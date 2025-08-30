AH-MAZE-ING: CNN's Erin Burnett Was Singing a (D)ifferent Tune About Mortgage Fraud In 2019 (WATCH)

You'd think members of the media would know that the Internet is forever, and in the digital age, there's bound to be a video of them somewhere that will illustrate how hypocritical they are. The solution to that is to not be a raging hypocrite, but if journalists didn't have double standards, they wouldn't have any.

Enter CNN's Erin Burnett. Just six years ago, she was adamant that Paul Manafort, chair of the Trump 2016 campaign, be held accountable following charges of mortgage fraud.

But check out what Burnett is saying now that several prominent Democrats are also facing charges of mortgage fraud:

In 2019 Erin Burnett wanted to make sure that there was no way for Paul Manafort to escape the seriousness of the mortgage fraud charges.



In 2025 it's mortgage fraud, really?



This is CNN. pic.twitter.com/8be4cNK6IF — MAZE (@mazemoore) August 30, 2025

Gee, what changed, Erin?

I don't know how you find these, but I'm so glad you do. pic.twitter.com/ef2NcE99Sw — TexasBulldog (@Texas__Bulldog) August 30, 2025

They are so revealing and wonderful.

No one is above the Law.

Who said it.. — 🔨Robert The Builder 🇺🇸 (@NobodymrRobert) August 30, 2025

Every single Democrat.

Did you expect anything except for dishonesty from CNN? pic.twitter.com/CQGlZ59oXM — Marie Isabella (@MarieIsabellaB) August 30, 2025

Hahahahahahahaha.

That's perfect.

the hypocrisy is even more stunning than the arrogance of ppl like her. — bill fleckenstein (@fleckcap) August 30, 2025

Truly.

It all depends on the politics of the person who commits the mortgage fraud. Democrats seem to think they can do whatever the hell they want and be able to get away with it. — Florida Pureblood 🇺🇸✝ (@Floridared1776) August 30, 2025

Yup. They believe they are above the law.

We cannot.

Hey @ErinBurnett do you care to respond to this you gaslighting globalist propaganda?

You truly are a worthless POS that has no business being a so called journalist — Greg Mitchell (@gregnmitchell) August 30, 2025

She will not respond.

This should all be categorized as campaign spending. In fact, there should be criminal charges for failing to do so.



Time to clean up the corruption. Trump is not the puritanical zealot I want, but he's what we got. https://t.co/HKX9PS2n0P — ⚡David Angelo⚡ (@MrDavidAngelo) August 30, 2025

They have no idea how lucky they are President Trump really isn't an authoritarian.

Once again proving the propaganda and hypocrisy of the media. https://t.co/TOX4UjaO4h — Mr_Yorkie150 (@MYorkie1508953) August 30, 2025

As always.

If you listen very very closely you can hear a biiiiit of a difference in what @CNN @ErinBurnett thinks of mortgage fraud in 2019 vs 2025

🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡 https://t.co/RyRD8qao8c — Hootyman (@TheHootyman) August 30, 2025

Just a bit.

