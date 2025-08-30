The Atlantic: Too Many in Government Have Committed Mortgage Fraud to Make Them All Felons

The Trump administration's Department of Justice is investigating Sen. Adam Schiff, New York Attorney General Letitia James, and ex-Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook for mortgage fraud. Schiff's lawyer says that the mortgage fraud accusations have been debunked. They're all claiming this is just retribution from President Donald Trump, and the legacy media has backed them up. Here's NBC News:

In recent weeks, the Trump administration has targeted Democratic officials over allegations of mortgage fraud, a new front in an effort to undermine critics. https://t.co/uTiyd4N7lk — NBC News (@NBCNews) August 21, 2025

"A new front in an effort to undermine critics" … or perhaps just an effort to enforce the law.

And as our own Amy Curtis just reported, CNN's Erin Burnett was singing a different tune about mortgage fraud back in 2019.

The Atlantic's Conor Friedersdorf has an interesting take on all of this. He claims there are too many leaders in government, both Republican and Democrat, who have committed mortgage fraud, to pursue felony charges against any of them.

How many members of Congress, federal judges, governors, attorneys general, and other federal and state leaders—Rs and Ds alike—have submitted home-loan applications with falsehoods in them?



Too many, I think, to make felons of them all. https://t.co/fIr2HA8OIy pic.twitter.com/6m8x1BhRwH — Conor Friedersdorf (@conor64) August 29, 2025

"Everybody (probably) does it" isn't an excuse not to prosecute mortgage fraud when it's uncovered.

Friedersdorf writes:

The alleged offense might sound minor, but it’s a felony that can yield multiple years in prison. In an editorial, The Wall Street Journal argued that Bill Pulte, the Trump appointee who referred all three cases to the Department of Justice, seems preoccupied with using his power as a housing regulator against Trump’s opponents. The Journal called the administration’s actions “an ominous turn in political lawfare.”

Some feared that if Trump were reelected, his would be a "revenge presidency," and we're OK with that.

Brother, I’ve got bad news for if you think Republicans aren’t going to play by the rules Democrats established over the last five years.



The genie isn’t going back in the bottle. https://t.co/3DJU5MJZSJ — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) August 29, 2025

What, and I cannot stress this enough, the fuck.



Yes, make felons of each and every single one of them.



Every single one.



I don't care the party.



All of them. https://t.co/dlysP60kN1 — alexandriabrown (@alexthechick) August 29, 2025

“Mortgage fraud is bad, unless you’re part of the DC political establishment (and especially if you’re a Democrat).”



- The Atlantic, apparently pic.twitter.com/Ctxj7KsOBK — Jeremy Redfern (@JeremyRedfernFL) August 30, 2025

if an average American gets punished for this, but the average office holder does not.... — Bulkington (@BulkingtonBooks) August 29, 2025

The average American is not punished for this — Conor Friedersdorf (@conor64) August 29, 2025

Probably because the average American isn't guilty of mortgage fraud.

It’s hypocrisy for Trump to do unto others as they have done unto him?



The libs made it okay to make political and legal hay out of mortgage errors. Does anybody believe they would have stopped at Trump had Kamala won? — Penny (@PennyJMP) August 29, 2025

I have no problem making felons out of felons. Why do you? — AnnaZ (@AnnaZ) August 30, 2025

“It’s wrong when they do it.”



Where is your condemnation of the lawfare against Trump? Let’s see this consistency. — Floridian 🐊🇺🇸 FA/FO (@RandomFLDude) August 30, 2025

Can you please post a full list of crimes you don't think should be prosecuted? Thank you. — Utah Conservative (@coninutah) August 29, 2025

It wasn’t a typo, it was serial fraud. — Cernovich (@Cernovich) August 30, 2025

In my life I have submitted four home-loan applications and none have contained falsehoods. So, no sympathy from me. — Dave Adams (@DaveAdamsTXCTMO) August 30, 2025

"Everybody does it" is not an argument that's going to go well for you guys. — Richard DeCamp (@richdecamp) August 29, 2025

"Everybody does it," so there are too many guilty to make felons of them all. What kind of argument is that? And why is it suddenly relevant during Trump's second term?

***

