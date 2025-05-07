Congrats, CBS! You Win the Prize for the Most CRINGE Coverage of the Conclave (WATCH)

VIP
Mississippi’s Education Surge Defies Stereotypes As Blue State Students Struggle
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 2:30 PM on May 07, 2025
Twitter

We guess the media are just going to cover themselves in glory with this Conclave, aren't they?

As all eyes are on Rome, waiting for the Catholic Church to elect its next pontiff, the wall-to-wall media coverage was bound to produce some gems.

And, ladies and gentlemen, we have ourselves a gem from CBS:

Thankfully, they did.

All. The. Cringe.

Politico is very thankful for CBS right now.

Harsh, but fair.

Yeah, we got nothin'.

Pretty much.

+1000 for the 'Daria' reference, too.

Indeed.

Aaaaaaand we're dead.

He's not wrong, folks.

Nailed it.

The Left is a living meme.

We'd like this, please.

Amen.

