Musk Meltdown: Police Arrest SC Man Suspected of Setting Tesla Chargers Ablaze with Molotov Cocktails

Police have arrested a man for allegedly throwing Molotov cocktails that burned a Tesla charging station in North Charleston, South Carolina. Witnesses say suspect Daniel Clarke-Pounder also accidentally set himself on fire before fleeing the scene.
BREAKING: Police arrested Daniel Clarke-Pounder for allegedly vandalizing a Tesla location in South Carolina with Molotov cocktails and graffiti. He faces up to 20 years in prison. https://t.co/r2HxmZCmGd pic.twitter.com/nVXjJiW6hy— Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 16, 2025
Finally, some accountability.— Rican Menace (@Frankieusn1987) March 16, 2025
For weeks, these anti-Tesla attacks have been escalating—Molotov cocktails, arson, gunfire, vandalism—and now, one of these criminals is facing real consequences.
How many more are out there, and who’s funding them? 🚨🔥
This is just one in a series of Tesla-specific crimes across the U.S. Groups have been targeting Tesla dealerships, vehicles and charging stations. They’ve burned cars, trucks, and chargers plus caused property damage all because Elon Musk is working with President Donald Trump.
Commenters say these violent attackers are not the smartest people.
And he caught himself on fire 😂— Matt Van Swol (@matt_vanswol) March 16, 2025
These people are truly the stupidest people in our society.
When your “protest” ends with you setting yourself on fire, maybe it’s time to rethink your life choices.— TechSignals (@TechSignalsonX) March 16, 2025
Imagine being that stupid—you throw Molotovs at a Tesla location, and now you're looking at 20 years behind bars.— EverIntrugued (@EverIntrigued) March 16, 2025
Actions have consequences, and this guy just learned that the hard way.
Twenty years? That’s one expensive cocktail.
Posters want the suspect to get at least a decade behind bars.
10 years minimum. Anyone that keys a tesla, give them a few years.— Ryan Jacobsen (@Dndbreakfast) March 16, 2025
Don't allow terrorism to fester into a failed uprising. They are going to get themselves and others killed.
I hope he gets all 20.— Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) March 16, 2025
Our justice system needs to make examples of these people.
Good. At this point they should all be charged with domestic terrorism.— STSGROUPAZ (@stsgroupaz) March 16, 2025
Using violence and property damage against people because of ideology in an attempt to influence and intimidate.
Politicians and pundits enciting this need to be held accountable.
Needs to be given maximum penalty— he could have hurt & k*lled so many people!!!— 𝕊𝕔𝕒𝕣𝕪 𝔼𝕝𝕖𝕔𝕥𝕚𝕠𝕟 𝔻𝕖𝕟𝕚𝕖𝕣 🇺🇸 (@nomandatesco) March 16, 2025
With political violence on the rise against Musk’s dealerships and even Tesla drivers now facing attacks, many commenters want the maximum sentence given. They say a message must be sent in hopes it will deter others before someone is seriously hurt or killed.
