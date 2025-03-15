Unelected South African!!! Tara Setmayer Goes on Incoherent Rant Against Elon Musk and...
It's a Joke, Would You Like Us to Explain it to You? The...
Would President Harris Deport Someone Who Objected to DEI?
Trump Finally Smacks Down Houthis to Shield US Ships and Thwart Terror
VIP
Democrat Voters Went All in on Kamala Harris, and Now They Don't Even...
Trans Democrat Describes Pregnancy Resource Centers as Extremist and Patriarchal
Hissy Fit Alert! Tim Miller Engages in Some MAJOR Projection Over Chuck Schumer's...
Voice of America Puts All Its Journalists on Administrative Leave
Tammy Baldwin Calls CR Spending Bill She Voted for in December a 'Slush...
Hey South Africa Come On Down! You're the Next Contestant ON FA and...
Gwen Walz’s Cringe Video Goes Viral, Proving Melania’s Elegance Is a National Treasure
NCAAP and Others Rally to Defend VA Track Runner Charged With Assault After...
VIP
Potty-Mouthed Politicians: America’s Leaders Need to Wash Their Mouths Out with Soap
Minnesota Republicans Move to Classify TDS as a Mental Illness

Bleeding-Heart Activist Judge Snivels, Forces Plane Packed with Gang Members to U-Turn from Venezuela

justmindy
justmindy | 9:45 PM on March 15, 2025
AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough

The federal judges of America are out of control. This time, one of them ordered a plane of gang members headed back to their home country, turned around and brought back to America. 

Advertisement

A federal judge barred the Trump administration Saturday from carrying out deportations under a sweeping 18th century law that the president invoked hours earlier to speed removal of Venezuelan gang members from the United States.

U.S. District Judge James E. Boasberg said he needed to issue his order immediately because the government already was flying migrants it claimed were newly deportable under President Donald Trump’s proclamation to be incarcerated in El Salvador and Honduras. El Salvador already agreed  this week to take up to 300 migrants that the Trump administration designated as gang members.

“I do not believe I can wait any longer and am required to act,” Boasberg said during a Saturday evening hearing in a lawsuit brought by the ACLU and Democracy Forward. “A brief delay in their removal does not cause the government any harm,” he added, noting they remain in government custody but ordering that any planes in the air be turned around.

Recommended

It's a Joke, Would You Like Us to Explain it to You? The Lincoln Project Tries Mocking Trump Mic Moment
Chad Felix Greene
Advertisement

Trump should have called their bluff. 

This is a wild overreach. It's time to stop listening to this tyrant.

This judge does not care about the safety of American citizens, only about keeping people in the United States who mean harm. Why is that?

Advertisement

In the meantime, Trump should ignore the federal courts just like Biden.

It should terrify Americans.

Tags: CRIME MURDER PLANE TRUMP VENEZUELA TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

It's a Joke, Would You Like Us to Explain it to You? The Lincoln Project Tries Mocking Trump Mic Moment
Chad Felix Greene
Trump Finally Smacks Down Houthis to Shield US Ships and Thwart Terror
justmindy
Gwen Walz’s Cringe Video Goes Viral, Proving Melania’s Elegance Is a National Treasure
justmindy
NCAAP and Others Rally to Defend VA Track Runner Charged With Assault After Bashing Opponent With Baton
Amy Curtis
Would President Harris Deport Someone Who Objected to DEI?
Brett T.
Trans Democrat Describes Pregnancy Resource Centers as Extremist and Patriarchal
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
It's a Joke, Would You Like Us to Explain it to You? The Lincoln Project Tries Mocking Trump Mic Moment Chad Felix Greene
Advertisement