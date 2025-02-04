President of El Salvador Offers Mega-Prison to Hold Illegal Alien Deportees From the U.S. for a Price

The President of El Salvador has agreed for his country to accept illegal alien deportations from America. He says they will take all nationalities and even the most violent criminals. This offer comes after President Nayib Bukele met with Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Monday.

Advertisement

Here’s more. (READ)

NEW: Per senior Trump admin official, El Salvador has agreed to accept U.S. deportations of any nationality, including violent criminals, and jail them if necessary, as a result of @SecRubio meeting w/ @nayibbukele today.



I asked, hypothetically, if that means El Salvador would… — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) February 4, 2025

We have offered the United States of America the opportunity to outsource part of its prison system.



We are willing to take in only convicted criminals (including convicted U.S. citizens) into our mega-prison (CECOT) in exchange for a fee.



The fee would be relatively low for… pic.twitter.com/HTNwtp35Aq — Nayib Bukele (@nayibbukele) February 4, 2025

Assuming the deal is accepted without any hitches, this is the mega-prison that will hold the deportees. (WATCH)

BREAKING: El Salvador agrees to take in criminals of any nationality including US convicts…. This will be their new home:



pic.twitter.com/8W4t1iTUNK — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) February 4, 2025

It’s insane what Bukele has accomplished. El Salvador went from one of the most dangerous places to the safest in the Western Hemisphere in just a few years.

How he did it? Simple, he built massive prisons, threw the bad guys in, and lost the key. pic.twitter.com/e5Fgp2ZtZU — Caesar Solid IV (@caesarsolidiv) February 4, 2025

It’s amazing how far crime has dropped in El Salvador.

Several posters are wondering why the Central American country is willing to take these deportees off our hands.

Omg. What’s in it for him? — Houman David Hemmati, MD, PhD (@houmanhemmati) February 4, 2025

We pay them less than what it would cost to house them in a US prison (a lot of money btw). They benefit because of dollar value relative to the economy of El Salvador, we benefit by saving money and removing some of the worst animals from our soil. — Kyrekos🪽🪽 (@RedbullRacist) February 4, 2025

A small fee from us that would go much further in their country. It’s a win win. — RedEvokes (@RedEvokes) February 4, 2025

We are paying them, we were going to waste money locking up the criminals anyway might as well lock them up outside of the country, worth the cost imo — RAD_ED (@RAD_ED) February 4, 2025

Knowing that this prison is the destination, it should act as a deterrent to those seeking to enter America illegally or self-deport if they’re already here.

This is mostly meant to intimidate illegals into self deporting, bc Bukele isn’t going to play nice with them. He gets goodwill from Trump and probably economic opportunities. — Fabiano Franco (@heliosdeus) February 4, 2025

Advertisement

this is literally a game changer, have you seen the podcasters/videos that Bukele has allowed to be shown of the prisons - how they have dismantled MS13 in his country?



the illegal Chinese aliens would crap their pants if they knew they were going there — 🏴‍☠️🍊🍊Pirate Gal🍊🍊🏴‍☠️ (@storyspinner) February 4, 2025

The offer is sure to draw the ire of some human rights groups. It’s unknown if the offer has been accepted by the U.S. or if such an agreement would be legal.