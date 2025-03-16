Musk Protesters Hold Swastika and Burning Cybertruck Signs Outside San Diego Tesla Dealers...
Musk Meltdown: Police Arrest SC Man Suspected of Setting Tesla Chargers Ablaze with Molotov Cocktails

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 12:45 AM on March 16, 2025
Fuzzy Chimp (adapted from Photo by Karolina Grabowska from Pexels)

Police have arrested a man for allegedly throwing Molotov cocktails that burned a Tesla charging station in North Charleston, South Carolina. Witnesses say suspect Daniel Clarke-Pounder also accidentally set himself on fire before fleeing the scene.

Here’s more. (READ)

This is just one in a series of Tesla-specific crimes across the U.S. Groups have been targeting Tesla dealerships, vehicles and charging stations. They’ve burned cars, trucks, and chargers plus caused property damage all because Elon Musk is working with President Donald Trump.

Commenters say these violent attackers are not the smartest people.

Twenty years? That’s one expensive cocktail.

Posters want the suspect to get at least a decade behind bars.

With political violence on the rise against Musk’s dealerships and even Tesla drivers now facing attacks, many commenters want the maximum sentence given. They say a message must be sent in hopes it will deter others before someone is seriously hurt or killed.

