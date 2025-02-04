President of El Salvador Offers Mega-Prison to Hold Illegal Alien Deportees From the U.S. for a Price

Border Czar Tom Homan Responds to Dem Governor Who Says He’s Harboring an...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  2:25 AM on February 04, 2025
AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File

The President of El Salvador has agreed for his country to accept illegal alien deportations from America. He says they will take all nationalities and even the most violent criminals. This offer comes after President Nayib Bukele met with Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Monday.

Here’s more. (READ)

Assuming the deal is accepted without any hitches, this is the mega-prison that will hold the deportees. (WATCH)

It’s amazing how far crime has dropped in El Salvador.

Several posters are wondering why the Central American country is willing to take these deportees off our hands.

Knowing that this prison is the destination, it should act as a deterrent to those seeking to enter America illegally or self-deport if they’re already here.

The offer is sure to draw the ire of some human rights groups. It’s unknown if the offer has been accepted by the U.S. or if such an agreement would be legal.

