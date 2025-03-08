The End Is 'Nye'! Here's the 'Climate Change' Accused of Causing a Massive Wildfire in South Carolina

VIP
Doug P.  |  10:57 AM on March 08, 2025
meme

Massive wildfires in the Carolinas have provided the usual alarmists on the Left with another opportunity to prove that they will "never let a crisis go to waste" when it comes to pushing the usual talking points.

Bill Nye tried to say that "the end is nigh" if fossil fuel emissions aren't halted, or else we'll see more "unprecedented" events like this: 

These one trick ponies couldn't be more predictable. 

Meet the "climate change" who is accused of starting one of the massive fires, and it's not a Big Oil executive:

Never fails. 

Go figure!

