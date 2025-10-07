And? Stephen Miller’s Cousin Grieves What He’s Become
Dem Tim Kaine Defends ‘Indefensible’ Jay Jones Despite His Republican and Children Death...
Oregon Gov Tina Kotek Laughably Claims Federal Agents Are Antagonizing Antifa at Portland...
NYT Says 50 Legal Experts Fear the DOJ Turning Into a Tool of...
Chicago Mayor’s Feckless Folly: Threatening to Arrest Federal Agents While Ignoring City L...
HuffPost: Trump Admin Being Sued for Recordings of Tom Homan Accepting Bags of...
Good GRAVY! Mashed Potato Meltdown: Katie Porter Melts Like Butter Under Journalist’s Gent...
Singer John Rich Calls Out Zach Bryan Over His Song Bashing ICE
Jack Smith Spied on Senate Republicans, X Unimpressed by Republican 'Outrage'
Shaun King Has Studied the Evidence and No Israeli Woman Was Sexually Assaulted...
New Ad Drops: VA Democrat Jay Jones’ Diabolical Texts Exposed ... So Damning...
Judge Sets Two ICE Vehicle Ramming Suspects Free After Detention Hearing
MSNBC's Ken Dilanian Admits Dem Senators Are Failing to Rebut Pam Bondi's 'Personal...
Sen. Eric Schmitt Goes on Righteous Rant Detailing 10-Year Weaponization of the DOJ...

Illinois Gov JB Pritzker Incites Violence Against ICE and National Guard With Tired Nazi Comparisons

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 11:00 PM on October 07, 2025
meme

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker continues to incite violence against ICE and the National Guard by comparing immigration law enforcement and restoring order in Chicago to a Nazi takeover. The hatred that Pritzker and his Democrats have for President Donald Trump and the undying love they have for violent criminals and illegal aliens has their party spiraling into madness.

Advertisement

Here’s more. (READ)

Illinois gov JB Pritzker says America is currently witnessing what the early days of the Nazi regime looked like.

Just one week ago, Pritzker said it was dangerous for the Trump admin to call Democrats "fascists" as he now equates the Trump admin to Nazis.

"In the early days of the Nazi regime, they started slowly but surely taking away people's rights. And what we're seeing now is the very same thing."

Here’s Pritzker. (WATCH)

That graphic is not far from the truth,

Pritzker can’t tell you what American rights Trump is taking away. But commenters remember how he and other Democrat governors and mayors tossed Americans’ rights out the window during COVID.

They never say what rights are being "taken away" nor do they elaborate on who they mean by "people". We can all assume that no rights are being taken away and that the people are undocumented people who are here illegally or have overstayed their visa. democrats sure get upset when criminals are held accountable.

— CSharpDad (@CSharpDad) October 7, 2025

Recommended

Good GRAVY! Mashed Potato Meltdown: Katie Porter Melts Like Butter Under Journalist’s Gentle Heat
justmindy
Advertisement

COVID allowed Democrats to get away with tyranny.

Posters say Trump sending the National Guard to Chicago wouldn’t be necessary if Illinois abandoned its sanctuary state and city policies and worked with federal authorities. They say it all comes down to control and money.

Advertisement

There’s definitely plenty of leftist orgs and government-connected entities making bank off the unchecked lawlessness in Democrat cities and states. That money ends if Trump stops crime and sends illegal aliens packing. The Democrat Party also can’t let Trump get credit for making things better in their backyard. It’s childish and deadly, but they don’t care how many of their own constituents have to get hurt or die to deny Trump a victory.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your Twitchy VIP membership

Tags:

CHICAGO DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION JB PRITZKER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Good GRAVY! Mashed Potato Meltdown: Katie Porter Melts Like Butter Under Journalist’s Gentle Heat
justmindy
And? Stephen Miller’s Cousin Grieves What He’s Become
Brett T.
NYT Says 50 Legal Experts Fear the DOJ Turning Into a Tool of the White House
Brett T.
Dem Tim Kaine Defends ‘Indefensible’ Jay Jones Despite His Republican and Children Death Fantasy Texts
Warren Squire
Oregon Gov Tina Kotek Laughably Claims Federal Agents Are Antagonizing Antifa at Portland ICE Facility
Warren Squire
Chicago Mayor’s Feckless Folly: Threatening to Arrest Federal Agents While Ignoring City Lawlessness
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Good GRAVY! Mashed Potato Meltdown: Katie Porter Melts Like Butter Under Journalist’s Gentle Heat justmindy
Advertisement