Musk Meltdown: Police Arrest SC Man Suspected of Setting Tesla Chargers Ablaze with Molotov Cocktails

Police have arrested a man for allegedly throwing Molotov cocktails that burned a Tesla charging station in North Charleston, South Carolina. Witnesses say suspect Daniel Clarke-Pounder also accidentally set himself on fire before fleeing the scene.

BREAKING: Police arrested Daniel Clarke-Pounder for allegedly vandalizing a Tesla location in South Carolina with Molotov cocktails and graffiti. He faces up to 20 years in prison. https://t.co/r2HxmZCmGd pic.twitter.com/nVXjJiW6hy — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 16, 2025

Finally, some accountability.



For weeks, these anti-Tesla attacks have been escalating—Molotov cocktails, arson, gunfire, vandalism—and now, one of these criminals is facing real consequences.



How many more are out there, and who’s funding them? 🚨🔥 — Rican Menace (@Frankieusn1987) March 16, 2025

This is just one in a series of Tesla-specific crimes across the U.S. Groups have been targeting Tesla dealerships, vehicles and charging stations. They’ve burned cars, trucks, and chargers plus caused property damage all because Elon Musk is working with President Donald Trump.

Commenters say these violent attackers are not the smartest people.

And he caught himself on fire 😂



These people are truly the stupidest people in our society. — Matt Van Swol (@matt_vanswol) March 16, 2025

When your “protest” ends with you setting yourself on fire, maybe it’s time to rethink your life choices. — TechSignals (@TechSignalsonX) March 16, 2025

Imagine being that stupid—you throw Molotovs at a Tesla location, and now you're looking at 20 years behind bars.



Actions have consequences, and this guy just learned that the hard way. — EverIntrugued (@EverIntrigued) March 16, 2025

Twenty years? That’s one expensive cocktail.

Posters want the suspect to get at least a decade behind bars.

10 years minimum. Anyone that keys a tesla, give them a few years.



Don't allow terrorism to fester into a failed uprising. They are going to get themselves and others killed. — Ryan Jacobsen (@Dndbreakfast) March 16, 2025

I hope he gets all 20.



Our justice system needs to make examples of these people. — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) March 16, 2025

Good. At this point they should all be charged with domestic terrorism.



Using violence and property damage against people because of ideology in an attempt to influence and intimidate.



Politicians and pundits enciting this need to be held accountable. — STSGROUPAZ (@stsgroupaz) March 16, 2025

Needs to be given maximum penalty— he could have hurt & k*lled so many people!!! — 𝕊𝕔𝕒𝕣𝕪 𝔼𝕝𝕖𝕔𝕥𝕚𝕠𝕟 𝔻𝕖𝕟𝕚𝕖𝕣 🇺🇸 (@nomandatesco) March 16, 2025

With political violence on the rise against Musk’s dealerships and even Tesla drivers now facing attacks, many commenters want the maximum sentence given. They say a message must be sent in hopes it will deter others before someone is seriously hurt or killed.