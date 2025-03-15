Bleeding-Heart Activist Judge Snivels, Forces Plane Packed with Gang Members to U-Turn from Venezuela

The federal judges of America are out of control. This time, one of them ordered a plane of gang members headed back to their home country, turned around and brought back to America.

Advertisement

A federal judge halts deportations under the Alien Enemies Act of 1798, an 18th century law that Trump invoked against a Venezuelan gang, just hours earlier. https://t.co/sU7fc1HmJJ — The Associated Press (@AP) March 15, 2025

A federal judge barred the Trump administration Saturday from carrying out deportations under a sweeping 18th century law that the president invoked hours earlier to speed removal of Venezuelan gang members from the United States. U.S. District Judge James E. Boasberg said he needed to issue his order immediately because the government already was flying migrants it claimed were newly deportable under President Donald Trump’s proclamation to be incarcerated in El Salvador and Honduras. El Salvador already agreed this week to take up to 300 migrants that the Trump administration designated as gang members. “I do not believe I can wait any longer and am required to act,” Boasberg said during a Saturday evening hearing in a lawsuit brought by the ACLU and Democracy Forward. “A brief delay in their removal does not cause the government any harm,” he added, noting they remain in government custody but ordering that any planes in the air be turned around.

FLASH: Federal judge in DC orders two planes carrying alleged Venezuelan gang members turned around and returned to U.S. Judge James Boasberg, Obama appointee, acts on suit claiming Trump's invocation of Alien Enemies Act is illegal. Earlier: https://t.co/i42LtWMzfd — Josh Gerstein (@joshgerstein) March 15, 2025

And if they're not turned around, what's he going to do? https://t.co/bChrp2XsjN — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) March 15, 2025

Trump should have called their bluff.

The country has a new president, and it's U.S. District Judge James Boasberg, who now controls air traffic, immigration, national security policy, and foreign policy. https://t.co/rPRBIvOSUx — Sunny (@sunnyright) March 15, 2025

This is a wild overreach. It's time to stop listening to this tyrant.

I'll never have a government employee work as hard to advocate on my behalf as they do for foreign gang members.



No chance! https://t.co/bOn5zjPGSC — ⚡David Angelo⚡ (@MrDavidAngelo) March 16, 2025

This judge does not care about the safety of American citizens, only about keeping people in the United States who mean harm. Why is that?

Trump must refuse to listen to the Federal Courts except for SCOTUS after oral argument. @TheHistoryOfTh2



You can stop me, but only after I make my arguments TO YOU and you rule.



Get Zoom and speed this shit up. Or I'll move fast and you move slow. You live on my… https://t.co/mZo7pPy17b — Morgan Warstler (@morganwarstler) March 16, 2025

Advertisement

This is beyond ludicrous. The Supreme Court needs NOW to step in and clarify Presidential authority and shut down all these activist jusdgrs https://t.co/RZXoVol0Yk — Katie Clemency🌻☘️🇺🇸 (@KatieClemency) March 16, 2025

In the meantime, Trump should ignore the federal courts just like Biden.

They are doing everything they can to keep violent, criminal, illegal invaders from being deported, an that should really bother people. https://t.co/32bBMHvky9 — Arthur Frelling Dent (@ArthurFrDent) March 16, 2025

It should terrify Americans.