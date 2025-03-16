Oopsie Daisy! El Salvador's President Trolls Judge After Flight of Venezuelan Gang Deportees Lands

Lefty Scold Molly Ploofkins Gets TRIGGERED by Adorable Footage of President Trump and...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 1:00 PM on March 16, 2025
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

Yesterday, we told you how a federal judge ordered the Trump administration to turn around a plane full of Venezuelan gang members, saying Trump's invoking of the Alien Enemies Act of 1798.

Congress should respond by passing a declaration of war on the gangs, which is a prerequisite for the Alien Enemies Act. But in the meantime, the Trump administration has taken a leaf from Andrew Jackson's playbook: 'Judge Boasberg has made his decision, now let him enforce it.'

The flights landed in El Salvador this morning, where they will be imprisoned following an agreement with President Nayib Bukele.

President Bukele threw some shade at Judge Boasberg.

It'll be interesting to see what unfolds today after the Judge sees this story.

Bukele doesn't hate the U.S.

That's the difference.

It really is a *chef's kiss*, isn't it?

Somehow, the people who are most ardently pro-illegal immigration aren't opening their doors.

Funny, that.

The Alien Enemies Act requires a declaration of war. Something Congress should declare.

Will that stop judges from ruling against the Trump administration? Maybe. Maybe not. But it'll help.

The Trump administration should keep tight-lipped and let Bukele do the trolling.

The order didn't arrive too late. It was ignored.

Yes he is.

Utterly powerless.

So are we.

