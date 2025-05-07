Jemele Hill’s Latest Take: Trans Athletes Are the New MLK, Proving She’s the Usain Bolt of Stupidity

It's no shock Jemele Hill has a bad take. She is full of them. This one is just exceptionally stupid.

Jemele Hill argues on @CNN that men playing women’s sports is the modern day version of MLK’s Civil Rights movement. Does this make Lia Thomas Jackie Robinson, @jemelehill? pic.twitter.com/3ngqEylZxO — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) May 7, 2025

What a world when one can get exposure and money off saying things like a dude who wants to beat up women in boxing because he was too mediocre to make it as a man is the same as civil rights and Martin Luther King's struggle for minorities in America. Maybe Jemele means women are the aggrieved party. Then, it might make a bit of sense. Unfortunately, she is not on the side of women. At least women who were born that way.

Hard to believe anyone would give this idiot a platform. https://t.co/b3FgXF8LZT — Ken In Brooklyn (@Ken_In_Brooklyn) May 7, 2025

Yet, CNN persists.

What an insane hill to die on https://t.co/HpN1U0n5ZY — NBAFAN (@faxnotemotions) May 7, 2025

If there is an insane hill to die on, Jemele will be close by.

The amount of mental gymnastics hardcore liberals have to go through has got be excruciating on the mind 😪 https://t.co/yE1rFaDKYW — Ky Reed (@KyeilReed) May 7, 2025

Imagine the immaturity of saying this.



Children think like this. https://t.co/qYf9s9sHkc — Travis Heckel (@HeckelTravis) May 7, 2025

Most children understand the differences between boys and girls, so even they are smarter than Jemele.

Notice how @DNC are now so desperate that they are invoking MLK to further their nonsensical platform? A Man competing a Woman's sport is NOT a civil rights issue because that Man is freely available to him to compete in the Men's sport!! https://t.co/KNP5nu0b3c — JAFO in Mad World (@TheModConser) May 7, 2025

See, these men can't do that, actually, They aren't good enough. They tried to compete in men's sports and they were big losers. That's why they took up the 'trans' farce. They knew they could beat women so this was an easy way to earn some kudos. They should be ashamed, but they have no shame.

These people just can’t admit men don’t belong in women’s sports. They will die on that hill. Why are Democrats like this? https://t.co/NJ6NWD227H — Justin Benson 🇺🇸 (@JustinBenson13) May 7, 2025

It's hilarious that so many Dems, simply because their party is devoted to the cause, will advocate degeneracy. This woman argues against her own sex to appeal to a group of men who are 4x more likely to sexually assault her than a heterosexual. https://t.co/gz5TxyEV33 — Farcasterdegen2 (@WeezelToshi) May 7, 2025

All she cares about is fighting against anything Republicans believe in. That's her religion.

How far Left does the woke brigade have to go before they fall off the edge of the earth? 🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡 https://t.co/3F5BOwOVd7 — Joel Hemingway (@JoelHemingway85) May 7, 2025

Too bad that outcome isn't possible.

Why does CNN continue to hire disgraced disgruntled fired employees from their previous jobs to come on and spew the exact same crap that got them fired? https://t.co/RrKYNMig1m — 🇺🇸ColonelMAGAMark🇺🇸 (@ColonelMark4) May 7, 2025

They continue to scrape the bottom of the barrel.