'Did I Miss a Memo?' Adam Schiff's Lawyer Says Mortgage Fraud Allegations Have Been Debunked

This week it was announced that Attorney General Pam Bondi has chosen Ed Martin to investigate Democrat Sen. Adam Schiff and allegations of mortgage fraud:

The investigation comes a month after a story broke about the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) sending a criminal referral to the Department of Justice (DOJ) alleging that Schiff, in multiple instances, falsified bank documents and property records to acquire more favorable loan terms. In a 2011 affidavit signed by the then California congressman, Schiff certified that a property in Montgomery County, Maryland, is his primary residence. Schiff also owns a condominium in Burbank, California, which he has also claimed as his primary residence as recently as 2023, during his campaign for Senate.

Advertisement

Schiff, a serial liar and fabricator, might have lied and fabricated again? Color us shocked!

It's certainly starting to make more sense as to why Schiff was freaking out so much during the confirmation hearing for Martin:

🚨 LMAO! Adam Schiff is now being investigated by Special Attorney Ed Martin…



…and look how absolutely mortified Schiff was during Ed Martin’s confirmation process.



My gosh, I think Schiff knew what was coming. Now his worst fears have become a reality: Ed Martin is… pic.twitter.com/BmyCFLQj5u — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) August 8, 2025

Did Schiff sense something troubling on the horizon?

Schiff's lawyer is former US attorney Preet Bharara, who had this to say about his client:

INBOX: Former US attorney Preet Bharara is representing Adam Schiff and has issued a statement blasting Ed Martin's "glaring" bias as he examines allegations Bharara says are "stale" and "debunked" re Schiff's mortgage. pic.twitter.com/PjeROrk1h1 — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) August 8, 2025

The Federal Housing Finance Agency sent a criminal referral to the Justice Department and the AG saw enough there to appoint a special prosecutor, so that doesn't yet sound very "debunked" to us.

If he’s right, then I guess Schiff has nothing to worry about.

But, then it was Fannie Mae’s mortgage fraud division that referred Schiff for prosecution. — Snarknado ⚓️ 🇺🇸 (@ZannSuz) August 9, 2025

Maybe the mortgage fraud people haven't yet gotten the memo that the allegations have been "debunked."

When were the mortgage fraud allegations debunked? I miss a memo? https://t.co/SnhU1dw9aW — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) August 9, 2025

How do you “debunk” title documents in the county records with his signature and the signature of his wife? This has to be the stupidest argument I’ve heard in a long time. — Paul X (@Immysteryman2) August 9, 2025

“Long debunked”? We only just heard about this crime a month or two ago. I’ve heard of no debunking. https://t.co/yK1PxrnmiF — K J Gillenwater (@kjgillenwater) August 9, 2025

Maybe before too long we'll find out if Ed Martin also agrees that there's nothing to the allegations. We're not so sure about that though.

Watch as the press starts coming out with articles closely matching Bharara’s statement. 3……2….. — Jim Muessig (@JimMuessig) August 8, 2025

It won't surprise us one bit if the media starts calling the allegations "debunked" or that they're made "without evidence."

As for Schiff, and we can do is quote him:

The Supreme Court now has the opportunity to reaffirm the fundamental principle that our Founders laid out.



That no one is above the law. Period. — Adam Schiff (@SenAdamSchiff) April 26, 2024

Advertisement

Schiff didn't intend for "no one is above the law" to apply to Democrats like him, which is why he accepted the preemptive pardon from Biden. Leaning into the Dems' preferred narratives is just what the MSM does.

*****

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic lunacy.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership. Thank you!