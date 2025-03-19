Hot Take: If Burning Teslas Upsets You, Maybe YOU Are the Problem

TikToker Calls on the Military to Do What Needs to Be Done About...
Brett T. | 10:00 PM on March 19, 2025
AngieArtist

As Twitchy reported, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, who's out on a tour of town halls, said that he was rooting for Tesla's stock to crash. He told an audience during his stand-up routine in Eau Claire, Wisconsin that he'd added Tesla to his little stock app on his phone to give him a boost. Elon Musk bodied him Wednesday, saying when he needs a little boost, he looks at Vice President J.D. Vance's portrait  and gives thanks to the Lord.

The deranged Left has been on a domestic terrorism campaign against Tesla, setting service lots on fire and vandalizing and firebombing Tesla charging stations. Rick Wilson published a piece on his Substack calling for his readers to "attack" Musk's weak spot: "Kill Tesla, Save the Country," was the name of the piece. 

A lot of lefties have been trying to excuse these terrorist attacks against Tesla. Here's one more:

… education, and support for the most vulnerable—your moral compass is broken.

This ain’t about Teslas. It’s about twisted priorities, cold-hearted politics, and willful ignorance.

Silence in the face of suffering is complicity. Miss us with your fake outrage.

Billions have been slashed from cancer research? And education? Miss us with your self-sanctimony.

Us too. This is what we voted for, and we won.

Someone posted recently that Trump's superpower is getting Democrats to align with the wrong side of every issue. Domestic terrorism is justified because jobs have been cut? That's quite a take. 

***

