Illinois Governor JB Pritzker Says Trump’s Deploying National Guard and ICE to Disrupt 2026 Elections

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 11:02 PM on August 31, 2025
AP Photo/Matt Marton

Democrats have begun pushing a narrative that President Donald Trump is sending National Guard troops and ICE agents to blue cities to disrupt the 2026 elections. Why? ICE will intimidate 'voters' into not showing up at the polls. Now, why would legal residents be afraid of ICE? You get what they’re implying, right? Illegal aliens are voting in our elections.

Here’s more. (READ)

HOLY CRAP! Illinois Governor JB Pritzker just said the quiet part out loud, AGAIN: That President Trump sending troops and ICE agents into blue cities will HARM the "2026 elections"

"He'll just claim that there's some problem with an election."

Now, why would arresting criminals and illegal aliens near polling places be a PROBLEM?

Here’s Illinois Governor JB Pritzker pushing the fake narrative that Trump wants to halt elections (WATCH)

With many blue states not requiring an ID to vote, it's anybody's guess who will show up at the polls.

Posters are putting one and one together. ICE at the polls will make ‘voters’ less like to engage in fraud.

Democrats are mad because Trump is making it harder for them to cheat.

It’s a given that Chicago is the epicenter of voter fraud in Illinois. Posters see it.

Fearmongering is all Democrats have left. Nothing scares them more than Trump bringing law and order to their crime-ridden cities and ensuring secure elections. He can do both by bringing the National Guard and ICE to their cities, and it’s infuriating them.

