voting Booths and Polling Places

Democrat Governor Gavin Newsom’s California-sized meltdowns are as hilarious as they are revealing. The oily-haired idiot needs to shut up. On Thursday, his constantly moving mouth had him spilling the frijoles on why Democrats hate ICE and why the protection of illegal aliens is so important to their party’s hold on power in the Golden State. Those reasons? Illegal aliens are voting in elections!

Hear Newsom yourself. (WATCH)

Voting booths! Said it like it is. — MyHeart4USA (@Together4Trump) August 15, 2025

Illegals are voting? Yikes said the quiet part out loud — Brittany Rae (@legitbrittFLA) August 15, 2025

So illegals vote in California? — TexasAmerica (@TexasAmerica) August 15, 2025

Don’t doubt your ears. That’s what we heard, too!

Of course, Gavin’s uncharacteristic honesty caught the attention of the interim U.S. Attorney for the Central District of California. Oopsie-doodle!

The only people who should be concerned when they see a border patrol agent are illegal aliens. Why would they be at voting booths and polling places, Governor? https://t.co/RjQYpkG6CG — Acting U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli (@USAttyEssayli) August 15, 2025

Is he saying illegals vote? Maybe ICE and Border Patrol should be at voting booths and polling places then to deter illegals from showing up to vote. — Elizabeth 🇺🇸 (@eliz_patriot) August 15, 2025

Illegals shouldn’t be voting anyway! ICE would be correct to be present at voting booths. — Tim Snook (@timisnook) August 15, 2025

If foreigners are voting in our elections, it means stationing ICE at California polling places is a must.

Commenters are laughing at Newsom trying to be tough. He’s softer than room temperature butter. Wait, is that what he uses on his hair?

Punch back against nearly 80M US citizens who voted for this?!



Great plan, Gavin. Do that. — Jennifer Wilmore (@jjjohnson5095) August 15, 2025

This dude will punch back? 😆🤣🤣😂 pic.twitter.com/k1kJdIDeNs — AJ (@AJDAYTRADES) August 15, 2025

Stand back, he might jazz hand you to death!

Posters have noticed that Newsom’s behavior is becoming more deranged and erratic.

This man is a psychopath having a psychotic break. He needs an intervention. And the country needs to rid him in public “service.” — DPFlorida (@DPinFlorida) August 15, 2025

Gavin is very visibly losing it. — Anny Sp (@AnnySpeco) August 15, 2025

Has anyone tested @GavinNewsom for cocaine use?! This dude definitely needs a drug test! — KB (@newXfan) August 15, 2025

Agreed, there's something wrong with him. He's acting deranged. — cindy serrano (@cindyse83267214) August 15, 2025

Sounds like a terminal case of Trump Derangement Syndrome, which is especially prevalent among California Democrats. Have you seen Eric Swalwell and Adam Schiff lately?

Commenters say Democrats are losing their minds because common sense is making a comeback under President Donald Trump.

The tide is turning in favor of rationality and the rule of law. Thank you @USAttyEssayli. The taxpaying American citizens of Southern California are behind you.🤘 — HVY-METAL (@thehvymetal) August 15, 2025

Voter ID in California should be mandatory!! Enough with rigged elections. — Kathy (@B4ujsutmekathy) August 15, 2025

This shouldn’t be a rhetorical question. Newsom should have to answer, officially. — Greg Hughes (@CitizenHughes) August 15, 2025

Please don't let him get away with this. — Deb 🇺🇸 (@Deb_Early) August 15, 2025

As we said previously, based on Newsom’s admission, ICE needs to be at every polling location in areas with large illegal alien populations to prevent voter fraud. Thanks for the tip, Gavin!

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

