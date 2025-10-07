Illinois Gov JB Pritzker Incites Violence Against ICE and National Guard With Tired Nazi Comparisons

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker continues to incite violence against ICE and the National Guard by comparing immigration law enforcement and restoring order in Chicago to a Nazi takeover. The hatred that Pritzker and his Democrats have for President Donald Trump and the undying love they have for violent criminals and illegal aliens has their party spiraling into madness.

Advertisement

Here’s more. (READ)

Illinois gov JB Pritzker says America is currently witnessing what the early days of the Nazi regime looked like. Just one week ago, Pritzker said it was dangerous for the Trump admin to call Democrats "fascists" as he now equates the Trump admin to Nazis. "In the early days of the Nazi regime, they started slowly but surely taking away people's rights. And what we're seeing now is the very same thing."

Here’s Pritzker. (WATCH)

JUST IN: Illinois gov JB Pritzker says America is currently witnessing what the early days of the Nazi regime looked like.



Just one week ago, Pritzker said it was dangerous for the Trump admin to call Democrats "fascists" as he now equates the Trump admin to Nazis.



"In the… pic.twitter.com/6jHKP2i944 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) October 7, 2025

He knows what he is doing and the outcome he wants. pic.twitter.com/rwJWdeJiFT — Thomad Lund🇺🇸 (@LundThomad) October 7, 2025

That graphic is not far from the truth,

Pritzker can’t tell you what American rights Trump is taking away. But commenters remember how he and other Democrat governors and mayors tossed Americans’ rights out the window during COVID.

They never say what rights are being "taken away" nor do they elaborate on who they mean by "people". We can all assume that no rights are being taken away and that the people are undocumented people who are here illegally or have overstayed their visa. democrats sure get upset when criminals are held accountable. — CSharpDad (@CSharpDad) October 7, 2025

Taking away people's rights? Like what you were doing during the pandemic, governor? — Doug Quixote-sama (@DeTroyes1) October 7, 2025

I sued Pritzker in 2021 for violating the due process rights of children. When we won the injunction, the judge said "this is the type of evil the law was intended to constrain."



Pritzker was fine with people needing vaccine papers.



Who's the fascist, JB? — Shannon Adcock 🇺🇸 (@Shannon_A_IL) October 7, 2025

Just ask Illinois residents how tyrannical and authoritarian he was during his COVID rules for thee but not for me years. — Jay (@Antimatter81) October 7, 2025

COVID allowed Democrats to get away with tyranny.

Posters say Trump sending the National Guard to Chicago wouldn’t be necessary if Illinois abandoned its sanctuary state and city policies and worked with federal authorities. They say it all comes down to control and money.

Pritzker needs the microphone shut off and another donut shoved in his mouth. He is a clown. Trump wouldn't have to do this if he had governed his state accordingly. — Sassafrass84 (@Sassafrass_84) October 7, 2025

Dealing with illegals, dealing with homeless, dealing with druggies is BIG business. There are a lot of people making a lot of money dealing with this. If the problem goes away, then the money goes away. — I Tried Didn't I (@LeastIDidThat) October 7, 2025

Advertisement

Indeed. They know it and want the chaos to remain. — 🇺🇲CUTtheSHIT🇺🇲 (@Trumponly2024) October 7, 2025

There’s definitely plenty of leftist orgs and government-connected entities making bank off the unchecked lawlessness in Democrat cities and states. That money ends if Trump stops crime and sends illegal aliens packing. The Democrat Party also can’t let Trump get credit for making things better in their backyard. It’s childish and deadly, but they don’t care how many of their own constituents have to get hurt or die to deny Trump a victory.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.



Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your Twitchy VIP membership