CHECKMATE: X Users GO OFF on Chess.com Account When It Crowdsources Name Change Ideas for the Bishop

We sincerely hope Chess.com is trolling with this one, but given the current state of the world and culture, we're not going to hold our breath.

A couple of days ago, they posted a request for new names for the chess piece that's been called a 'bishop' since time immemorial.

accepting new name ideas for this piece: pic.twitter.com/Nw5qbJxdyB — Chess.com (@chesscom) March 14, 2025

Really?

This screams of woke anti-religious sentiment.

It sure is.

I'm here for the ratio, and also to tell you that the name is "bishop," will be "bishop," and no other name would stick. Attempts to control thought through use of language are vile, and will not be tolerated. Get a new social media manager. — Area Man (@lheal) March 16, 2025

The ratio is epic.

I am now deleting your app from my phone — Your Waifu is Trash (@ProjectVirginia) March 15, 2025

Lots of this thinking going around.

I recommend "bishop".



I also recommend avoiding your website. — Spaceballs The X Account (@Grunt0313) March 16, 2025

Might have to stage a boycott.

How about "Greta Thunberg" for the white ones and "George Floyd" for the black ones?



While we're at it, "King" and "Queen" imply the sex binary. Totally bigoted. Get rid of them.



And "pawn"? Please. Oppression, manifest!



"Knight" may as well be "brownshirts". Be gone!… — Fauxmaha (@J3ffMiller) March 16, 2025

This is some great satire. Well done.

Cardinal. Friar. Monseigneur. Deacon. Abbot. Prior. Vicar.

Conquistador. Templar. Crusader. Inquisitor or stick with Bishop. — Mouran (@MouranBoutros) March 15, 2025

Those are the only acceptable alternatives to 'bishop.'

Chess.com knows they touched the third rail:

It is not a silly name.

Bishop. It's a Bishop. It's been a Bishop for hundreds of years, and guess what? It's still a Bishop. Stop being retarded. https://t.co/GW14oINugd — The Critical Drinker (@TheCriticalDri2) March 15, 2025

It will always be a bishop.

The erasure of anything remotely Christian from society needs to stop. https://t.co/oUq0EDPk4w — Old Hollow Tree (@OldHollowTree) March 15, 2025

Yes, it does.

I wasn't expecting the Social Media manager at Chess dot com to piss off every person on the planet today for some ragebait clicks.

But here we are. https://t.co/Jxszl7rHDf pic.twitter.com/BQD5p9m7qV — Donald Ward (@WardoftheStates) March 15, 2025

If universal outrage was his goal, he accomplished it.

I don't even play Chess and I'm not part of the community but wanting to rename the Bishop piece is just enraging and a insult to Christianity https://t.co/dAwjiqNBRl — ErennotmyYeager🇺🇲🇲🇽🇻🇦✝️ (@ErennotmyY38396) March 15, 2025

The insult is the point.