Follow the Science! ABC News Has Found ANOTHER Thing to Blame on Climate Change

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 6:00 PM on July 01, 2025
meme

Is there anything climate change can't do?

It makes summers hot. It's the reason meteorologists can't accurately predict tomorrow's weather. It causes wildfires. And earthquakes. It also increases the cost of your insurance. Or something.

Now ABC News has found something else to blame climate change for: sleep apnea.

Here's more:

Rising temperatures, amplified by climate change, are contributing to an increase in cases of sleep apnea, a condition in which breathing repeatedly stops during sleep, according to a new study published in the journal Nature Communications.

'If temperature keeps rising the way they project it to, the burden and prevalence of sleep apnea may double, increasing by 20-100%, depending on greenhouse gas emission reduction,' Bastien Lechat, the study's author and a senior research fellow at Flinders University in Australia, told ABC News.

Obstructive sleep apnea, or OSA, affects about 1 billion people globally, and 80% of people who have it are unaware and untreated, according to the American Medical Association. Common symptoms of OSA include loud snoring, daytime tiredness, high blood pressure and headaches upon waking, even if 'sleeping' eight hours, according to the Mayo Clinic.

This is not accurate.

Obstructive sleep apnea is caused by physiological conditions such as obesity, facial structure, endocrine disorders, and gender, or behaviors like smoking and drug/alcohol use.

Climate change does not impact any of those factors.

They do not.

Keep moving that goalpost, Lefties.

Everything is caused by climate change. They're just waiting on some 'study' to confirm it.

They can't use 'rising temperatures' because temps aren't rising and that's why they pivoted to 'climate change' instead of 'global warming.'

It's fake news.

Heh.

Our sentiments exactly.

Losing weight helps with sleep apnea.

There are a bunch of Lefties who will fall for this.

