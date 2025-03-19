Hot Take: If Burning Teslas Upsets You, Maybe YOU Are the Problem

As Twitchy reported, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, who's out on a tour of town halls, said that he was rooting for Tesla's stock to crash. He told an audience during his stand-up routine in Eau Claire, Wisconsin that he'd added Tesla to his little stock app on his phone to give him a boost. Elon Musk bodied him Wednesday, saying when he needs a little boost, he looks at Vice President J.D. Vance's portrait and gives thanks to the Lord.

The deranged Left has been on a domestic terrorism campaign against Tesla, setting service lots on fire and vandalizing and firebombing Tesla charging stations. Rick Wilson published a piece on his Substack calling for his readers to "attack" Musk's weak spot: "Kill Tesla, Save the Country," was the name of the piece.

A lot of lefties have been trying to excuse these terrorist attacks against Tesla. Here's one more:

If burning Teslas make you furious, but watching thousands of federal workers get stripped of their jobs, healthcare, and pensions doesn’t move you—YOU are the problem.

If scorched cars spark more outrage than billions being slashed from cancer research, humanitarian aid,… https://t.co/34G4OQYXpX — Gordon Johnson (@GordonJohnson19) March 19, 2025

… education, and support for the most vulnerable—your moral compass is broken. This ain’t about Teslas. It’s about twisted priorities, cold-hearted politics, and willful ignorance. Silence in the face of suffering is complicity. Miss us with your fake outrage.

Billions have been slashed from cancer research? And education? Miss us with your self-sanctimony.

Did you say this when Biden fired every pipeline worker? — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) March 19, 2025

"If terrorism makes you mad, you should HATE bloat and waste you were paying for being cut."



Now THAT'S a stupid take. — Tony Kinnett (@TheTonus) March 19, 2025

Keep this energy, Gordon. Will make for a long 8-12 years. — Andrew Moser (@Andrew_Moser_) March 19, 2025

"Get stripped of their jobs"? They aren't entitled to their jobs any more than a private sector worker. And I didn't see any right winger burning down EVs over job losses in the oil industry - would it have been OK by you if it had happened then? — Alejandro (@gul_garak) March 19, 2025

Our government isn't a jobs program. If it's an important job, the private sector will provide. If it isn't important, it's best taxpayers aren't on the hook for it. — Zach in Wisco, 6x Grilled Cheese Champ (@Maytag_Zach) March 19, 2025

Terrorism is not as bad as people who aren't needed bring laid off is a take. It's a stupid take but it is a take.



I have great sympathy for people losing their jobs. I've been there and it sucks.



But political violence is clearly worse. — Jeffrey Collins (@Collinstaxacct) March 19, 2025

Personal private property being destroyed or dead weight being trimmed..



Dead weight every time.. Just find another job. — Liberty Axe 🪓 (@ThatAxeTho) March 19, 2025

I am the problem — Matt Palumbo (@MattPalumbo12) March 19, 2025

Us too. This is what we voted for, and we won.

we will put you down for a 'yes' for the question "Do you support domestic terrorism". — Senator Beauregard Claghorn (@SenBeauClaghorn) March 19, 2025

Teslas are the result of productive work by Americans.

Federal workers are involved in the justification of extortion & a violent protection racket.

They are not only not the same. They are not even vaguely resembling one another. — Lane (@L25786820589) March 19, 2025

Humiliating post. — ManchurianFiles (@Democrat_crimes) March 19, 2025

PLEASE keep talking like this. It’s a beautiful ad for Republicans in the midterms. — Thomas Palmetto (@ThomasPalmetto) March 19, 2025

I’m not forced to support Tesla. I’m forced to provide jobs for mediocre people. The federal government gets used like a jobs program under liberal leadership. It’s disgusting. — Mega MAGA Republican Maplefritos, Esq. 🏴‍☠️ (@maplefritos) March 19, 2025

Your twisted logic is ridiculous. — Kathleen Thomas (@KathThom0987) March 19, 2025

Someone posted recently that Trump's superpower is getting Democrats to align with the wrong side of every issue. Domestic terrorism is justified because jobs have been cut? That's quite a take.

***