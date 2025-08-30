Seattle Mayoral Candidate Continues Dem Tradition of Blaming Corporate Greed Instead of Th...
Mayor Jacob Frey's Campaign Manager Thinks It's Insulting to Pray for Children Who...
Hot Fudge Sundae With a Side of Senility: Biden’s 'Double Dippers' Outing Proves...
Father Didn't Know Best: The Minnesota Shooter's Lousy Dad Deserves Equal Blame for...
California Highway Patrol Will Step Up and Provide Security for Kamala Harris
The AWFUL Left Strikes Again! Guy Thinks Laken Riley's Family Endorsing Mike Collins...
Sick Willie? Bill Clinton Spotted Traveling With Some Serious Medical Hardware
Rosie O’Donnell Says Church Shooter Was a Republican, MAGA White Supremacist
VIP
Grade Inflation: Tossing A’s Like Confetti, Dooming Us to a World of Incompetent...
Tow Truck Drivers Are Walking on Thin ICE If They Think They'll Get...
WaPo Reporter Accuses Tulsi Gabbard of Doxxing a CIA Agent Who Has Conspicuous...
Bishop Robert Barron Shames Democrats for Attacking Prayer
'Trump Has Tricked Democrats Into Delivering Letters to MS-13 Illegal Aliens' (the Dems...
A Slap In the Face: NYC DA Gives Guy Who Assaulted NY Post...

AH-MAZE-ING: CNN's Erin Burnett Was Singing a (D)ifferent Tune About Mortgage Fraud In 2019 (WATCH)

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 7:00 PM on August 30, 2025
AP Photo/John Minchillo

You'd think members of the media would know that the Internet is forever, and in the digital age, there's bound to be a video of them somewhere that will illustrate how hypocritical they are. The solution to that is to not be a raging hypocrite, but if journalists didn't have double standards, they wouldn't have any.

Advertisement

Enter CNN's Erin Burnett. Just six years ago, she was adamant that Paul Manafort, chair of the Trump 2016 campaign, be held accountable following charges of mortgage fraud.

But check out what Burnett is saying now that several prominent Democrats are also facing charges of mortgage fraud:

Gee, what changed, Erin?

They are so revealing and wonderful.

Every single Democrat.

Hahahahahahahaha.

That's perfect.

Truly.

Yup. They believe they are above the law.

Recommended

Father Didn't Know Best: The Minnesota Shooter's Lousy Dad Deserves Equal Blame for Affirming Trans Son
justmindy
Advertisement

We cannot.

She will not respond.

They have no idea how lucky they are President Trump really isn't an authoritarian.

As always.

Just a bit.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

CNN DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP MEDIA BIAS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Father Didn't Know Best: The Minnesota Shooter's Lousy Dad Deserves Equal Blame for Affirming Trans Son
justmindy
Hot Fudge Sundae With a Side of Senility: Biden’s 'Double Dippers' Outing Proves He’s Past His Prime
justmindy
Mayor Jacob Frey's Campaign Manager Thinks It's Insulting to Pray for Children Who Were Shot
Brett T.
Sick Willie? Bill Clinton Spotted Traveling With Some Serious Medical Hardware
Amy Curtis
California Highway Patrol Will Step Up and Provide Security for Kamala Harris
Brett T.
Tow Truck Drivers Are Walking on Thin ICE If They Think They'll Get Away With Impeding Federal LEOs
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Father Didn't Know Best: The Minnesota Shooter's Lousy Dad Deserves Equal Blame for Affirming Trans Son justmindy
Advertisement