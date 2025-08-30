The Atlantic: Too Many in Government Have Committed Mortgage Fraud to Make Them All Felons

CNN Panelist Offers Proof That Trump Has Dementia; Scott Jennings Says to Run...
Brett T. | 8:30 PM on August 30, 2025
Imgflip

The Trump administration's Department of Justice is investigating Sen. Adam Schiff, New York Attorney General Letitia James, and ex-Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook for mortgage fraud. Schiff's lawyer says that the mortgage fraud accusations have been debunked. They're all claiming this is just retribution from President Donald Trump, and the legacy media has backed them up. Here's NBC News:

"A new front in an effort to undermine critics" … or perhaps just an effort to enforce the law.

And as our own Amy Curtis just reported, CNN's Erin Burnett was singing a different tune about mortgage fraud back in 2019.

The Atlantic's Conor Friedersdorf has an interesting take on all of this. He claims there are too many leaders in government, both Republican and Democrat, who have committed mortgage fraud, to pursue felony charges against any of them.

"Everybody (probably) does it" isn't an excuse not to prosecute mortgage fraud when it's uncovered.

Friedersdorf writes:

The alleged offense might sound minor, but it’s a felony that can yield multiple years in prison. In an editorial, The Wall Street Journal argued that Bill Pulte, the Trump appointee who referred all three cases to the Department of Justice, seems preoccupied with using his power as a housing regulator against Trump’s opponents. The Journal called the administration’s actions “an ominous turn in political lawfare.”

Some feared that if Trump were reelected, his would be a "revenge presidency," and we're OK with that.

Probably because the average American isn't guilty of mortgage fraud.

"Everybody does it," so there are too many guilty to make felons of them all. What kind of argument is that? And why is it suddenly relevant during Trump's second term?

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust.

