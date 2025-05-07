Congrats, CBS! You Win the Prize for the Most CRINGE Coverage of the Conclave (WATCH)

We guess the media are just going to cover themselves in glory with this Conclave, aren't they?
As all eyes are on Rome, waiting for the Catholic Church to elect its next pontiff, the wall-to-wall media coverage was bound to produce some gems.
And, ladies and gentlemen, we have ourselves a gem from CBS:
Please tell me someone clipped this video pic.twitter.com/DtNa8rjUmj— Josh Barro (@jbarro) May 7, 2025
Thankfully, they did.
https://t.co/B7CRn10Ler pic.twitter.com/a7BITgLQFN— Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) May 7, 2025
All. The. Cringe.
Politico is very thankful for CBS right now.
May 7, 2025
Harsh, but fair.
not often i'm at a loss for words but the idea of a Papal Conclave and raw dogging being discussed concurrently without so much as a hint of awareness leaves me speechless.— Zac (@zacallier) May 7, 2025
Yeah, we got nothin'.
May 7, 2025
Pretty much.
+1000 for the 'Daria' reference, too.
Dear God.— Ryan Shaw (@ThatShawGuy) May 7, 2025
Indeed.
Media: “How do you do, fellow rawdoggers?” pic.twitter.com/TPay20D5ob— The Most Freedom (@most_freedom) May 7, 2025
Aaaaaaand we're dead.
I mean, Catholics are all about raw dogging to be fair.— Unaccountable BureauCat (@UnAcctBureaucat) May 7, 2025
He's not wrong, folks.
This isn't so much "bias" as it is utter stupidity and shallowness, but I think this - more than any "fake news" - is the perfect example of just how worthless our journalistic class is - not because of what they say, but because of who they are as people.— God's Whale Facts Decider Cow (@inane_gimmick) May 7, 2025
Recommended
Nailed it.
they did it. https://t.co/EsGgatLUpB pic.twitter.com/G9VZUKrITo— Lyndsey Fifield (@lyndseyfifield) May 7, 2025
The Left is a living meme.
Can we not use “cardinals” and “rawdogging” in the same sentence ever again thank you https://t.co/VVxvOuECD8— Emily Zanotti 🦝 (@emzanotti) May 7, 2025
We'd like this, please.
Rare instance where you're thankful that your parents watch Fox News so you don't hear them use rawdogging in the context of anything https://t.co/gwtYqAx21V— OutsideContextProblem (@YouDownWithOCP) May 7, 2025
Amen.
