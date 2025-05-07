VIP
Mississippi’s Education Surge Defies Stereotypes As Blue State Students Struggle
Andrew Cuom-NO: Disgraced Former Gov. Vows Independent Run If He Loses Democratic NYC...
Congrats, CBS! You Win the Prize for the Most CRINGE Coverage of the...
Senator Thom Tillis' Betrayal — Something Big Is Coming
Dem Reps Questioning Scott Bessent Show 'the Absolute Stupidity Trump's Cabinet Has to...
UM, NO: Politico's Europe Arm Says Cardinals Looked to Fictional 'Conclave' Film for...
Can We Get Comment From Sen. Van Hollen on the Latest News About...
Wisconsin Rep. Doesn't Understand Social Security, but He Did Get the Hogg Memo...
VIP
Remember Biden's Gaza Pier? That Story Just Got Even WORSE
Pete Buttigieg Says It's Too Hard to Build Things in America Because of...
People Can't Help but Notice What's Missing From Calif's High Speed Rail's 'Real...
Sit Down, Stolen Valor: Tim Walz Weighs in on Trans Military Ban and...
Take Me Out to the Brawl Game: Ballpark Employee Puts a Smackdown on...
VIP
Scott Jennings Schools CNN Panel on Trump’s Military Parade and Hegseth’s Morale-Boosting

Jemele Hill’s Latest Take: Trans Athletes Are the New MLK, Proving She’s the Usain Bolt of Stupidity

justmindy
justmindy | 1:45 PM on May 07, 2025
Photo by Donald Traill/Invision/AP

It's no shock Jemele Hill has a bad take. She is full of them. This one is just exceptionally stupid. 

Advertisement

What a world when one can get exposure and money off saying things like a dude who wants to beat up women in boxing because he was too mediocre to make it as a man is the same as civil rights and Martin Luther King's struggle for minorities in America. Maybe Jemele means women are the aggrieved party. Then, it might make a bit of sense. Unfortunately, she is not on the side of women. At least women who were born that way.

Yet, CNN persists. 

If there is an insane hill to die on, Jemele will be close by. 

Most children understand the differences between boys and girls, so even they are smarter than Jemele.

Recommended

Dem Reps Questioning Scott Bessent Show 'the Absolute Stupidity Trump's Cabinet Has to Deal With'
Doug P.
Advertisement

See, these men can't do that, actually, They aren't good enough. They tried to compete in men's sports and they were big losers. That's why they took up the 'trans' farce. They knew they could beat women so this was an easy way to earn some kudos. They should be ashamed, but they have no shame.

Advertisement

All she cares about is fighting against anything Republicans believe in. That's her religion.

Too bad that outcome isn't possible. 

They continue to scrape the bottom of the barrel.

Tags: MLK SPORTS TRANS JEMELE HILL TRANS WOMAN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Dem Reps Questioning Scott Bessent Show 'the Absolute Stupidity Trump's Cabinet Has to Deal With'
Doug P.
Congrats, CBS! You Win the Prize for the Most CRINGE Coverage of the Conclave (WATCH)
Amy Curtis
Wisconsin Rep. Doesn't Understand Social Security, but He Did Get the Hogg Memo to Swear on X
Grateful Calvin
Senator Thom Tillis' Betrayal — Something Big Is Coming
Twitchy Video
UM, NO: Politico's Europe Arm Says Cardinals Looked to Fictional 'Conclave' Film for Real Life Guidance
Amy Curtis
Can We Get Comment From Sen. Van Hollen on the Latest News About the Dems' Favorite 'Maryland Dad'?
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Dem Reps Questioning Scott Bessent Show 'the Absolute Stupidity Trump's Cabinet Has to Deal With' Doug P.
Advertisement