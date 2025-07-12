NBC News’ Ken Dilanian Fears State Dept. Firings Will Affect Climate Change

Judge Blocks the Trump Administration From Some Aspects of Its Immigration Sweeps in...
Brett T. | 5:30 PM on July 12, 2025
Townhall Media

Climate change. It makes summers hot. It's the reason meteorologists can't accurately predict tomorrow's weather. It causes wildfires. And earthquakes. It also increases the cost of your insurance. It's even contributing to an increase in cases of sleep apnea.

As Twitchy reported earlier, some 1,300 State Department staffers were sent packing on Friday, and the Washington Post has already found the link to climate change. You see, the State Department fired the remaining employees who "worked on" climate change. NBC News' justice and intelligence correspondent Ken Dilanian reposted the piece, saying that if we pretend climate change doesn't exist, "maybe it will go away."

Jake Spring reports:

Most of the staff in the Office of Global Change had left voluntarily after President Donald Trump took office and moved rapidly to pull the United States out of international climate talks. Nearly a dozen people who remained on staff were fired Friday, and the office will be shuttered as part of the wider downsizing of the department, the people familiar with the firings said.

Firing the staff of the Office of Global Change, many of whom worked under both Democratic and Republican administrations, leaves the State Department without employees who are knowledgeable about global climate negotiations, said Alden Meyer, a senior associate specializing in climate diplomacy at the think tank E3G.

“Without the office in place, there’s not a focal point for the organization of U.S. climate diplomacy, but that seems to be the point, right? To not have the U.S. engaging in climate diplomacy seems to be the policy goal of the administration,” Meyer said.

They found an "expert." It is heartening to read in that first paragraph that most of the Office of Climate Change self-deported after President Trump took office. If they can't work under the current president, what use are they?

The climate changed well before the invention of the SUV. Take the Ice Age, for example.

Were they closing treaties with China and India to cut carbon emissions? If not, they were useless.

If we close the Office of Global Change, how are we going to keep the temperature of the entire planet within two degrees of where it is now, which is apparently the "correct" temperature?

***

