Dem Rep. Pramila Jayapal Decided Now Was a Good Time to Politicize Summer (Again)

One of the most annoying things about so many Democrats is their default setting that instinctively blames all weather occurrences and/or seasonal changes on global warming. Attempts to politicize the seasons is one of the many annoying things about the Dems, but they're not going to give up on it no matter how discredited it gets.

Advertisement

Summer started just a few days ago, which means it's time for the most predictable thing ever, as Rep. Pramila Jayapal demonstrated today. Things aren't really going the Democrats' way at the moment, so maybe pivoting back to "climate change" will help do the trick for the Left:

This is climate change. pic.twitter.com/ofWTySpMOH — Pramila Jayapal (@PramilaJayapal) June 26, 2025

You'd think they'd be embarrassed at this point but apparently not.

In other news: The summer is hot. Lol. https://t.co/GkgglEhnCD — Lisa Boothe 🇺🇸 (@LisaMarieBoothe) June 27, 2025

It's an unprecedented... summer. Or something like that.

So if I looked back 50 years and there was a day with temperatures this hot (or even hotter) would that mean climate change isn’t real? https://t.co/gQQ6SG2xbB — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) June 27, 2025

That would no doubt be "climate change" as well.

No, it’s summer. It’s hot in the summer. — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) June 27, 2025

It’s called summer, Pramila.



Summer. 🏖️



Here are the highs from this date in 1952. Was it climate change then? https://t.co/nMe2RnFJwn pic.twitter.com/ur38oIAdZY — Chris Martz (@ChrisMartzWX) June 26, 2025

Tomorrow Jayapal will post an old picture of a polar bear floating around on a shrinking hunk of ice.

It’s cooler here than normal. pic.twitter.com/xrnTrxJitv — LG in AZ (@myfoureyedtribe) June 27, 2025

OMG, 94 degrees in Tampa. It is never hot in Florida. So crazy. https://t.co/GkgglEhnCD — Lisa Boothe 🇺🇸 (@LisaMarieBoothe) June 27, 2025

It's never been that hot in Tampa until the advent of the internal combustion engine! REEEE!