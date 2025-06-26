Dem Rep. Pramila Jayapal Decided Now Was a Good Time to Politicize Summer (Again)

Dem Chris Van Hollen Says We Must Protect Lying ‘Journalists’ Because They Are...
Doug P. | 10:10 PM on June 26, 2025
ImgFlip

One of the most annoying things about so many Democrats is their default setting that instinctively blames all weather occurrences and/or seasonal changes on global warming. Attempts to politicize the seasons is one of the many annoying things about the Dems, but they're not going to give up on it no matter how discredited it gets. 

Summer started just a few days ago, which means it's time for the most predictable thing ever, as Rep. Pramila Jayapal demonstrated today. Things aren't really going the Democrats' way at the moment, so maybe pivoting back to "climate change" will help do the trick for the Left: 

You'd think they'd be embarrassed at this point but apparently not. 

It's an unprecedented... summer. Or something like that. 

That would no doubt be "climate change" as well. 

Tomorrow Jayapal will post an old picture of a polar bear floating around on a shrinking hunk of ice. 

It's never been that hot in Tampa until the advent of the internal combustion engine! REEEE!

