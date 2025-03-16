Oopsie Daisy! El Salvador's President Trolls Judge After Flight of Venezuelan Gang Deportees Lands

Yesterday, we told you how a federal judge ordered the Trump administration to turn around a plane full of Venezuelan gang members, saying Trump's invoking of the Alien Enemies Act of 1798.

Congress should respond by passing a declaration of war on the gangs, which is a prerequisite for the Alien Enemies Act. But in the meantime, the Trump administration has taken a leaf from Andrew Jackson's playbook: 'Judge Boasberg has made his decision, now let him enforce it.'

The flights landed in El Salvador this morning, where they will be imprisoned following an agreement with President Nayib Bukele.

Today, the first 238 members of the Venezuelan criminal organization, Tren de Aragua, arrived in our country. They were immediately transferred to CECOT, the Terrorism Confinement Center, for a period of one year (renewable).



The United States will pay a very low fee for them,… pic.twitter.com/tfsi8cgpD6 — Nayib Bukele (@nayibbukele) March 16, 2025

President Bukele threw some shade at Judge Boasberg.

It’s embarrassing when foreign leaders show more common sense about U.S. security than our own judges. — TechSignals (@TechSignalsonX) March 16, 2025

Lmao, Nayib trolling corrupt judges just made my day. — Hispanic Redneck (@AvanzaRedPill) March 16, 2025

If this judge wants these criminals so bad he should try to bail them out and keep them at his house. — Valentina Gomez (@ValentinaForUSA) March 16, 2025

How can the Judicial Branch Block the Executive Branch on War Powers?



The best response I believe, is for Trump to ignore them and proceed as if they were insignificant, which they are.



After all, what are these liberal judges going to do? Stamp their little feet? — Politootin_Kim🦅🇺🇲🦅 (@CetaceanKim) March 16, 2025

The Alien Enemies Act requires a declaration of war. Something Congress should declare.

Will that stop judges from ruling against the Trump administration? Maybe. Maybe not. But it'll help.

The President of El Salvador sent this tweet to the US federal judge. X is excellent with popcorn; this is hilarious. 😂 https://t.co/aFB72rWbwT — Michael Cargill (@michaeldcargill) March 16, 2025

The Trump administration should keep tight-lipped and let Bukele do the trolling.

LAWFARE: Wait, wut? El Salvador’s president implies the judge’s order arrived too late to stop the deportation of the TdA terrorist. Nice… https://t.co/9GAW7STKi9 pic.twitter.com/ti8cHMYMIV — @amuse (@amuse) March 16, 2025

The order didn't arrive too late. It was ignored.

This dude is very much our people https://t.co/D3ECjAIats — HolzXI (@holz_xi) March 16, 2025

Amazing. Bukele isn't giving the criminals back. The judge is powerless https://t.co/L61lxvKgrS — Ælþemplær (@Aelthemplaer) March 16, 2025

I am thoroughly enjoying this timeline https://t.co/F9w2nKyXBL — 1A GEN XER (@1A_GenXer) March 16, 2025

