Follow the Science! ABC News Has Found ANOTHER Thing to Blame on Climate Change

Is there anything climate change can't do?

It makes summers hot. It's the reason meteorologists can't accurately predict tomorrow's weather. It causes wildfires. And earthquakes. It also increases the cost of your insurance. Or something.

Advertisement

Now ABC News has found something else to blame climate change for: sleep apnea.

Rising temperatures, amplified by climate change, are contributing to an increase in cases of sleep apnea, a condition in which breathing repeatedly stops during sleep, according to a new study. https://t.co/7Bq7AcoWv2 — ABC News (@ABC) July 1, 2025

Here's more:

Rising temperatures, amplified by climate change, are contributing to an increase in cases of sleep apnea, a condition in which breathing repeatedly stops during sleep, according to a new study published in the journal Nature Communications. 'If temperature keeps rising the way they project it to, the burden and prevalence of sleep apnea may double, increasing by 20-100%, depending on greenhouse gas emission reduction,' Bastien Lechat, the study's author and a senior research fellow at Flinders University in Australia, told ABC News. Obstructive sleep apnea, or OSA, affects about 1 billion people globally, and 80% of people who have it are unaware and untreated, according to the American Medical Association. Common symptoms of OSA include loud snoring, daytime tiredness, high blood pressure and headaches upon waking, even if 'sleeping' eight hours, according to the Mayo Clinic.

This is not accurate.

Obstructive sleep apnea is caused by physiological conditions such as obesity, facial structure, endocrine disorders, and gender, or behaviors like smoking and drug/alcohol use.

Climate change does not impact any of those factors.

Do you realize each time you use “climate change” as a reason for anything the entire story is deemed bulls**t? — Troy Pallotto 🇺🇸 (@troypallotto) July 1, 2025

They do not.

Sure it is. pic.twitter.com/0x5J6uPK85 — Jack Bauer after dark 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@JackBauerAD) July 1, 2025

Keep moving that goalpost, Lefties.

FYI: every time you claim “climate change” we laugh harder.



Why not just tell us what is not caused by climate change? Then we’ll know what that ONE thing that is and you can finally go away and leave us alone.



Thank you for your attention to this matter. — Cathy ❤️ Braves ⚾️🇺🇸⚾️ (@Gap422) July 1, 2025

Everything is caused by climate change. They're just waiting on some 'study' to confirm it.

Rising temperatures would've sufficed. "Climate change" happens from season to season. Its a natural, cyclical, sometimes w/extremes, seasonal process. It doesn't mean we're turning into deserts. — Lozen (@lozensclone) July 1, 2025

Advertisement

They can't use 'rising temperatures' because temps aren't rising and that's why they pivoted to 'climate change' instead of 'global warming.'

That is ridiculous and I’m pretty sure Fake News — Fiona Kitty Mom (@fionakittymom) July 1, 2025

It's fake news.

It’s official … climate change makes me fat https://t.co/cF3OyOB0Gz — Tom Buckley (@BullheadRanch) July 1, 2025

Heh.

Our sentiments exactly.

Something is contributing to an increase in sleep apnea?

It’s not climate change. You’re getting fatter. https://t.co/t5LqTImL4H — 🇺🇸 𝙃𝙖𝙗𝙞𝙩𝙪𝙖𝙡 𝙇𝙞𝙣𝙚 𝙎𝙩𝙚𝙥𝙥𝙚𝙧 🇺🇸 (@MmHabitual) July 1, 2025

Losing weight helps with sleep apnea.

There are a bunch of Lefties who will fall for this.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie.



Help us continue exposing their grift by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.