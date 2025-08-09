Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker Forgets Maps Exist When Slamming Anti-Democracy GOPers Over Redi...
VIP
Journo Sharing Letter Kash Patel Sent to Fired FBI Agent Makes a Point...
Trump Kicks IRS Chief to the Curb: Billy Long's 'Fri-Yay' and Birthday Email...
'Cry More, Lib'! Texas AG Ken Paxton Drops Beto O'Rourke After Judge's Ruling...
Arizona Board Ditches Lord's Prayer for Cringe Woke Land Acknowledgement Farce: Tyranny in...
Paxton's Iron Fist: Demanding Texas Democrats Show Up to Work or Face the...
Linda Sarsour's Vile Bigotry: Denying Jews' Humanity in Her Latest Anti-Semitic Tirade
VIP
TDS Escape Plan: Jimmy Kimmel Says He Has Established Citizenship in Italy to...
Kiss the Ring! Lefty Writer Says Greg Gutfeld on Jimmy Fallon’s Show Spells...
Mortgage Fraud? Ed Martin Tapped to Investigate Dem Adam Schiff - Check Out...
Jamie Raskin Rolls Out ‘Fine People’ Hoax and Then Says Dems Stand Up...
Frank Luntz Delivers Devastating News That MAGA Voters Love ‘Successful’ Trump to CNN...
Jasmine Crockett Responds to Staff Reportedly Calling Her a ‘Bad Boss’ by Labeling...
Scott Jennings: Democrats Are In the Middle of a 'High-Speed Come Apart'...

'Did I Miss a Memo?' Adam Schiff's Lawyer Says Mortgage Fraud Allegations Have Been Debunked

Doug P. | 11:50 AM on August 09, 2025
Twitter

This week it was announced that Attorney General Pam Bondi has chosen Ed Martin to investigate Democrat Sen. Adam Schiff and allegations of mortgage fraud:

The investigation comes a month after a story broke about the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) sending a criminal referral to the Department of Justice (DOJ) alleging that Schiff, in multiple instances, falsified bank documents and property records to acquire more favorable loan terms.

In a 2011 affidavit signed by the then California congressman, Schiff certified that a property in Montgomery County, Maryland, is his primary residence.

Schiff also owns a condominium in Burbank, California, which he has also claimed as his primary residence as recently as 2023, during his campaign for Senate.

Advertisement

Schiff, a serial liar and fabricator, might have lied and fabricated again? Color us shocked!

It's certainly starting to make more sense as to why Schiff was freaking out so much during the confirmation hearing for Martin

Did Schiff sense something troubling on the horizon?

Schiff's lawyer is former US attorney Preet Bharara, who had this to say about his client: 

The Federal Housing Finance Agency sent a criminal referral to the Justice Department and the AG saw enough there to appoint a special prosecutor, so that doesn't yet sound very "debunked" to us. 

Recommended

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker Forgets Maps Exist When Slamming Anti-Democracy GOPers Over Redistricting
Doug P.
Advertisement

Maybe the mortgage fraud people haven't yet gotten the memo that the allegations have been "debunked." 

Maybe before too long we'll find out if Ed Martin also agrees that there's nothing to the allegations. We're not so sure about that though. 

It won't surprise us one bit if the media starts calling the allegations "debunked" or that they're made "without evidence." 

As for Schiff, and we can do is quote him:

Advertisement

Schiff didn't intend for "no one is above the law" to apply to Democrats like him, which is why he accepted the preemptive pardon from Biden. Leaning into the Dems' preferred narratives is just what the MSM does. 

*****

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic lunacy.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership. Thank you!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker Forgets Maps Exist When Slamming Anti-Democracy GOPers Over Redistricting
Doug P.
Mortgage Fraud? Ed Martin Tapped to Investigate Dem Adam Schiff - Check Out Schiffty’s Panicky Posts
Warren Squire
Trump Kicks IRS Chief to the Curb: Billy Long's 'Fri-Yay' and Birthday Email Antics Roasted on X
justmindy
'Cry More, Lib'! Texas AG Ken Paxton Drops Beto O'Rourke After Judge's Ruling on Funding Runaway Dems
Doug P.
Kiss the Ring! Lefty Writer Says Greg Gutfeld on Jimmy Fallon’s Show Spells the End of Late-Night TV
Warren Squire
Journo Sharing Letter Kash Patel Sent to Fired FBI Agent Makes a Point (But NOT the One They Think)
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker Forgets Maps Exist When Slamming Anti-Democracy GOPers Over Redistricting Doug P.
Advertisement