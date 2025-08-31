Illinois Governor JB Pritzker Says Trump’s Deploying National Guard and ICE to Disrupt 2026 Elections

Democrats have begun pushing a narrative that President Donald Trump is sending National Guard troops and ICE agents to blue cities to disrupt the 2026 elections. Why? ICE will intimidate 'voters' into not showing up at the polls. Now, why would legal residents be afraid of ICE? You get what they’re implying, right? Illegal aliens are voting in our elections.

Here’s more. (READ)

HOLY CRAP! Illinois Governor JB Pritzker just said the quiet part out loud, AGAIN: That President Trump sending troops and ICE agents into blue cities will HARM the "2026 elections" "He'll just claim that there's some problem with an election." Now, why would arresting criminals and illegal aliens near polling places be a PROBLEM?

Here’s Illinois Governor JB Pritzker pushing the fake narrative that Trump wants to halt elections (WATCH)

🚨 HOLY CRAP! Illinois Governor JB Pritzker just said the quiet part out loud, AGAIN: That President Trump sending troops and ICE agents into blue cities will HARM the "2026 elections" pic.twitter.com/M532VlMZGH



"He'll just claim that there's some problem with an election."



Now… — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) August 31, 2025

Why do they keep doing this? — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) August 31, 2025

We all know exactly what’s going on here💯💯 — Sputnik🛰️ (@VasBroughtToX) August 31, 2025

With many blue states not requiring an ID to vote, it's anybody's guess who will show up at the polls.

Posters are putting one and one together. ICE at the polls will make ‘voters’ less like to engage in fraud.

They are all but admitting that illegals are voting 🤦‍♀️ — LisaontheWrite 🇺🇸 (@LisaontheWrite) August 31, 2025

Deploy ICE to monitor all voting locations and drop boxes if they are still legal in 2026.



HUGE BUDGET. — Publius (@OcrazioCornPop) August 31, 2025

They know if ICE and the National Guard are placed at poling stations, illegal aliens wont vote!



There was a reason to why Democrats allowed our borders to be wide open for four years!



Democrats find ways to cheat! — Patriot Dad ❤️✝️🇺🇸 (@NickCAdams) August 31, 2025

Democrats are mad because Trump is making it harder for them to cheat.

It’s a given that Chicago is the epicenter of voter fraud in Illinois. Posters see it.

Pritzker spills the beans: deporting felons "hurts 2026." Translation - illegal votes vanish faster than cash in Springfield. Trump’s ICE broom sweeps the ballot box clean and JB’s already sobbing into his deep-dish. — Max Maximus (@RealMaxMaximus) August 31, 2025

Without the Chicagoland steal, there would be no blue Illinois. — Leland Rhodes (@LRhodes768) August 31, 2025

The Gov is a fear mongering liar in this case. — Captain Jack (@CaptainJac8282) August 31, 2025

OMG. Fear mongering at its best! 🤦🏻‍♀️ — Leigh Contella (@LeighContella) August 31, 2025

These people are desperate. They know their grip on power is slipping away. They can't win without illegals voting. — Luca Taner (@LucaTaner) August 31, 2025

JB Pritzker, Brandon Johnson, Gavin Newsom, etc.. all plan to CHEAT. The cat's out of the bag with them running their mouths against having troops stationed at polls checking ID's. They can't win without ILLEGAL ALIENS voting. They belong in PRISON. — W. D. Smith (@GreyWolfGraphix) August 31, 2025

Fearmongering is all Democrats have left. Nothing scares them more than Trump bringing law and order to their crime-ridden cities and ensuring secure elections. He can do both by bringing the National Guard and ICE to their cities, and it’s infuriating them.

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

