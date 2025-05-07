VIP
Mississippi's Education Surge Defies Stereotypes As Blue State Students Struggle
UM, NO: Politico's Europe Arm Says Cardinals Looked to Fictional 'Conclave' Film for Real Life Guidance

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 2:00 PM on May 07, 2025
AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia, pool

The media thinks of everything in terms of communication and entertainment. It's why they think the White House operates like it did in Aaron Sorkin's 'West Wing' rather than in the reality in which we live.

This writer expected some hot takes surrounding the Papal Conclave currently taking place in Rome (and she's got a livestream of the Sistine Chapel chimney playing on her TV as she writes this), but this from Politico's Europe arm may just take the cake:

Yeah, no.

More stupidity from Politico:

Faced with the highly secretive and complex ritual of choosing a new pope, Catholic cardinals have turned to Hollywood to learn how it could all play out. 

As crazy as it might sound, some of the 133 high-ranking clerics set to enter the Sistine Chapel when the conclave starts on Wednesday have looked to the Ralph Fiennes movie ― handily titled just “Conclave” ― for pointers.

“Some have watched it in the cinema,” a cleric involved in the real thing admitted to POLITICO.

This writer also watched 'Conclave.' This does not mean she's qualified to vote for Pope.

The Cardinals appointed by Francis are not babies. They are seasoned clergy who know how this process works. And the dean of the College of Cardinals runs the process. If they don't know, they'll learn. And not from Hollywood.

But some Cardinals watched it in the cinema!

It sure does.

Heh.

So special.

The closest translation is ineptias, which means 'nonsense.'

The Babylon Bee is funnier. And more accurate.

Correct.

The entire post reads:

(a) look up the procedure on http://vatican.va and/or (b) email or call another Cardinal and ask. (Also, every cardinal is presumptively papabile, so the likelihood they didn't look it up on being raised to the office is very roughly zero.)

All of this.

And our tax dollars went to prop up their subscription numbers.

We can see why.

We certainly hope med students aren't.

But Politico thinks they might.

We see what you did there.

Tags: CATHOLIC CATHOLIC CHURCH CATHOLICISM ITALY POLITICO POPE

