UM, NO: Politico's Europe Arm Says Cardinals Looked to Fictional 'Conclave' Film for Real Life Guidance

The media thinks of everything in terms of communication and entertainment. It's why they think the White House operates like it did in Aaron Sorkin's 'West Wing' rather than in the reality in which we live.

Advertisement

This writer expected some hot takes surrounding the Papal Conclave currently taking place in Rome (and she's got a livestream of the Sistine Chapel chimney playing on her TV as she writes this), but this from Politico's Europe arm may just take the cake:

Just an incredible piece out of POLITICO Europe:



Cardinals are watching ‘Conclave’ the movie for guidance on the conclave IRL



A majority of the cardinals were appointed by Pope Francis and haven’t been around long enough to know how it all works. https://t.co/rb7Lt7AbHb — Christopher Cadelago (@ccadelago) May 7, 2025

Yeah, no.

More stupidity from Politico:

Faced with the highly secretive and complex ritual of choosing a new pope, Catholic cardinals have turned to Hollywood to learn how it could all play out. As crazy as it might sound, some of the 133 high-ranking clerics set to enter the Sistine Chapel when the conclave starts on Wednesday have looked to the Ralph Fiennes movie ― handily titled just “Conclave” ― for pointers. “Some have watched it in the cinema,” a cleric involved in the real thing admitted to POLITICO.

This writer also watched 'Conclave.' This does not mean she's qualified to vote for Pope.

The Cardinals appointed by Francis are not babies. They are seasoned clergy who know how this process works. And the dean of the College of Cardinals runs the process. If they don't know, they'll learn. And not from Hollywood.

I'll take "Complete Fabrications" for $600, Alex — Chesterton_Report (@Veritas_Curat7) May 7, 2025

But some Cardinals watched it in the cinema!

It sure does.

Things that never happened for $800, Alex. — Feisty Renegade 🗣🙀🙏⚓ (@MsRobotoFL) May 7, 2025

Heh.

Bless your heart. Truly. You’re very special. — Amy Beth (@absinbr) May 7, 2025

So special.

What is Latin for bulls**t? — bumf (@BumfOnline) May 7, 2025

The closest translation is ineptias, which means 'nonsense.'

When did you start writing for the @TheBabylonBee ? — Cheesetrader (@cheesetrader1) May 7, 2025

The Babylon Bee is funnier. And more accurate.

We must have vastly different ideas of what constitutes an “incredible piece” because nothing in it supports the clickbait headline. — Nick Rizzuto (@Nick_Rizzuto) May 7, 2025

Correct.

I'm trying to figure out how stupid one has to be to believe that a bunch of clerics who literally rely on written words and the written Word for their day job can't (a) look up the procedure on https://t.co/8NX0ehDwvy and/or (b) email or call another Cardinal and ask. (Also,… https://t.co/Mat55LqTiq — (((Not That Crown, Maybe))) (@CrownMaybe) May 7, 2025

The entire post reads:

(a) look up the procedure on http://vatican.va and/or (b) email or call another Cardinal and ask. (Also, every cardinal is presumptively papabile, so the likelihood they didn't look it up on being raised to the office is very roughly zero.)

Advertisement

All of this.

GP Yet another in the long line of things that never happened which Politico reports as fact. https://t.co/MZCo1KxNeI — The Gormogons (@Gormogons) May 7, 2025

And our tax dollars went to prop up their subscription numbers.

We can see why.

Again, bulls**t. Even if they are new, no way they are turning to a Hollywood movie for guidance. They know the process. Are medical students turning to ER or The Pitt for guidance? https://t.co/d7db7emjB1 — ⚾️ Mary Elizabeth 🐻 (@mchastain81) May 7, 2025

We certainly hope med students aren't.

But Politico thinks they might.

This is ridiculous and scary. They should be reading Angels and Demons by Dan Brown. https://t.co/a1S8mlPiRC — Christopher J. Scalia (@cjscalia) May 7, 2025

We see what you did there.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie.



Help us continue exposing their grift by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.