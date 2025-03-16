Sean Spicer Gives an Example of 'How Much the DC Elitest Media Hates...
Lefty Scold Molly Ploofkins Gets TRIGGERED by Adorable Footage of President Trump and...
Sen. Rand Paul: 'The American People Have Lost Trust in Public Health'
New Poll Shows DISMAL Approval for Dems As New Party Leader Rises (GREAT...
Associated Propagandists (AP) Predictably Simps for Houthi Rebels After US Airstrikes
Very Odd 'YIMBYs for Harris' Founder Loves Walz’s Snarky, Slightly Racist Elon Musk...
Oopsie Daisy! El Salvador's President Trolls Judge After Flight of Venezuelan Gang Deporte...
Hunter Biden Jets Off to Luxury Getaway, Sticks American Taxpayers with the Secret...
Just For Fun: Robby Starbuck Discovers Evil Device That Removes the Need for...
'We Were Misled' Says the New York Times As They Admit COVID Lab-Leak...
Byron York Has a GREAT Question After Judge Halts Deportation of Illegal Alien...
NYT Reporter Who Lied About Nevada's Abortion Laws Is Back to Report That...
Musk Protesters Hold Swastika and Burning Cybertruck Signs Outside San Diego Tesla Dealers...
Musk Meltdown: Police Arrest SC Man Suspected of Setting Tesla Chargers Ablaze with...

CHECKMATE: X Users GO OFF on Chess.com Account When It Crowdsources Name Change Ideas for the Bishop

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 3:00 PM on March 16, 2025
ImgFlip

We sincerely hope Chess.com is trolling with this one, but given the current state of the world and culture, we're not going to hold our breath.

A couple of days ago, they posted a request for new names for the chess piece that's been called a 'bishop' since time immemorial.

Advertisement

Really?

This screams of woke anti-religious sentiment.

It sure is.

The ratio is epic.

Lots of this thinking going around.

Might have to stage a boycott.

This is some great satire. Well done.

Those are the only acceptable alternatives to 'bishop.'

Chess.com knows they touched the third rail:

Recommended

Lefty Scold Molly Ploofkins Gets TRIGGERED by Adorable Footage of President Trump and Elon's Son
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

It is not a silly name.

It will always be a bishop.

Yes, it does.

If universal outrage was his goal, he accomplished it.

The insult is the point.

Tags: NAME RELIGION VIDEO GAMES

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Lefty Scold Molly Ploofkins Gets TRIGGERED by Adorable Footage of President Trump and Elon's Son
Amy Curtis
Oopsie Daisy! El Salvador's President Trolls Judge After Flight of Venezuelan Gang Deportees Lands
Amy Curtis
New Poll Shows DISMAL Approval for Dems As New Party Leader Rises (GREAT News for the GOP)
Doug P.
Associated Propagandists (AP) Predictably Simps for Houthi Rebels After US Airstrikes
Eric V.
Sean Spicer Gives an Example of 'How Much the DC Elitest Media Hates Trump'
Jacob B.
'We Were Misled' Says the New York Times As They Admit COVID Lab-Leak Theory Was True
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Lefty Scold Molly Ploofkins Gets TRIGGERED by Adorable Footage of President Trump and Elon's Son Amy Curtis
Advertisement