NBC News’ Ken Dilanian Fears State Dept. Firings Will Affect Climate Change

Climate change. It makes summers hot. It's the reason meteorologists can't accurately predict tomorrow's weather. It causes wildfires. And earthquakes. It also increases the cost of your insurance. It's even contributing to an increase in cases of sleep apnea.

As Twitchy reported earlier, some 1,300 State Department staffers were sent packing on Friday, and the Washington Post has already found the link to climate change. You see, the State Department fired the remaining employees who "worked on" climate change. NBC News' justice and intelligence correspondent Ken Dilanian reposted the piece, saying that if we pretend climate change doesn't exist, "maybe it will go away."

If we pretend it doesn’t exist, maybe it will go away.



The State Department fires remaining employees who worked on climate change https://t.co/dkf5X9FdtT — Ken Dilanian (@KenDilanianNBC) July 12, 2025

Jake Spring reports:

Most of the staff in the Office of Global Change had left voluntarily after President Donald Trump took office and moved rapidly to pull the United States out of international climate talks. Nearly a dozen people who remained on staff were fired Friday, and the office will be shuttered as part of the wider downsizing of the department, the people familiar with the firings said. … Firing the staff of the Office of Global Change, many of whom worked under both Democratic and Republican administrations, leaves the State Department without employees who are knowledgeable about global climate negotiations, said Alden Meyer, a senior associate specializing in climate diplomacy at the think tank E3G. “Without the office in place, there’s not a focal point for the organization of U.S. climate diplomacy, but that seems to be the point, right? To not have the U.S. engaging in climate diplomacy seems to be the policy goal of the administration,” Meyer said.

They found an "expert." It is heartening to read in that first paragraph that most of the Office of Climate Change self-deported after President Trump took office. If they can't work under the current president, what use are they?

It does exist. Has since the earth was formed billions of years ago and the first drop of water coalesced on a speck of dust. The climate is always changing, like any other natural system. What we're ending is the alarmism to control the population. — Rob Eno (@Robeno) July 12, 2025

The climate changed well before the invention of the SUV. Take the Ice Age, for example.

We don't need a federal department to work on climate change. It changes all by itself. And has, since beyond the Paleozoic era. — Adyana (@adyanalistens) July 12, 2025

So you’re saying the firings are justified? — WonderMutt (@WonderMutt20) July 12, 2025

Were they closing treaties with China and India to cut carbon emissions? If not, they were useless.

Would love to know more about the climate change policy that enables every non-western foreign government to build coal plants — Tim Palmer (@TimPalm97194464) July 12, 2025

Good. The government isn't supposed to be paying to establish a faith based religion — Davidov (@noelle_dave) July 12, 2025

Or… if we pretend it exists we can make dire predictions that never come true. — Kuppa_T_34 (@Kuppa_T_34) July 12, 2025

Pretending it exists doesn’t mean it does, either. — Douglas Karr (@douglaskarr) July 12, 2025

You don’t need to sell us on it — Moke (@Moke1966758) July 12, 2025

They fired 1.7%.of the employees, and climate change is a scam. — Joel Schamber (@JoelSchamber) July 12, 2025

If we close the Office of Global Change, how are we going to keep the temperature of the entire planet within two degrees of where it is now, which is apparently the "correct" temperature?

