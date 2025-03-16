CHECKMATE: X Users GO OFF on Chess.com Account When It Crowdsources Name Change Ideas for the Bishop

We sincerely hope Chess.com is trolling with this one, but given the current state of the world and culture, we're not going to hold our breath.
A couple of days ago, they posted a request for new names for the chess piece that's been called a 'bishop' since time immemorial.
accepting new name ideas for this piece: pic.twitter.com/Nw5qbJxdyB— Chess.com (@chesscom) March 14, 2025
Really?
This screams of woke anti-religious sentiment.
This you? pic.twitter.com/7YdOlk9rtY— Jay (@OneFineJay) March 16, 2025
It sure is.
I'm here for the ratio, and also to tell you that the name is "bishop," will be "bishop," and no other name would stick. Attempts to control thought through use of language are vile, and will not be tolerated. Get a new social media manager.— Area Man (@lheal) March 16, 2025
The ratio is epic.
I am now deleting your app from my phone— Your Waifu is Trash (@ProjectVirginia) March 15, 2025
Lots of this thinking going around.
I recommend "bishop".— Spaceballs The X Account (@Grunt0313) March 16, 2025
I also recommend avoiding your website.
Might have to stage a boycott.
How about "Greta Thunberg" for the white ones and "George Floyd" for the black ones?— Fauxmaha (@J3ffMiller) March 16, 2025
While we're at it, "King" and "Queen" imply the sex binary. Totally bigoted. Get rid of them.
And "pawn"? Please. Oppression, manifest!
"Knight" may as well be "brownshirts". Be gone!…
This is some great satire. Well done.
Cardinal. Friar. Monseigneur. Deacon. Abbot. Prior. Vicar.— Mouran (@MouranBoutros) March 15, 2025
Conquistador. Templar. Crusader. Inquisitor or stick with Bishop.
Those are the only acceptable alternatives to 'bishop.'
Chess.com knows they touched the third rail:
Recommended
please stop suggesting "bishop"... silly name. https://t.co/RVaLdK64KL— Chess.com (@chesscom) March 15, 2025
It is not a silly name.
Bishop. It's a Bishop. It's been a Bishop for hundreds of years, and guess what? It's still a Bishop. Stop being retarded. https://t.co/GW14oINugd— The Critical Drinker (@TheCriticalDri2) March 15, 2025
It will always be a bishop.
The erasure of anything remotely Christian from society needs to stop. https://t.co/oUq0EDPk4w— Old Hollow Tree (@OldHollowTree) March 15, 2025
Yes, it does.
I wasn't expecting the Social Media manager at Chess dot com to piss off every person on the planet today for some ragebait clicks.— Donald Ward (@WardoftheStates) March 15, 2025
But here we are. https://t.co/Jxszl7rHDf pic.twitter.com/BQD5p9m7qV
If universal outrage was his goal, he accomplished it.
I don't even play Chess and I'm not part of the community but wanting to rename the Bishop piece is just enraging and a insult to Christianity https://t.co/dAwjiqNBRl— ErennotmyYeager🇺🇲🇲🇽🇻🇦✝️ (@ErennotmyY38396) March 15, 2025
The insult is the point.
